Pictures | Mon Jun 22, 2015 | 3:25pm BST

MuchMusic Video Awards

British singer Ed Sheeran climbs onto the back of his video director Emil Nava, who holds Sheeran's two awards from the show, backstage at the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Singer Nick Jonas performs at the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Singer Ed Sheeran performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Fall Out Boy perform. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Singer Drake (2nd L) makes a guest appearance on stage after P. Reign (R) won the award for best Hip-Hop video, which was presented by Tyrone Edwards (L) and Hailee Steinfeld (2nd R). REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

American singer Jason Derulo poses backstage at the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Singer Tori Kelly acknowledges the applause from the audience. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Singer Carly Rae Jepsen poses backstage. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Singer The Weeknd poses with his awards backstage. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Singer Carly Rae Jepsen performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Singer Mia Martina performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Singer Shawn Mendes performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Singer Sarah Blackwood, of the rock band Walk Off The Earth, performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Singer The Weeknd performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Actor Tyler Posey jumps while posing backstage. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Singer Jason Derulo performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Singer Ed Sheeran reaches out to sign an autograph as he performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

