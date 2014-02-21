Edition:
Mugabe turns 90

<p>Princess Diana talks to Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe during a courtesy visit to Harare's state house, July 10, 1993. REUTERS/Howard Burditt</p>

<p>Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe greets the crowd at his final election rally April 7, 1995. REUTERS/Howard Burditt</p>

<p>President Robert Mugabe and his new wife Grace leave the Kutama Catholic Church after exchanging their wedding vows, August 17, 1996. REUTERS/Howard Burditt</p>

<p>Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe talks with civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson at the last plenary session of the African-American Summit, July 25, 1997. REUTERS/Howard Burditt</p>

<p>Cuban President Fidel Castro and Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe stand at attention during an arrival ceremony at the Palace of the Revolution in Havana, Cuba, September 18, 1999. REUTERS/Rafael Perez</p>

<p>Motorists line up at a fuel station to get a ration of gasoline as Zimbabwe grappled with an acute three-month old fuel crisis, March 9, 2000. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe speaks at an election rally in Bindura, April 7, 2000. REUTERS/Howard Burditt</p>

<p>Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe arrives in a helicopter at a rally held in Chitumgwiza stadium June 23, 2000. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya</p>

<p>Zimbabweans line up at Sadza village south of Harare to cast their vote in elections that posed the first threat to the unbroken rule of President Robert Mugabe's ZANU-PF party since independence in 1980, June 24, 2000. . REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya</p>

<p>Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe, followed by Police Commissioner Augustine Chihuri, inspects troops outside Parliament, July 23, 2002. REUTERS/Howard Burditt</p>

<p>Renowned wildlife artist Larry Norton, his wife Sara and their 6 month old daughter Madeline look at their home for the last time before vacating their farm, August 8, 2002. Mugabe's government ordered almost 3,000 white farmers to vacate their farms by midnight August 8th in order to make way for landless peasants. REUTERS/Paul Cadenhead</p>

<p>A woman holds a loaf of white bread and its cost of Z$45,000 ($ 0.45) in the capital Harare as Zimbabwe suffered with the highest inflation in the world, February 16, 2006. REUTERS/Howard Burditt</p>

<p>Customers walk towards empty shelves inside a supermarket in Harare, July 2, 2007. Zimbabwe's government threatened to close businesses defying its order to halve prices, accusing them of working to topple President Robert Mugabe. REUTERS/Emmanuel Chitate</p>

<p>Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe sits before their EU-Africa summit in Lisbon, December 8, 2007. REUTERS/Andrea Comas</p>

<p>A woman walks past election graffiti in Harare, March 28, 2008. "Bob" refers to Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo</p>

<p>Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe watches a video presentation during the summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) in Johannesburg, August 17, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

<p>A woman suffering from the symptoms of cholera is taken in a wheelbarrow to a clinic in Harare, December 12, 2008. Mugabe announced his government had stopped a cholera outbreak that had killed nearly 800 people, but the United Nations said the death toll was rising. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo</p>

<p>Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe lights the independence flame during the 29th Independence Celebrations at the National Stadium in Harare, April 18, 2009. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo</p>

<p>Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe sleeps during the speech of Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi at the start of the third European Union-Africa summit in Tripoli November 29, 2010. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

<p>The crowd cheers as Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe addresses during Heroes Day commemorations in Harare, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo</p>

<p>Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe speaks to his wife Grace during the funeral of his sister, Bridget, in the village of Zvimba, January 21 2014. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo</p>

