Edition:
United Kingdom

Mubarak on trial

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak lies on his bed while being taken to the courtroom at the police academy in Cairo, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak lies on his bed while being taken to the courtroom at the police academy in Cairo, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 25
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

A riot police officer clashes with an anti-Mubarak demonstrator, whose head is bleeding after being hit with a stone by pro-Mubarak demonstrators, during clashes in front of the police academy where former president Hosni Murbarak is on trial in Cairo, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

A riot police officer clashes with an anti-Mubarak demonstrator, whose head is bleeding after being hit with a stone by pro-Mubarak demonstrators, during clashes in front of the police academy where former president Hosni Murbarak is on trial in Cairo, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
2 / 25
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Riot police clash with anti-Mubarak demonstrators in front of the police academy where former Egyptian president Hosni Murbarak is on trial in Cairo, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Riot police clash with anti-Mubarak demonstrators in front of the police academy where former Egyptian president Hosni Murbarak is on trial in Cairo, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
3 / 25
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak is seen in the courtroom during his trial at the police academy in Cairo in this still image taken from video, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Egypt TV via Reuters TV

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak is seen in the courtroom during his trial at the police academy in Cairo in this still image taken from video, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Egypt TV via Reuters TV

Close
4 / 25
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

A supporter of Egypt's former President Hosni Mubarak reads the Koran near pro-Mubarak posters, outside the police academy where Mubarak's trial will take place, in Cairo, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

A supporter of Egypt's former President Hosni Mubarak reads the Koran near pro-Mubarak posters, outside the police academy where Mubarak's trial will take place, in Cairo, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
5 / 25
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Riot policemen take cover as an anti-Mubarak protesters throw stones at Mubarak supporters behind the police, during clashes in front of the police academy where former Egyptian president Hosni Murbarak is on trial, in Cairo, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Riot policemen take cover as an anti-Mubarak protesters throw stones at Mubarak supporters behind the police, during clashes in front of the police academy where former Egyptian president Hosni Murbarak is on trial, in Cairo, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
6 / 25
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Protesters help a fellow demonstrator after clashes with riot police front of the police academy where former Egyptian president Hosni Murbarak is on trial in Cairo, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Protesters help a fellow demonstrator after clashes with riot police front of the police academy where former Egyptian president Hosni Murbarak is on trial in Cairo, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
7 / 25
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

An anti-Mubarak protester holds a noose around Mubarak's picture outside the police academy where Egypt's former president Hosni Mubarak's trial will take place, in Cairo, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

An anti-Mubarak protester holds a noose around Mubarak's picture outside the police academy where Egypt's former president Hosni Mubarak's trial will take place, in Cairo, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
8 / 25
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

A riot police officer clashes with stone-throwing anti-Mubarak demonstrators in front of the police academy where former Egyptian president Hosni Murbarak is on trial in Cairo, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

A riot police officer clashes with stone-throwing anti-Mubarak demonstrators in front of the police academy where former Egyptian president Hosni Murbarak is on trial in Cairo, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
9 / 25
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

An anti-Mubarak demonstrator shouts anti-government slogans as riot police stand by to prevent clashes between the demonstrators, in front of the police academy where former Egyptian president Hosni Murbarak is on trial, in Cairo, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

An anti-Mubarak demonstrator shouts anti-government slogans as riot police stand by to prevent clashes between the demonstrators, in front of the police academy where former Egyptian president Hosni Murbarak is on trial, in Cairo, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
10 / 25
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak is seen in the courtroom for his trial at the Police Academy in Cairo, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Egypt TV via Reuters TV

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak is seen in the courtroom for his trial at the Police Academy in Cairo, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Egypt TV via Reuters TV

Close
11 / 25
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Egyptians protest against former President Hosni Mubarak (on screen) outside the police academy where his trial is taking place, in Cairo, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Egyptians protest against former President Hosni Mubarak (on screen) outside the police academy where his trial is taking place, in Cairo, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

Close
12 / 25
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak is wheeled out of the courtroom for a court recess during his trial at the Police Academy in Cairo, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Egypt TV via Reuters TV

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak is wheeled out of the courtroom for a court recess during his trial at the Police Academy in Cairo, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Egypt TV via Reuters TV

Close
13 / 25
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Egyptians riot police look at a supporter of Egypt's former President Hosni Mubarak clashing with an anti-Mubarak protester outside the police academy where his trial will take place, in Cairo, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Egyptians riot police look at a supporter of Egypt's former President Hosni Mubarak clashing with an anti-Mubarak protester outside the police academy where his trial will take place, in Cairo, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
14 / 25
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak speaks into a microphone during his trial at the Police Academy in Cairo, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Egypt TV via Reuters TV

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak speaks into a microphone during his trial at the Police Academy in Cairo, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Egypt TV via Reuters TV

Close
15 / 25
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

People watch the trial of Egypt's ousted president Hosni Mubarak, his two sons Alaa and Gamal and former Interior Minister Habib al-Adli on state television at a public cafe in Cairo, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

People watch the trial of Egypt's ousted president Hosni Mubarak, his two sons Alaa and Gamal and former Interior Minister Habib al-Adli on state television at a public cafe in Cairo, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
16 / 25
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Gamal (L) and Alaa Mubarak are seen in the courtroom during their trial at the Police Academy in Cairo, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Egypt TV via Reuters TV

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Gamal (L) and Alaa Mubarak are seen in the courtroom during their trial at the Police Academy in Cairo, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Egypt TV via Reuters TV

Close
17 / 25
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

A protester against Egypt's former President Hosni Mubarak holds a flag as he gestures outside the police academy where his trial will take place, in Cairo, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

A protester against Egypt's former President Hosni Mubarak holds a flag as he gestures outside the police academy where his trial will take place, in Cairo, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
18 / 25
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Judge Ahmed Refaat speaks in the courtroom during the trial of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak at the Police Academy in Cairo, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Egypt TV via Reuters TV

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Judge Ahmed Refaat speaks in the courtroom during the trial of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak at the Police Academy in Cairo, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Egypt TV via Reuters TV

Close
19 / 25
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

A view of the courtroom during the trial of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak at the Police Academy in Cairo, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Egypt TV via Reuters TV

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

A view of the courtroom during the trial of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak at the Police Academy in Cairo, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Egypt TV via Reuters TV

Close
20 / 25
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Former Interior Minister Habib al-Adli is seen in the courtroom during his trial at the Police Academy in Cairo, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Egypt TV via Reuters TV

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Former Interior Minister Habib al-Adli is seen in the courtroom during his trial at the Police Academy in Cairo, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Egypt TV via Reuters TV

Close
21 / 25
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

A supporter of former President Hosni Mubarak kisses a poster of him outside the police academy where his trial will take place, in Cairo, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

A supporter of former President Hosni Mubarak kisses a poster of him outside the police academy where his trial will take place, in Cairo, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

Close
22 / 25
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Supporters of Egypt's former President Hosni Mubarak take cover during clashes against anti-Mubarak protesters outside the police academy where his trial will take place, in Cairo, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Supporters of Egypt's former President Hosni Mubarak take cover during clashes against anti-Mubarak protesters outside the police academy where his trial will take place, in Cairo, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

Close
23 / 25
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

A view of the courtroom during the trial of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak at the Police Academy in Cairo, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Egypt TV via Reuters TV

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

A view of the courtroom during the trial of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak at the Police Academy in Cairo, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Egypt TV via Reuters TV

Close
24 / 25
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak is seen in the courtroom for his trial at the Police Academy in Cairo, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Egypt TV via Reuters TV

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak is seen in the courtroom for his trial at the Police Academy in Cairo, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Egypt TV via Reuters TV

Close
25 / 25

Mubarak on trial

Mubarak on trial Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

9/11: Increasing security

9/11: Increasing security
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

From Mosul to Michigan

All Collections

From Mosul to Michigan

1:55am GMT

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

1:25am GMT

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

12:45am GMT

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

12:40am GMT

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

All Collections

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

Friday, February 10, 2017

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

All Collections

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

Friday, February 10, 2017

Aleppo after the siege

All Collections

Aleppo after the siege

Friday, February 10, 2017

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

All Collections

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

Friday, February 10, 2017

View More Slideshows »