Murder on Koh Tao
Family members of Hannah Witheridge, one of the two British tourists killed on Koh Tao island, comfort each other at the headquarters of the Royal Thai Police in Bangkok September 18, 2014. Police said the bodies of David Miller and Witheridge were...more
The body of Hannah Witheridge, a British tourist killed on Koh Tao island, arrives at Bangkok's Police Forensic Department September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Pictures of killed British tourists David Miller and Hannah Witheridge and a message of support to their friends and families are displayed during special prayers at Koh Tao island September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Sitthipong Charoenjai
A policeman stands beside the bodies of Hannah Witheridge and David Miller, British tourists killed on Koh Tao island, as they arrive at Bangkok's Police Forensic Department September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Family members of Hannah Witheridge, one of the two British tourists killed on Koh Tao island, comfort each other at the headquarters of the Royal Thai Police in Bangkok September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Police measure the foot of a man as data is collected from people who work near the spot where the bodies of two killed British tourists were found, on the island of Koh Tao September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Police take sample for DNA testing as data is collected from people who work near the spot where bodies of two killed British tourists were found, on the island of Koh Tao September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A police dives searching for clues near the spot where bodies of two killed British tourists were found, on the island of Koh Tao September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Tourists take pictures at the spot where bodies of two killed British tourists were found, on the island of Koh Tao September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
People wait in line as policemen collect data from those who work near the spot where bodies of two killed British tourists were found, on the island of Koh Tao September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Tourists travel on a boat to the island of Koh Tao, where two British tourists were killed earlier this week, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Tourists carry their luggage on a pier in Chumphon on their way to the boat heading to the island of Koh Tao September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Tourists carry their backpacks after arriving by boat to the island of Koh Tao, where two British tourists were killed earlier this week, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Tourists looks a dancer at a beach, on the island of Koh Tao September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Buddhist monks and local residents attend a special prayer to show support to friends and families of killed British tourists David Miller and Hannah Witheridge at Koh Tao island September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Sitthipong Charoenjai
