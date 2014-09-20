Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sat Sep 20, 2014 | 2:49am BST

Murder on Koh Tao

Family members of Hannah Witheridge, one of the two British tourists killed on Koh Tao island, comfort each other at the headquarters of the Royal Thai Police in Bangkok September 18, 2014. Police said the bodies of David Miller and Witheridge were found naked with grisly wounds on a beach on Koh Tao, a southern island famous for coral reefs and diving. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Family members of Hannah Witheridge, one of the two British tourists killed on Koh Tao island, comfort each other at the headquarters of the Royal Thai Police in Bangkok September 18, 2014. Police said the bodies of David Miller and Witheridge were...more

Saturday, September 20, 2014
Family members of Hannah Witheridge, one of the two British tourists killed on Koh Tao island, comfort each other at the headquarters of the Royal Thai Police in Bangkok September 18, 2014. Police said the bodies of David Miller and Witheridge were found naked with grisly wounds on a beach on Koh Tao, a southern island famous for coral reefs and diving. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
1 / 15
The body of Hannah Witheridge, a British tourist killed on Koh Tao island, arrives at Bangkok's Police Forensic Department September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

The body of Hannah Witheridge, a British tourist killed on Koh Tao island, arrives at Bangkok's Police Forensic Department September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Saturday, September 20, 2014
The body of Hannah Witheridge, a British tourist killed on Koh Tao island, arrives at Bangkok's Police Forensic Department September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
2 / 15
Pictures of killed British tourists David Miller and Hannah Witheridge and a message of support to their friends and families are displayed during special prayers at Koh Tao island September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Sitthipong Charoenjai

Pictures of killed British tourists David Miller and Hannah Witheridge and a message of support to their friends and families are displayed during special prayers at Koh Tao island September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Sitthipong Charoenjai

Saturday, September 20, 2014
Pictures of killed British tourists David Miller and Hannah Witheridge and a message of support to their friends and families are displayed during special prayers at Koh Tao island September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Sitthipong Charoenjai
Close
3 / 15
A policeman stands beside the bodies of Hannah Witheridge and David Miller, British tourists killed on Koh Tao island, as they arrive at Bangkok's Police Forensic Department September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A policeman stands beside the bodies of Hannah Witheridge and David Miller, British tourists killed on Koh Tao island, as they arrive at Bangkok's Police Forensic Department September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Saturday, September 20, 2014
A policeman stands beside the bodies of Hannah Witheridge and David Miller, British tourists killed on Koh Tao island, as they arrive at Bangkok's Police Forensic Department September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
4 / 15
Family members of Hannah Witheridge, one of the two British tourists killed on Koh Tao island, comfort each other at the headquarters of the Royal Thai Police in Bangkok September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Family members of Hannah Witheridge, one of the two British tourists killed on Koh Tao island, comfort each other at the headquarters of the Royal Thai Police in Bangkok September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Saturday, September 20, 2014
Family members of Hannah Witheridge, one of the two British tourists killed on Koh Tao island, comfort each other at the headquarters of the Royal Thai Police in Bangkok September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
5 / 15
Police measure the foot of a man as data is collected from people who work near the spot where the bodies of two killed British tourists were found, on the island of Koh Tao September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Police measure the foot of a man as data is collected from people who work near the spot where the bodies of two killed British tourists were found, on the island of Koh Tao September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Saturday, September 20, 2014
Police measure the foot of a man as data is collected from people who work near the spot where the bodies of two killed British tourists were found, on the island of Koh Tao September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
6 / 15
Police take sample for DNA testing as data is collected from people who work near the spot where bodies of two killed British tourists were found, on the island of Koh Tao September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Police take sample for DNA testing as data is collected from people who work near the spot where bodies of two killed British tourists were found, on the island of Koh Tao September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Saturday, September 20, 2014
Police take sample for DNA testing as data is collected from people who work near the spot where bodies of two killed British tourists were found, on the island of Koh Tao September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
7 / 15
A police dives searching for clues near the spot where bodies of two killed British tourists were found, on the island of Koh Tao September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

A police dives searching for clues near the spot where bodies of two killed British tourists were found, on the island of Koh Tao September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Saturday, September 20, 2014
A police dives searching for clues near the spot where bodies of two killed British tourists were found, on the island of Koh Tao September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
8 / 15
Tourists take pictures at the spot where bodies of two killed British tourists were found, on the island of Koh Tao September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Tourists take pictures at the spot where bodies of two killed British tourists were found, on the island of Koh Tao September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Saturday, September 20, 2014
Tourists take pictures at the spot where bodies of two killed British tourists were found, on the island of Koh Tao September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
9 / 15
People wait in line as policemen collect data from those who work near the spot where bodies of two killed British tourists were found, on the island of Koh Tao September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

People wait in line as policemen collect data from those who work near the spot where bodies of two killed British tourists were found, on the island of Koh Tao September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Saturday, September 20, 2014
People wait in line as policemen collect data from those who work near the spot where bodies of two killed British tourists were found, on the island of Koh Tao September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
10 / 15
Tourists travel on a boat to the island of Koh Tao, where two British tourists were killed earlier this week, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Tourists travel on a boat to the island of Koh Tao, where two British tourists were killed earlier this week, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Saturday, September 20, 2014
Tourists travel on a boat to the island of Koh Tao, where two British tourists were killed earlier this week, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
11 / 15
Tourists carry their luggage on a pier in Chumphon on their way to the boat heading to the island of Koh Tao September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Tourists carry their luggage on a pier in Chumphon on their way to the boat heading to the island of Koh Tao September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Saturday, September 20, 2014
Tourists carry their luggage on a pier in Chumphon on their way to the boat heading to the island of Koh Tao September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
12 / 15
Tourists carry their backpacks after arriving by boat to the island of Koh Tao, where two British tourists were killed earlier this week, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Tourists carry their backpacks after arriving by boat to the island of Koh Tao, where two British tourists were killed earlier this week, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Saturday, September 20, 2014
Tourists carry their backpacks after arriving by boat to the island of Koh Tao, where two British tourists were killed earlier this week, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
13 / 15
Tourists looks a dancer at a beach, on the island of Koh Tao September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Tourists looks a dancer at a beach, on the island of Koh Tao September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Saturday, September 20, 2014
Tourists looks a dancer at a beach, on the island of Koh Tao September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
14 / 15
Buddhist monks and local residents attend a special prayer to show support to friends and families of killed British tourists David Miller and Hannah Witheridge at Koh Tao island September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Sitthipong Charoenjai

Buddhist monks and local residents attend a special prayer to show support to friends and families of killed British tourists David Miller and Hannah Witheridge at Koh Tao island September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Sitthipong Charoenjai

Saturday, September 20, 2014
Buddhist monks and local residents attend a special prayer to show support to friends and families of killed British tourists David Miller and Hannah Witheridge at Koh Tao island September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Sitthipong Charoenjai
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Rebellion in Yemen

Rebellion in Yemen

Next Slideshows

Rebellion in Yemen

Rebellion in Yemen

Armed Shi'ite Houthi rebels clash with Yemeni forces.

20 Sep 2014
Destruction in east Ukraine

Destruction in east Ukraine

Ruins from the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

19 Sep 2014
Alibaba IPO

Alibaba IPO

Alibaba launches on the NYSE.

19 Sep 2014
iPhone mania

iPhone mania

The long lines to purchase the latest iPhones.

19 Sep 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

The art of the selfie

The art of the selfie

A look at the self-portrait in the age of smartphones, as the humble selfie becomes a global form of self-expression.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures