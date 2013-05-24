Musician and puppeteer
Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, drives his tricycle as he carries his handmade puppets in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. Shao, a former electronics factory worker, began making puppets from recycled garbage as...more
Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, drives his tricycle as he carries his handmade puppets in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. Shao, a former electronics factory worker, began making puppets from recycled garbage as a hobby. These days he performs at local community centers around Jiaxing city. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, drives his tricycle, with his handmade puppets, in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, drives his tricycle, with his handmade puppets, in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, stands next to his handmade puppets outside of his home in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, stands next to his handmade puppets outside of his home in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, stands next to his handmade puppets at his home in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, stands next to his handmade puppets at his home in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, holds the head of one of his handmade puppets at his home in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, holds the head of one of his handmade puppets at his home in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A handmade puppet is seen at the home of Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A handmade puppet is seen at the home of Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, plays a traditional two-stringed instrument known as an Erhu, next to his handmade puppets at his home in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, plays a traditional two-stringed instrument known as an Erhu, next to his handmade puppets at his home in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, plays a traditional two-stringed instrument known as an Erhu next to his hand made puppets at his home in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, plays a traditional two-stringed instrument known as an Erhu next to his hand made puppets at his home in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, stands next to his handmade puppets at his home in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, stands next to his handmade puppets at his home in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, holds a handmade mask at his home in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, holds a handmade mask at his home in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, wears a handmade mask at his home in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, wears a handmade mask at his home in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, plays a traditional two-stringed instrument known as an Erhu next to his hand made puppets at his home in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, plays a traditional two-stringed instrument known as an Erhu next to his hand made puppets at his home in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Next Slideshows
Horse-assisted therapy
Mexico City's Minister of Public Security runs a program which uses horses to assist in therapy, helping hundreds of children with various mental as well as...
Ultra-Orthodox wedding extravaganza
A wedding unites two Hasidic dynasties in Jerusalem.
Brazil monks' message of humility
A religious fraternity in Rio considers the election of Pope Francis, the first pontiff to take the name of St Francis of Assisi, a confirmation of their...
Salvaging belongings amid rubble
Oklahoma residents pick through their shattered homes.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Welcoming spring
Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.
London's last greyhound track
The race is almost over for the dogs of Wimbledon Stadium, which is set to be demolished to make way for a stadium for AFC Wimbledon and residences.
Exodus from Mosul
Iraqi forces resume their cautious advance on the al-Nuri Mosque in Mosul's Old City as thousands of people flee in rain and fog to reach the safety of government lines.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Fearful of President Trump's immigration crackdown, hundreds of people, mainly from Africa and the Middle East, have walked across the U.S.-Canada border in recent months, seeking asylum.
Demolition day
Bringing down structures in a controlled fashion.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.