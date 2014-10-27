Mussolini's bunker
A passageway is pictured inside a secret bunker of Fascist leader Benito Mussolini that was built between 1942 and 1943 under his private residence at Villa Torlonia in Rome, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A passageway is pictured inside a secret bunker of Fascist leader Benito Mussolini that was built between 1942 and 1943 under his private residence at Villa Torlonia in Rome, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A plate that says "door antigas" is pictured inside a secret bunker of Fascist leader Benito Mussolini that was built between 1942 and 1943 under his private residence at Villa Torlonia in Rome, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A telephone is seen inside a secret bunker of Fascist leader Benito Mussolini that was built between 1942 and 1943 under his private residence at Villa Torlonia in Rome, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Helmets and gas masks are seen inside a secret bunker of Fascist leader Benito Mussolini that was built between 1942 and 1943 under his private residence at Villa Torlonia in Rome, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A passageway is pictured inside a secret bunker of Fascist leader Benito Mussolini that was built between 1942 and 1943 under his private residence at Villa Torlonia in Rome, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A bathroom is pictured inside a secret bunker of Fascist leader Benito Mussolini that was built between 1942 and 1943 under his private residence at Villa Torlonia in Rome, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
