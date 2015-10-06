Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Oct 6, 2015 | 2:20am BST

Mudslide engulfs Guatemalan town

Heavy machinery remove dirt from an area affected by a mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 4, 2015. Beneath the mud and rock that engulfed the small Guatemalan town of Santa Catarina Pinula last week, search crews have found entire families who died huddled together after they were buried alive. At least 137 people were killed in Thursday's disaster just outside Guatemala City, and emergency services chief Alejandro Maldonado said on Monday at least 300 people were still unaccounted for. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Heavy machinery remove dirt from an area affected by a mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 4, 2015. Beneath the mud and rock that engulfed the small Guatemalan town of Santa Catarina Pinula last week, search...more

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Heavy machinery remove dirt from an area affected by a mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 4, 2015. Beneath the mud and rock that engulfed the small Guatemalan town of Santa Catarina Pinula last week, search crews have found entire families who died huddled together after they were buried alive. At least 137 people were killed in Thursday's disaster just outside Guatemala City, and emergency services chief Alejandro Maldonado said on Monday at least 300 people were still unaccounted for. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Close
1 / 28
Rescue team members carry a stuffed unicorn and the remains of a mudslide victim towards a temporary morgue, in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Rescue team members carry a stuffed unicorn and the remains of a mudslide victim towards a temporary morgue, in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
Rescue team members carry a stuffed unicorn and the remains of a mudslide victim towards a temporary morgue, in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Close
2 / 28
Rescue team members carry the bodies of mudslide victims toward the coroner's truck, in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Rescue team members carry the bodies of mudslide victims toward the coroner's truck, in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Rescue team members carry the bodies of mudslide victims toward the coroner's truck, in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Close
3 / 28
Bandmates participate in the funeral of Bryan Sandoval, a mudslide victim in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 4, 2015. Seven members of the Sandoval family were buried together after their bodies were found. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Bandmates participate in the funeral of Bryan Sandoval, a mudslide victim in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 4, 2015. Seven members of the Sandoval family were buried together after their bodies were found....more

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Bandmates participate in the funeral of Bryan Sandoval, a mudslide victim in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 4, 2015. Seven members of the Sandoval family were buried together after their bodies were found. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
4 / 28
People participate in the funeral of members of the Sandoval family, mudslide victims in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

People participate in the funeral of members of the Sandoval family, mudslide victims in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
People participate in the funeral of members of the Sandoval family, mudslide victims in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
5 / 28
Guatemalan soldiers inspect a new mudslide at the disaster area in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Guatemalan soldiers inspect a new mudslide at the disaster area in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Guatemalan soldiers inspect a new mudslide at the disaster area in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
6 / 28
A general view of the mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A general view of the mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2015
A general view of the mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
7 / 28
An interior view of a house damaged by mudslide is seen in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

An interior view of a house damaged by mudslide is seen in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
An interior view of a house damaged by mudslide is seen in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
8 / 28
Forensic workers rest outside a morgue in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Forensic workers rest outside a morgue in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
Forensic workers rest outside a morgue in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
9 / 28
A firefighter watches an area affected by a mudslide at the disaster area in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A firefighter watches an area affected by a mudslide at the disaster area in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
A firefighter watches an area affected by a mudslide at the disaster area in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
10 / 28
A girl participates in art therapy at a shelter outside a morgue in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A girl participates in art therapy at a shelter outside a morgue in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
A girl participates in art therapy at a shelter outside a morgue in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
11 / 28
Soldiers and policemen (R) keep watch outside tents, being used as temporary morgue, at an area affected by a mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Soldiers and policemen (R) keep watch outside tents, being used as temporary morgue, at an area affected by a mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
Soldiers and policemen (R) keep watch outside tents, being used as temporary morgue, at an area affected by a mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Close
12 / 28
The parents of Jason and Marielos Sanchez Mendez, the victims of a mudslide, attend a memorial service in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

The parents of Jason and Marielos Sanchez Mendez, the victims of a mudslide, attend a memorial service in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
The parents of Jason and Marielos Sanchez Mendez, the victims of a mudslide, attend a memorial service in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
13 / 28
Guatemalan soldiers watch a new mudslide at the disaster area in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Guatemalan soldiers watch a new mudslide at the disaster area in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Guatemalan soldiers watch a new mudslide at the disaster area in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
14 / 28
Heavy machinery is seen at work at an area affected by mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Heavy machinery is seen at work at an area affected by mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Heavy machinery is seen at work at an area affected by mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
15 / 28
Rescue workers walk towards an area affected by a mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Rescue workers walk towards an area affected by a mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Rescue workers walk towards an area affected by a mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
16 / 28
A rescue team recovers bodies of mudslide victims in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A rescue team recovers bodies of mudslide victims in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
A rescue team recovers bodies of mudslide victims in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
17 / 28
A woman carries a religious statue and belongings while evacuating from an area affected by mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A woman carries a religious statue and belongings while evacuating from an area affected by mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
A woman carries a religious statue and belongings while evacuating from an area affected by mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
18 / 28
Rescue workers are seen at an mudslide area in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Rescue workers are seen at an mudslide area in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Rescue workers are seen at an mudslide area in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
19 / 28
A firefighter carries the body of a child retrieved from a mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

A firefighter carries the body of a child retrieved from a mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2015
A firefighter carries the body of a child retrieved from a mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Close
20 / 28
Rescue workers unload bodies of mudslide victims in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Rescue workers unload bodies of mudslide victims in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Rescue workers unload bodies of mudslide victims in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
21 / 28
People mourn over a coffin during the funeral of members of the Sandoval family, mudslide victims in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

People mourn over a coffin during the funeral of members of the Sandoval family, mudslide victims in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
People mourn over a coffin during the funeral of members of the Sandoval family, mudslide victims in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
22 / 28
The wreckage of a car is seen at an area affected by a mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

The wreckage of a car is seen at an area affected by a mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
The wreckage of a car is seen at an area affected by a mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Close
23 / 28
A relative of a mudslide victim is comforted by a friend in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

A relative of a mudslide victim is comforted by a friend in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
A relative of a mudslide victim is comforted by a friend in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Close
24 / 28
Mexican Army rescue team members and a sniffer dog tour an area affected by a mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Mexican Army rescue team members and a sniffer dog tour an area affected by a mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Mexican Army rescue team members and a sniffer dog tour an area affected by a mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Close
25 / 28
Firefighters remove a window protection to enter a damaged house to look for people after a landslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Firefighters remove a window protection to enter a damaged house to look for people after a landslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
Firefighters remove a window protection to enter a damaged house to look for people after a landslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Close
26 / 28
Volunteers arrive to help with the search for mudslide victims in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Volunteers arrive to help with the search for mudslide victims in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2015
Volunteers arrive to help with the search for mudslide victims in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Close
27 / 28
Rescue workers inspect an area affected by a mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Rescue workers inspect an area affected by a mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Rescue workers inspect an area affected by a mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Hot air in Albuquerque

Hot air in Albuquerque

Next Slideshows

Hot air in Albuquerque

Hot air in Albuquerque

Balloons fill the sky during the 2015 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

05 Oct 2015
Stripped down at Air France

Stripped down at Air France

An Air France executive has his shirt ripped off by angry employees after a meeting about mass job cuts.

05 Oct 2015
Tension in Jerusalem

Tension in Jerusalem

Recent weeks have seen rising tensions in the region.

05 Oct 2015
Blessing of the animals

Blessing of the animals

Pet owners have their animals blessed every year on the day of Saint Francis of Assisi.

05 Oct 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Protest of one

Protest of one

From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.

China's mega statues

China's mega statues

The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures