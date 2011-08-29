MTV Music Awards
Kanye West and Katy Perry accept the award for best collaboration for "E.T." at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kanye West and Katy Perry accept the award for best collaboration for "E.T." at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Britney Spears declines a kiss as she accepts the Video Vanguard award from Lady Gaga at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Britney Spears declines a kiss as she accepts the Video Vanguard award from Lady Gaga at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rapper Whiz Khalifa kisses model Amber Rose as they arrive at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rapper Whiz Khalifa kisses model Amber Rose as they arrive at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Chris Brown performs at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chris Brown performs at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Beyonce, who announced her pregnancy earlier in the day, rubs her stomach after performing "Love On Top" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Beyonce, who announced her pregnancy earlier in the day, rubs her stomach after performing "Love On Top" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rapper Lil Wayne performs at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rapper Lil Wayne performs at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Katy Perry and husband, actor Russell Brand, arrive at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Katy Perry and husband, actor Russell Brand, arrive at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sameer Gadhia of Young the Giant performs "My Body" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sameer Gadhia of Young the Giant performs "My Body" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jay-Z and Kanye West perform at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jay-Z and Kanye West perform at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Presenters Nicki Minaj and Jonah Hill speak at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Presenters Nicki Minaj and Jonah Hill speak at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Bruno Mars performs during a tribute for late singer Amy Winehouse at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Bruno Mars performs during a tribute for late singer Amy Winehouse at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pitbull performs "Give Me Everything" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pitbull performs "Give Me Everything" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Bruno Mars performs during a Amy Winehouse tribute at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Bruno Mars performs during a Amy Winehouse tribute at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Adele performs "Someone Like You" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Adele performs "Someone Like You" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rapper 'Tyler, the Creator' accepts the award for best new artist at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rapper 'Tyler, the Creator' accepts the award for best new artist at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actors Jack Black, Will Ferrell and Seth Rogen perform as the Beastie Boys from the future at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actors Jack Black, Will Ferrell and Seth Rogen perform as the Beastie Boys from the future at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lady Gaga, dressed as a man, performs "You and I" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lady Gaga, dressed as a man, performs "You and I" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Bruno Mars (front R) performs during a tribute for late singer Amy Winehouse at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Bruno Mars (front R) performs during a tribute for late singer Amy Winehouse at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Katy Perry accepts the award for video of the year for "Firework" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Katy Perry accepts the award for video of the year for "Firework" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rapper Pitbull performs "Give Me Everything" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rapper Pitbull performs "Give Me Everything" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lady Gaga, dressed as a man, performs "You and I" with Brian May from Queen at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lady Gaga, dressed as a man, performs "You and I" with Brian May from Queen at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gabe Saporta (2nd L) of Cobra Starship performs with singer Sabi (C) at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gabe Saporta (2nd L) of Cobra Starship performs with singer Sabi (C) at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Justin Bieber hugs presenter Kim Kardashian after he won best male video for "U Smile" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Justin Bieber hugs presenter Kim Kardashian after he won best male video for "U Smile" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Britney Spears accepts the best pop video award for "Till the World Ends" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Britney Spears accepts the best pop video award for "Till the World Ends" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
An instruction sign is held up by a member of the show's production team as actor Seth Rogen is interviewed by host Sway Calloway as he arrives at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
An instruction sign is held up by a member of the show's production team as actor Seth Rogen is interviewed by host Sway Calloway as he arrives at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Young the Giant perform "My Body" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Young the Giant perform "My Body" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lady Gaga, who is dressed as a man, accepts the award for best female video for "Born This Way" from the presenters (L) who were part of the reality TV series "Jersey Shore", at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lady Gaga, who is dressed as a man, accepts the award for best female video for "Born This Way" from the presenters (L) who were part of the reality TV series "Jersey Shore", at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rapper Ne-Yo performs "Give Me Everything" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rapper Ne-Yo performs "Give Me Everything" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jay-Z performs at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jay-Z performs at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Britney Spears accepts the Video Vanguard award from Lady Gaga at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Britney Spears accepts the Video Vanguard award from Lady Gaga at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni