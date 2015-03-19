Museum massacre in Tunisia

Policemen are pictured near damaged tiles inside the Bardo museum. Islamic State, which has declared a caliphate in large parts of Iraq and Syria and is active in Tunisia's chaotic neighbor Libya, praised the two attackers in an audio recording as...more

Policemen are pictured near damaged tiles inside the Bardo museum. Islamic State, which has declared a caliphate in large parts of Iraq and Syria and is active in Tunisia's chaotic neighbor Libya, praised the two attackers in an audio recording as "knights of the Islamic State" armed with machine guns and bombs. The two dead militants were identified as Tunisians, Hatem al-Khashnawi and Yassin al-Abidi. Two local newspapers reported Abidi had spent time in Iraq and Libya, but officials did not confirm that. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Close