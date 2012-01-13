Edition:
United Kingdom

Music returns to Afghanistan

Friday, January 13, 2012

Female students play cellos at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Friday, January 13, 2012

Female students play cellos at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
1 / 15
Friday, January 13, 2012

A student learns to play the French Horn at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Friday, January 13, 2012

A student learns to play the French Horn at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
2 / 15
Friday, January 13, 2012

A teacher adjusts the finger placement of a student playing a violin at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Friday, January 13, 2012

A teacher adjusts the finger placement of a student playing a violin at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
3 / 15
Friday, January 13, 2012

Students play sitars at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Friday, January 13, 2012

Students play sitars at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
4 / 15
Friday, January 13, 2012

Posters of famous composers are seen on the wall of a room where students practise playing the violin at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Friday, January 13, 2012

Posters of famous composers are seen on the wall of a room where students practise playing the violin at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
5 / 15
Friday, January 13, 2012

An Afghan man works in the musical instrument storage room at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Friday, January 13, 2012

An Afghan man works in the musical instrument storage room at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
6 / 15
Friday, January 13, 2012

Female students play guitars and a violin at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Friday, January 13, 2012

Female students play guitars and a violin at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
7 / 15
Friday, January 13, 2012

A student carrying a saxophone and some sheet music walks along a corridor at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Friday, January 13, 2012

A student carrying a saxophone and some sheet music walks along a corridor at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
8 / 15
Friday, January 13, 2012

A male student sits beside female students as they play clarinets at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Friday, January 13, 2012

A male student sits beside female students as they play clarinets at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
9 / 15
Friday, January 13, 2012

Students play a cello and a piano at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Friday, January 13, 2012

Students play a cello and a piano at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
10 / 15
Friday, January 13, 2012

A female student playing the violin looks at her teacher as he corrects her finger placement at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Friday, January 13, 2012

A female student playing the violin looks at her teacher as he corrects her finger placement at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
11 / 15
Friday, January 13, 2012

Students practise together at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Friday, January 13, 2012

Students practise together at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
12 / 15
Friday, January 13, 2012

A teacher adjusts the finger placement of a female violin student at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Friday, January 13, 2012

A teacher adjusts the finger placement of a female violin student at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
13 / 15
Friday, January 13, 2012

Students walk into the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Friday, January 13, 2012

Students walk into the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
14 / 15
Friday, January 13, 2012

Shoes belonging to students are seen inside the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Friday, January 13, 2012

Shoes belonging to students are seen inside the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
15 / 15

Music returns to Afghanistan

Music returns to Afghanistan Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Miniature metropolis

Miniature metropolis
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

1:45am GMT

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

1:30am GMT

Islamic State militants behind bars

All Collections

Islamic State militants behind bars

Friday, February 17, 2017

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

All Collections

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Friday, February 17, 2017

Flooding in Gaza

All Collections

Flooding in Gaza

Friday, February 17, 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

Friday, February 17, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Friday, February 17, 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

Friday, February 17, 2017

View More Slideshows »