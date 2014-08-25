Edition:
MTV Video Awards

Beyonce reacts as her husband Jay-Z carries their daughter Blue Ivy onstage. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Monday, August 25, 2014
Nicki Minaj performs "Anaconda". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 25, 2014
Nicki Minaj, Jessie J and Ariana Grande perform "Bang Bang". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 25, 2014
Iggy Azalea performs "Black Widow". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 25, 2014
Taylor Swift performs "Shake It Off". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 25, 2014
Beyonce performs a medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 25, 2014
5 Seconds of Summer perform "Amnesia". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 25, 2014
Iggy Azalea performs "Black Widow". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, August 25, 2014
Beyonce poses backstage with her gold Video Vanguard Award and three other awards. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Monday, August 25, 2014
Nicki Minaj holds her dress together as she performs "Bang Bang" with Jessie J and Ariana Grande. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 25, 2014
Iggy Azalea performs "Black Widow" with Rita Ora. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 25, 2014
Recording artist Ariana Grande poses backstage with her award for best pop video. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 25, 2014
Lorde reacts with singer Taylor Swift and actress Drew Barrymore after she won the award for best rock video for "Royals". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, August 25, 2014
Ed Sheeran jumps onto the back of director Emil Nava backstage after winning the award for best male video for "Sing". REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Monday, August 25, 2014
Beyonce receives some assistance with her dress. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Monday, August 25, 2014
Usher performs "She Came to Give It to You". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, August 25, 2014
Ed Sheeran poses backstage after winning the award for best male video for "Sing". REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Monday, August 25, 2014
Beyonce performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 25, 2014
Nicki Minaj performs "Anaconda". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 25, 2014
Nicki Minaj, Jessie J and Ariana Grande perform "Bang Bang". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, August 25, 2014
Beyonce performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, August 25, 2014
Beyonce performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 25, 2014
Recording artist Lorde poses backstage with her award for Best Rock Video. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Monday, August 25, 2014
Beyonce performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, August 25, 2014
Taylor Swift performs "Shake It Off". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 25, 2014
Beyonce reaches to fans after performing. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 25, 2014
Miley Cyrus hugs her spokesperson Jesse after he accepted the award for video of the year for "Wrecking Ball". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, August 25, 2014
The late actor Robin Williams is shown on screen during a tribute. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 25, 2014
Common discusses the death of Mike Brown in Ferguson, Missouri before presenting the award for best hip hop video. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, August 25, 2014
Sam Smith performs "Stay with Me". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, August 25, 2014
Katy Perry and Juicy J take the stage to accept the award for best female video for "Dark Horse". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, August 25, 2014
Beyonce smiles with Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy after accepting the Video Vanguard Award. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, August 25, 2014
Jessie J performs "Bang-Bang". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, August 25, 2014
Recording artist Lorde is escorted backstage with her award for best rock video. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Monday, August 25, 2014
Fifth Harmony poses backstage with the award for "Artists to Watch" for their video "Miss Movin' On". REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Monday, August 25, 2014
Iggy Azalea performs "Black Widow". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, August 25, 2014
Actor Jim Carey falls backward as he and Jeff Daniels present the award for best pop video. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, August 25, 2014
Taylor Swift performs "Shake It Off". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 25, 2014
Usher takes the stage to perform "She Came to Give It to You". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 25, 2014
