Pictures | Sat Jul 19, 2014 | 2:40am BST

Mud festival in Korea

A tourist poses for photographs as he plays in the mud during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. About 2 to 3 million domestic and international tourists visit the beach during the annual mud festival, according to the festival organizers. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A tourist poses for photographs during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Tourists attend the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A tourist plays in the mud during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Tourists play in the mud during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A couple with colored mud painted on their faces wait in line to get into a mud pool during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Tourists attend the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Tourists play in the mud during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Tourists take a rest as they attend the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Tourists play in the mud during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Tourists play in the mud during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A tourist plays in the mud during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A tourist plays in the mud during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Tourists' feet are pictured as they wait in line to get into a mud pool during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Tourists play in the mud during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

