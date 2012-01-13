Music returns to Afghanistan
Female students play cellos at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A student learns to play the French Horn at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A teacher adjusts the finger placement of a student playing a violin at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Students play sitars at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Posters of famous composers are seen on the wall of a room where students practise playing the violin at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An Afghan man works in the musical instrument storage room at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Female students play guitars and a violin at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A student carrying a saxophone and some sheet music walks along a corridor at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A male student sits beside female students as they play clarinets at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Students play a cello and a piano at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A female student playing the violin looks at her teacher as he corrects her finger placement at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Students practise together at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A teacher adjusts the finger placement of a female violin student at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Students walk into the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Shoes belonging to students are seen inside the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
