Multiple exposure at the Games

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Jonathan Horton of the U.S. attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Valeriia Maksiuta of Israel attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Thi Ha Thanh Phan of Vietnam attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Danell Leyva of the U.S. attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, July 26, 2012

South Korea's Kim Soo-myun rotates above the horizontal bar during men's gymnastics podium training before the 2012 London Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Lauren Mitchell of Australia attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Chinese gymnast Teng Haibin works out on the horizontal bar during men's gymnastics podium training before the 2012 London Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Zoi Mafalda Marques de Lima of Portugal attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova serves during a training session at the All England Lawn Tennis Club before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Britain's Andy Murray returns the ball during a training session at the All England Lawn Tennis Club ahead of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

