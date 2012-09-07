" /> " />
Edition:
United Kingdom

MTV Video Awards

Friday, September 07, 2012

Taylor Swift crowd surfs as she performs "We are Never Getting Back Together" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 07, 2012

Taylor Swift crowd surfs as she performs "We are Never Getting Back Together" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
1 / 33
Friday, September 07, 2012

Singer Pink is suspended in the air as she performs during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 07, 2012

Singer Pink is suspended in the air as she performs during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
2 / 33
Friday, September 07, 2012

Alicia Keys reaches to fans after her performance during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 07, 2012

Alicia Keys reaches to fans after her performance during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
3 / 33
Friday, September 07, 2012

One Direction perform "One Thing" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 07, 2012

One Direction perform "One Thing" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
4 / 33
Friday, September 07, 2012

Presenter Katy Perry leans in to kiss One Direction's Niall Horan as the band accepts the award for best pop video for their song "What Makes You Beautiful" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 07, 2012

Presenter Katy Perry leans in to kiss One Direction's Niall Horan as the band accepts the award for best pop video for their song "What Makes You Beautiful" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
5 / 33
Friday, September 07, 2012

Rihanna performs "Cockiness" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, September 07, 2012

Rihanna performs "Cockiness" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
6 / 33
Friday, September 07, 2012

Host Kevin Hart and Los Angeles Lakers NBA player Dwight Howard take the stage during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 07, 2012

Host Kevin Hart and Los Angeles Lakers NBA player Dwight Howard take the stage during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
7 / 33
Friday, September 07, 2012

Two Chains performs "No Worries" with Lil' Wayne during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 07, 2012

Two Chains performs "No Worries" with Lil' Wayne during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
8 / 33
Friday, September 07, 2012

U.S. Olympian Gabby Douglas leaps during Alicia keys' performance of "Girl on Fire" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 07, 2012

U.S. Olympian Gabby Douglas leaps during Alicia keys' performance of "Girl on Fire" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 33
Friday, September 07, 2012

Frank Ocean is bathed in red light as he performs "Thinkin Bout You" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 07, 2012

Frank Ocean is bathed in red light as he performs "Thinkin Bout You" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
10 / 33
Friday, September 07, 2012

Rihanna performs "Cockiness" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, September 07, 2012

Rihanna performs "Cockiness" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
11 / 33
Friday, September 07, 2012

Lil Wayne lifts his shirt after Drake accepted the award for best hip hop video for "HYFR" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 07, 2012

Lil Wayne lifts his shirt after Drake accepted the award for best hip hop video for "HYFR" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
12 / 33
Friday, September 07, 2012

Alicia Keys performs "Girl on Fire" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, September 07, 2012

Alicia Keys performs "Girl on Fire" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
13 / 33
Friday, September 07, 2012

Rihanna performs "We Found Love" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, September 07, 2012

Rihanna performs "We Found Love" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
14 / 33
Friday, September 07, 2012

Nicky Minaj performs on the Alicia Keys song "Girl on Fire" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 07, 2012

Nicky Minaj performs on the Alicia Keys song "Girl on Fire" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 33
Friday, September 07, 2012

Australian actress Rebel Wilson and The Wanted present the best female hip hop video award during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 07, 2012

Australian actress Rebel Wilson and The Wanted present the best female hip hop video award during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
16 / 33
Friday, September 07, 2012

Host Kevin Hart crowd surfs during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 07, 2012

Host Kevin Hart crowd surfs during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
17 / 33
Friday, September 07, 2012

Actors Rashida Jones and Andy Samberg present the award for best hip hop video during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 07, 2012

Actors Rashida Jones and Andy Samberg present the award for best hip hop video during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
18 / 33
Friday, September 07, 2012

Singer Pink performs during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 07, 2012

Singer Pink performs during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
19 / 33
Friday, September 07, 2012

Rihanna performs "Cockiness" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 07, 2012

Rihanna performs "Cockiness" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
20 / 33
Friday, September 07, 2012

Singer Demi Lovato holds the award she won for "Best Video With A Message" backstage during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, September 07, 2012

Singer Demi Lovato holds the award she won for "Best Video With A Message" backstage during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
21 / 33
Friday, September 07, 2012

Taylor Swift performs "We are Never Getting Back Together" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 07, 2012

Taylor Swift performs "We are Never Getting Back Together" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
22 / 33
Friday, September 07, 2012

One Direction congratulate themselves after performing "One Thing" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, September 07, 2012

One Direction congratulate themselves after performing "One Thing" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
23 / 33
Friday, September 07, 2012

Chris Brown accepts the award for best male video for "Turn Up the Music" from presenters Rita Ora (R) and Demi Lovato during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 07, 2012

Chris Brown accepts the award for best male video for "Turn Up the Music" from presenters Rita Ora (R) and Demi Lovato during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
24 / 33
Friday, September 07, 2012

Pink peforms during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 07, 2012

Pink peforms during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
25 / 33
Friday, September 07, 2012

Billy Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs "Let Yourself Go" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 07, 2012

Billy Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs "Let Yourself Go" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
26 / 33
Friday, September 07, 2012

Rihanna accepts the award for video of the year for "We Found Love" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, September 07, 2012

Rihanna accepts the award for video of the year for "We Found Love" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
27 / 33
Friday, September 07, 2012

Taylor Swift performs "We are Never Getting Back Together" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 07, 2012

Taylor Swift performs "We are Never Getting Back Together" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
28 / 33
Friday, September 07, 2012

One Direction perform "One Thing" from atop an elevated platform during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, September 07, 2012

One Direction perform "One Thing" from atop an elevated platform during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
29 / 33
Friday, September 07, 2012

Host Kevin Hart performs with South Korean rapper Psy during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, September 07, 2012

Host Kevin Hart performs with South Korean rapper Psy during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
30 / 33
Friday, September 07, 2012

One Direction accept the award for best new artist during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, September 07, 2012

One Direction accept the award for best new artist during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
31 / 33
Friday, September 07, 2012

British/Irish boy band One Direction hold the awards they won for "Best Pop Video" and "Most Share-Worthy Video" backstage during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, September 07, 2012

British/Irish boy band One Direction hold the awards they won for "Best Pop Video" and "Most Share-Worthy Video" backstage during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
32 / 33
Friday, September 07, 2012

Singer Pink is suspended in the air as she performs during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 07, 2012

Singer Pink is suspended in the air as she performs during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
33 / 33

MTV Video Awards

MTV Video Awards Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Inside the DNC

Inside the DNC
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 18, 2017

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

Saturday, February 18, 2017

Islamic State militants behind bars

All Collections

Islamic State militants behind bars

Friday, February 17, 2017

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

All Collections

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Friday, February 17, 2017

Flooding in Gaza

All Collections

Flooding in Gaza

Friday, February 17, 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

Friday, February 17, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Friday, February 17, 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

Friday, February 17, 2017

View More Slideshows »