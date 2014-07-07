A participant takes a shower after attempting to break the world record for total number of 'mud angels' at the "Wattoluempiade," or Mud Olympics, in the northern German city of Brunsbuettel, July 6, 2014. During the event, participants also join in...more

A participant takes a shower after attempting to break the world record for total number of 'mud angels' at the "Wattoluempiade," or Mud Olympics, in the northern German city of Brunsbuettel, July 6, 2014. During the event, participants also join in other games including soccer, handball and volleyball. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

