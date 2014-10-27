Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Oct 27, 2014 | 2:44pm GMT

Mussolini's bunker

A passageway is pictured inside a secret bunker of Fascist leader Benito Mussolini that was built between 1942 and 1943 under his private residence at Villa Torlonia in Rome, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

A passageway is pictured inside a secret bunker of Fascist leader Benito Mussolini that was built between 1942 and 1943 under his private residence at Villa Torlonia in Rome, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Monday, October 27, 2014
A passageway is pictured inside a secret bunker of Fascist leader Benito Mussolini that was built between 1942 and 1943 under his private residence at Villa Torlonia in Rome, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Close
1 / 7
A passageway is pictured inside a secret bunker of Fascist leader Benito Mussolini that was built between 1942 and 1943 under his private residence at Villa Torlonia in Rome, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

A passageway is pictured inside a secret bunker of Fascist leader Benito Mussolini that was built between 1942 and 1943 under his private residence at Villa Torlonia in Rome, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Monday, October 27, 2014
A passageway is pictured inside a secret bunker of Fascist leader Benito Mussolini that was built between 1942 and 1943 under his private residence at Villa Torlonia in Rome, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Close
2 / 7
A plate that says "door antigas" is pictured inside a secret bunker of Fascist leader Benito Mussolini that was built between 1942 and 1943 under his private residence at Villa Torlonia in Rome, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

A plate that says "door antigas" is pictured inside a secret bunker of Fascist leader Benito Mussolini that was built between 1942 and 1943 under his private residence at Villa Torlonia in Rome, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Monday, October 27, 2014
A plate that says "door antigas" is pictured inside a secret bunker of Fascist leader Benito Mussolini that was built between 1942 and 1943 under his private residence at Villa Torlonia in Rome, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Close
3 / 7
A telephone is seen inside a secret bunker of Fascist leader Benito Mussolini that was built between 1942 and 1943 under his private residence at Villa Torlonia in Rome, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

A telephone is seen inside a secret bunker of Fascist leader Benito Mussolini that was built between 1942 and 1943 under his private residence at Villa Torlonia in Rome, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Monday, October 27, 2014
A telephone is seen inside a secret bunker of Fascist leader Benito Mussolini that was built between 1942 and 1943 under his private residence at Villa Torlonia in Rome, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Close
4 / 7
Helmets and gas masks are seen inside a secret bunker of Fascist leader Benito Mussolini that was built between 1942 and 1943 under his private residence at Villa Torlonia in Rome, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Helmets and gas masks are seen inside a secret bunker of Fascist leader Benito Mussolini that was built between 1942 and 1943 under his private residence at Villa Torlonia in Rome, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Monday, October 27, 2014
Helmets and gas masks are seen inside a secret bunker of Fascist leader Benito Mussolini that was built between 1942 and 1943 under his private residence at Villa Torlonia in Rome, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Close
5 / 7
A passageway is pictured inside a secret bunker of Fascist leader Benito Mussolini that was built between 1942 and 1943 under his private residence at Villa Torlonia in Rome, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

A passageway is pictured inside a secret bunker of Fascist leader Benito Mussolini that was built between 1942 and 1943 under his private residence at Villa Torlonia in Rome, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Monday, October 27, 2014
A passageway is pictured inside a secret bunker of Fascist leader Benito Mussolini that was built between 1942 and 1943 under his private residence at Villa Torlonia in Rome, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Close
6 / 7
A bathroom is pictured inside a secret bunker of Fascist leader Benito Mussolini that was built between 1942 and 1943 under his private residence at Villa Torlonia in Rome, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

A bathroom is pictured inside a secret bunker of Fascist leader Benito Mussolini that was built between 1942 and 1943 under his private residence at Villa Torlonia in Rome, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Monday, October 27, 2014
A bathroom is pictured inside a secret bunker of Fascist leader Benito Mussolini that was built between 1942 and 1943 under his private residence at Villa Torlonia in Rome, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Close
7 / 7
View Again
View Next
WWI unearthed

WWI unearthed

Next Slideshows

WWI unearthed

WWI unearthed

Artifacts discovered on the battlefields of World War One.

25 Oct 2014
The barricades of Hong Kong

The barricades of Hong Kong

Five weeks have passed since pro-democracy protesters began blocking major roads.

24 Oct 2014
Festival of lights

Festival of lights

Images from Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.

23 Oct 2014
When the well runs dry

When the well runs dry

In one of the towns hardest hit by California's drought, the only way some residents can get water to flush the toilet is to drive to the fire station,...

23 Oct 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Opposition leaders branded Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro a "dictator" after the Supreme Court took over the functions of Congress and pushed a lengthy political standoff to new heights.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

The art of the selfie

The art of the selfie

A look at the self-portrait in the age of smartphones, as the humble selfie becomes a global form of self-expression.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Driven from Mosul

Driven from Mosul

Residents flee as Iraqi forces fight Islamic State militants for control of western Mosul.

China Fashion Week

China Fashion Week

Highlights from China Fashion Week in Beijing.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Chinese paramilitary training

Chinese paramilitary training

Inside the grueling training for China's paramilitary police.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures