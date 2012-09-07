Edition:
MTV red carpet

Friday, September 07, 2012

Miley Cyrus arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 07, 2012

Fans of British/Irish boy band One Direction react as the group arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, September 07, 2012

Singer Nicki Minaj arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, September 07, 2012

MTV personality Jeff Dye throws out dollar bils to photographers as he arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, September 07, 2012

Singer Taylor Swift arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 07, 2012

Host Kevin Hart and his girlfriend Eniko arrive at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, September 07, 2012

Singer Rihanna poses as she arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, September 07, 2012

British/Irish boy band One Direction arrive at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, September 07, 2012

SkyBlu, aka Skyler Austen Gordy from LMFAO, arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, September 07, 2012

Carah Faye of the group Shiny Toy Guns arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, September 07, 2012

Rapper Wiz Khalifa and fiancee Amber Rose arrive for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, September 07, 2012

Pink arrives at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, September 07, 2012

Singer Demi Lovato performs outside the Staples Center before the start of the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 07, 2012

Singer Alicia Keys poses as she arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 07, 2012

Green Day, Mike Dirnt, (L), Billie Joe Armstrong, (C), and Tre Cool arrive for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, September 07, 2012

French DJ Martin Solveig arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, September 07, 2012

Hip-Hop performer Tyga arrives at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, September 07, 2012

The band Fun arrives at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, September 07, 2012

Singer Ke$ha arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, September 07, 2012

British pop group "The Saturdays" arrive at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, September 07, 2012

MTV personality Riff Raff arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, September 07, 2012

U.S. Olympic gymnast Gabrielle (Gabby) Douglas arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, September 07, 2012

Zayn Malik (L) and Niall Horan of One Direction arrive for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, September 07, 2012

Actress Emma Watson with actor Ezra Miller at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 07, 2012

Actress Zoe Saldana poses as she arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, September 07, 2012

The cast of MTV's "The Inbetweeners" arrive at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, September 07, 2012

Singer Katy Perry arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, September 07, 2012

U.S. Olympic swimmer Missy Franklin shows her gold medal as she arrives at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, September 07, 2012

Alexander Antebi of the group Conquistador arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, September 07, 2012

Singer Demi Lovato performs outside the Staples Center before the start of the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

