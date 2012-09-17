Edition:
Music of Silence

<p>Joao Pedro dos Santos Teixeira, 11, who is deaf and a music student, poses for a portrait at the Madre Lucie Bray Municipal School for the Deaf in Sao Paulo, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Joao Pedro dos Santos Teixeira, 11, who is deaf and a music student, poses for a portrait at the Madre Lucie Bray Municipal School for the Deaf in Sao Paulo, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Joao Pedro dos Santos Teixeira, 11, who is deaf and a music student, poses for a portrait at the Madre Lucie Bray Municipal School for the Deaf in Sao Paulo, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Deaf students Alexandre Rocha de Lima (L), 18, and Christoffer Rodrigues, 12, use sign language to communicate before their music class at the Madre Lucie Bray Municipal School for the Deaf in Sao Paulo, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Deaf students Alexandre Rocha de Lima (L), 18, and Christoffer Rodrigues, 12, use sign language to communicate before their music class at the Madre Lucie Bray Municipal School for the Deaf in Sao Paulo, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Deaf students Alexandre Rocha de Lima (L), 18, and Christoffer Rodrigues, 12, use sign language to communicate before their music class at the Madre Lucie Bray Municipal School for the Deaf in Sao Paulo, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Samuel Mergulhao Pontes, 16, who is deaf and a music student, holds a bongo as he poses for a portrait in front of graffiti at the end of his music class at the Madre Lucie Bray Municipal School for the Deaf in Sao Paulo, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Samuel Mergulhao Pontes, 16, who is deaf and a music student, holds a bongo as he poses for a portrait in front of graffiti at the end of his music class at the Madre Lucie Bray Municipal School for the Deaf in Sao Paulo, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Samuel Mergulhao Pontes, 16, who is deaf and a music student, holds a bongo as he poses for a portrait in front of graffiti at the end of his music class at the Madre Lucie Bray Municipal School for the Deaf in Sao Paulo, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Deaf students (L-R) Joao Farias Alves, 11, Antonio Marques, 16, and Joao Pedro dos Santos Teixeira, 11, play bongos during their music class at the Madre Lucie Bray Municipal School for the Deaf in Sao Paulo, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Deaf students (L-R) Joao Farias Alves, 11, Antonio Marques, 16, and Joao Pedro dos Santos Teixeira, 11, play bongos during their music class at the Madre Lucie Bray Municipal School for the Deaf in Sao Paulo, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Deaf students (L-R) Joao Farias Alves, 11, Antonio Marques, 16, and Joao Pedro dos Santos Teixeira, 11, play bongos during their music class at the Madre Lucie Bray Municipal School for the Deaf in Sao Paulo, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Music teacher Fabio Bonvenuto leads deaf students (L-R) Franciele Santos Oliviera, 14, Jhenifer Olivia da Silva, 14, Elyver Cristina Conceicao Santos, 16, and Samuel Mergulhao Pontes, 16, as they play bongos during a class at the Madre Lucie Bray Municipal School for the Deaf in Sao Paulo, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Music teacher Fabio Bonvenuto leads deaf students (L-R) Franciele Santos Oliviera, 14, Jhenifer Olivia da Silva, 14, Elyver Cristina Conceicao Santos, 16, and Samuel Mergulhao Pontes, 16, as they play bongos during a class at the Madre Lucie Bray Municipal School for the Deaf in Sao Paulo, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Music teacher Fabio Bonvenuto leads deaf students (L-R) Franciele Santos Oliviera, 14, Jhenifer Olivia da Silva, 14, Elyver Cristina Conceicao Santos, 16, and Samuel Mergulhao Pontes, 16, as they play bongos during a class at the Madre Lucie Bray Municipal School for the Deaf in Sao Paulo, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Deaf students Joao Pedro dos Santos Teixeira (L), 11, and Gabriel Franca de Souza, 9, play bongos during their music class at the Madre Lucie Bray Municipal School for the Deaf in Sao Paulo, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Deaf students Joao Pedro dos Santos Teixeira (L), 11, and Gabriel Franca de Souza, 9, play bongos during their music class at the Madre Lucie Bray Municipal School for the Deaf in Sao Paulo, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Deaf students Joao Pedro dos Santos Teixeira (L), 11, and Gabriel Franca de Souza, 9, play bongos during their music class at the Madre Lucie Bray Municipal School for the Deaf in Sao Paulo, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Music teacher Fabio Bonvenuto leads the "Music of Silence Band", comprised of deaf and non-deaf students, during a class at the Madre Lucie Bray Municipal School for the Deaf in Sao Paulo, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Music teacher Fabio Bonvenuto leads the "Music of Silence Band", comprised of deaf and non-deaf students, during a class at the Madre Lucie Bray Municipal School for the Deaf in Sao Paulo, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Music teacher Fabio Bonvenuto leads the "Music of Silence Band", comprised of deaf and non-deaf students, during a class at the Madre Lucie Bray Municipal School for the Deaf in Sao Paulo, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Alexsander da Silva, 14, who is deaf and a member of the "Music of Silence Band", arranges his uniform before their concert at the Municipal Theatre of Vinhedo city, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Alexsander da Silva, 14, who is deaf and a member of the "Music of Silence Band", arranges his uniform before their concert at the Municipal Theatre of Vinhedo city, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Alexsander da Silva, 14, who is deaf and a member of the "Music of Silence Band", arranges his uniform before their concert at the Municipal Theatre of Vinhedo city, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Alexsander da Silva (L), 12, a deaf student and member of the "Music of Silence Band", communicates through sign language with non-deaf bandmates Layane Cristina Pereira and Caroline Beatriz Correa (R), before their concert at the Municipal Theatre of Vinhedo city, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Alexsander da Silva (L), 12, a deaf student and member of the "Music of Silence Band", communicates through sign language with non-deaf bandmates Layane Cristina Pereira and Caroline Beatriz Correa (R), before their concert at the Municipal Theatre of Vinhedo city, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Alexsander da Silva (L), 12, a deaf student and member of the "Music of Silence Band", communicates through sign language with non-deaf bandmates Layane Cristina Pereira and Caroline Beatriz Correa (R), before their concert at the Municipal Theatre of Vinhedo city, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>A deaf student and member of the "Music of the Silence Band", poses as he wears his uniform with the band's name embroidered on it, before their concert at Municipal Theatre of Vinhedo city, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A deaf student and member of the "Music of the Silence Band", poses as he wears his uniform with the band's name embroidered on it, before their concert at Municipal Theatre of Vinhedo city, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A deaf student and member of the "Music of the Silence Band", poses as he wears his uniform with the band's name embroidered on it, before their concert at Municipal Theatre of Vinhedo city, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Sivaldo Beserra Ferraz (C), 16, a deaf student and member of the "Music of the Silence Band", uses sign language to communicate with his band leader Fabio Bonvenuto (not pictured), while his deaf bandmates Alexsander da Silva, 12, (L-R), Weslen Santos de Souza, 14, Jhenifer Olivia da Silva, 14 and Kelvin Santos Magalhaes, 15, look on before their concert at Municipal Theatre of Vinhedo city, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Sivaldo Beserra Ferraz (C), 16, a deaf student and member of the "Music of the Silence Band", uses sign language to communicate with his band leader Fabio Bonvenuto (not pictured), while his deaf bandmates Alexsander da Silva, 12, (L-R), Weslen...more

Sivaldo Beserra Ferraz (C), 16, a deaf student and member of the "Music of the Silence Band", uses sign language to communicate with his band leader Fabio Bonvenuto (not pictured), while his deaf bandmates Alexsander da Silva, 12, (L-R), Weslen Santos de Souza, 14, Jhenifer Olivia da Silva, 14 and Kelvin Santos Magalhaes, 15, look on before their concert at Municipal Theatre of Vinhedo city, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Sivaldo Beserra Ferraz (2nd R), 16, a deaf student and member of the "Music of Silence Band", uses sign language to communicate with his bandmates before their concert at the Municipal Theatre of Vinhedo city, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Sivaldo Beserra Ferraz (2nd R), 16, a deaf student and member of the "Music of Silence Band", uses sign language to communicate with his bandmates before their concert at the Municipal Theatre of Vinhedo city, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Sivaldo Beserra Ferraz (2nd R), 16, a deaf student and member of the "Music of Silence Band", uses sign language to communicate with his bandmates before their concert at the Municipal Theatre of Vinhedo city, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Music professor Fabio Bonvenuto conducts the "Music of Silence Band", comprised of deaf drummers and non-deaf musicians at the end of their concert at the Municipal Theatre of Vinhedo city, 100 km (62 miles) from Sao Paulo, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Music professor Fabio Bonvenuto conducts the "Music of Silence Band", comprised of deaf drummers and non-deaf musicians at the end of their concert at the Municipal Theatre of Vinhedo city, 100 km (62 miles) from Sao Paulo, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Music professor Fabio Bonvenuto conducts the "Music of Silence Band", comprised of deaf drummers and non-deaf musicians at the end of their concert at the Municipal Theatre of Vinhedo city, 100 km (62 miles) from Sao Paulo, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Samuel Mergulhao Pontes, 16, a deaf student and member of the "Music of Silence Band", plays a bongo during their concert at the Municipal Theatre of Vinhedo city, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Samuel Mergulhao Pontes, 16, a deaf student and member of the "Music of Silence Band", plays a bongo during their concert at the Municipal Theatre of Vinhedo city, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Samuel Mergulhao Pontes, 16, a deaf student and member of the "Music of Silence Band", plays a bongo during their concert at the Municipal Theatre of Vinhedo city, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

