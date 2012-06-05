Edition:
United Kingdom

Mubarak verdict outrage

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Protesters shout during a demonstration at Tahrir square in Cairo, against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Protesters shout during a demonstration at Tahrir square in Cairo, against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
1 / 28
Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Protesters gather at Tahrir square in Cairo during a demonstration against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Protesters gather at Tahrir square in Cairo during a demonstration against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
2 / 28
Tuesday, June 05, 2012

A protester shouts during a demonstration at Tahrir square in Cairo, against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

A protester shouts during a demonstration at Tahrir square in Cairo, against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
3 / 28
Tuesday, June 05, 2012

A protester holds an Egyptian flag while sitting on a tree at Tahrir square in Cairo, during a demonstration against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

A protester holds an Egyptian flag while sitting on a tree at Tahrir square in Cairo, during a demonstration against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
4 / 28
Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Gehad, 22, holds a placard during a sit-in protest at Tahrir square, against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak June 4, 2012. The placard reads: "I am a bridegroom for four days and I want to go back to my wife; please, death by hanging (for Mubarak) is the solution". REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Gehad, 22, holds a placard during a sit-in protest at Tahrir square, against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak June 4, 2012. The placard reads: "I am a bridegroom for four days and I want to go back to my wife; please, death by hanging (for Mubarak) is the solution". REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
5 / 28
Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Egyptian cleric Safwat Hegazy (C) shouts during a demonstration at Tahrir square in Cairo, against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Egyptian cleric Safwat Hegazy (C) shouts during a demonstration at Tahrir square in Cairo, against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
6 / 28
Tuesday, June 05, 2012

The mock grave of a person killed in Egypt's revolution at Tahrir square in Cairo, are seen during a demonstration at the square against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

The mock grave of a person killed in Egypt's revolution at Tahrir square in Cairo, are seen during a demonstration at the square against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
7 / 28
Tuesday, June 05, 2012

A protester builds a tent at Tahrir square in Cairo during a demonstration against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

A protester builds a tent at Tahrir square in Cairo during a demonstration against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
8 / 28
Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Protesters rest at Tahrir square in Cairo during a demonstration against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Protesters rest at Tahrir square in Cairo during a demonstration against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
9 / 28
Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Men clear rubbish from a street during a sit-in at Tahrir Square, after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison in Cairo June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Men clear rubbish from a street during a sit-in at Tahrir Square, after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison in Cairo June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
10 / 28
Tuesday, June 05, 2012

A man looks at protesters at Tahrir square in Cairo June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

A man looks at protesters at Tahrir square in Cairo June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
11 / 28
Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Thousands of protesters are seen in Tahrir square in Cairo June 3, 2012. REUTERS /Asmaa Waguih

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Thousands of protesters are seen in Tahrir square in Cairo June 3, 2012. REUTERS /Asmaa Waguih

Close
12 / 28
Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Protesters demonstrate after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Protesters demonstrate after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
13 / 28
Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Protesters holds a picture of Hosni Mubarak and former Prime Minister and current presidential candidate Ahmed Shafiq during a demonstration after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Protesters holds a picture of Hosni Mubarak and former Prime Minister and current presidential candidate Ahmed Shafiq during a demonstration after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
14 / 28
Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Protesters wave national flags as they gather and chant anti-military council slogans during a protest in Cairo June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Protesters wave national flags as they gather and chant anti-military council slogans during a protest in Cairo June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
15 / 28
Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Protesters look at a fire after a cooking gas canister exploded in an accident at Tahrir square in Cairo June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Protesters look at a fire after a cooking gas canister exploded in an accident at Tahrir square in Cairo June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
16 / 28
Tuesday, June 05, 2012

A man reads the headlines of local newspapers in Cairo June 3, 2012, a day after former leader Hosni Mubarak was handed a life prison sentence. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

A man reads the headlines of local newspapers in Cairo June 3, 2012, a day after former leader Hosni Mubarak was handed a life prison sentence. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
17 / 28
Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Men drape Egyptian national flags over their shoulders during a sit-in at Tahrir Square, after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison, in Cairo June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Men drape Egyptian national flags over their shoulders during a sit-in at Tahrir Square, after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison, in Cairo June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
18 / 28
Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Protesters demonstrate a day after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison, at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Protesters demonstrate a day after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison, at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
19 / 28
Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Presidential candidate Hamdeen Sabahi (C) demonstrates after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Presidential candidate Hamdeen Sabahi (C) demonstrates after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
20 / 28
Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Protesters demonstrate after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Protesters demonstrate after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
21 / 28
Tuesday, June 05, 2012

An anti-Mubarak protester holds a defaced picture of the former Egyptian president outside the police academy where Mubarak is on trial in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

An anti-Mubarak protester holds a defaced picture of the former Egyptian president outside the police academy where Mubarak is on trial in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
22 / 28
Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Anti-Mubarak protesters react after hearing the court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located, in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Anti-Mubarak protesters react after hearing the court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located, in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
23 / 28
Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Egyptians react after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison, in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Egyptians react after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison, in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
24 / 28
Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Relatives of people who died during Egypt's revolution shout outside the police academy where former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak is on trial in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Relatives of people who died during Egypt's revolution shout outside the police academy where former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak is on trial in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
25 / 28
Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Egyptians react after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Egyptians react after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
26 / 28
Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak is wheeled out of the courtroom after his trial in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak is wheeled out of the courtroom after his trial in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
27 / 28
Tuesday, June 05, 2012

A general view of the court during the verdict hearing in the trial of ousted Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

A general view of the court during the verdict hearing in the trial of ousted Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
28 / 28

Mubarak verdict outrage

Mubarak verdict outrage Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Manhunt for Magnotta

Manhunt for Magnotta
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Trump addresses Congress

All Collections

Trump addresses Congress

3:55am GMT

Carnival around the world

All Collections

Carnival around the world

2:08am GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

12:55am GMT

Mardi Gras in New Orleans

All Collections

Mardi Gras in New Orleans

12:40am GMT

Last look at the Waldorf Astoria

All Collections

Last look at the Waldorf Astoria

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Carnival in Brazil

All Collections

Carnival in Brazil

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Rio's Carnival marred by float accidents

All Collections

Rio's Carnival marred by float accidents

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

View More Slideshows »