Pictures | Fri Jun 6, 2014 | 5:35pm BST

Music in the morning

Singers Cher Lloyd and Demi Lovato perform on ABC television's "Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series" show in Central Park in Manhattan, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Demi Lovato performs on ABC television's "Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series" show in Central Park in Manhattan, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Pharrell Williams performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Pharrell Williams performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson performs on ABC television's "Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series" in New York City's Central Park May 30 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Dolly Parton performs on NBC's ''Today'' show in New York, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Robin Thicke performs on NBC's Today show in midtown New York, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Taylor Swift performs on stage during ABC's Good Morning America in New York, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Janelle Monae performs on NBC's ''Today'' show in New York, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Harry Styles performs with his band One Direction on NBC's Today show in New York, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Shakira performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

One Direction performs on NBC's Today show in New York, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Mariah Carey performs on ABC's 'Good Morning America' show in New York, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Rihanna performs on ABC's Good Morning America in New York, November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Katy Perry performs on NBC's Today show in New York, August 27, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Blake Shelton performs on NBC's Today show in New York July 8, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Beyonce performs in Central Park during ABC's Good Morning America in New York, July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Justin Bieber performs on NBC's Today show in New York, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Lady Gaga performs during a rain shower on NBC's Today show in New York, July 9, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Britney Spears performs on ABC's Good Morning America at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, March 27, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Adam Levine performs with his band Maroon 5 on NBC's Today show in New York, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Ne-Yo performs on ABC's Good Morning America Summer Concert Series in Central Park, in New York, August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Brad Paisley performs on ABC's Good Morning America in New York, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Florence Welch, lead singer of Florence and the Machine, performs in Central Park during ABC's Good Morning America in New York, June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Gwen Stefani performs with her band No Doubt on Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series in Central Park in New York, July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Selena Gomez performs in Central Park during ABC's Good Morning America in New York, June 17, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Cee-Lo Green performs on NBC's Today show in New York, July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Carrie Underwood performs on NBC's Today show in New York, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Alicia Keys performs on ABC's Good Morning America in New York's Central Park, June 25, 2010. REUTERS/Lily Bowers

Psy performs on NBC's Today show in New York, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Bruno Mars performs on NBC's Today show in New York June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Flo Rida performs on NBC's Today show in New York July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Mary J. Blige performs on ABC's Good Morning America in New York's Central Park, July 2, 2010. REUTERS/Lily Bowers

