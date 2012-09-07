MTV red carpet
Miley Cyrus arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fans of British/Irish boy band One Direction react as the group arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Nicki Minaj arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
MTV personality Jeff Dye throws out dollar bils to photographers as he arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Taylor Swift arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Host Kevin Hart and his girlfriend Eniko arrive at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Rihanna poses as she arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
British/Irish boy band One Direction arrive at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
SkyBlu, aka Skyler Austen Gordy from LMFAO, arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Carah Faye of the group Shiny Toy Guns arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rapper Wiz Khalifa and fiancee Amber Rose arrive for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Pink arrives at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Demi Lovato performs outside the Staples Center before the start of the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Alicia Keys poses as she arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Green Day, Mike Dirnt, (L), Billie Joe Armstrong, (C), and Tre Cool arrive for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
French DJ Martin Solveig arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Hip-Hop performer Tyga arrives at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
The band Fun arrives at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Ke$ha arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
British pop group "The Saturdays" arrive at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
MTV personality Riff Raff arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
U.S. Olympic gymnast Gabrielle (Gabby) Douglas arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Zayn Malik (L) and Niall Horan of One Direction arrive for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Emma Watson with actor Ezra Miller at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Zoe Saldana poses as she arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
The cast of MTV's "The Inbetweeners" arrive at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Katy Perry arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
U.S. Olympic swimmer Missy Franklin shows her gold medal as she arrives at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Alexander Antebi of the group Conquistador arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Demi Lovato performs outside the Staples Center before the start of the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
