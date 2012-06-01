Edition:
United Kingdom
Myanmar AIDS hospice

<p>U Sam Hla, a terminally ill AIDS patient rests in his hut at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, Myanmar, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

U Sam Hla, a terminally ill AIDS patient rests in his hut at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, Myanmar, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>HIV-positive patients pass the time at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

HIV-positive patients pass the time at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>HIV-positive Ma Jam (R) and Eiphyu Khine, whose husband has already died of AIDS, rest at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

HIV-positive Ma Jam (R) and Eiphyu Khine, whose husband has already died of AIDS, rest at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>HIV-positive Ei Ei Phyu, who lives at the hospice with his HIV-positive mother, sleeps in a hammock at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

HIV-positive Ei Ei Phyu, who lives at the hospice with his HIV-positive mother, sleeps in a hammock at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj...more

<p>A child of a HIV-positive patient plays at the entrance of the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

A child of a HIV-positive patient plays at the entrance of the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>People wait for the results of their HIV tests outside the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

People wait for the results of their HIV tests outside the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>The hand of a HIV-positive patient rests on his bed at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

The hand of a HIV-positive patient rests on his bed at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>27 year-old HIV-positive Zinmar Nwe, whose husband died of AIDS, bathes at the HIV/AIDS hospice, founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

27 year-old HIV-positive Zinmar Nwe, whose husband died of AIDS, bathes at the HIV/AIDS hospice, founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A HIV-positive patient with a devil tattoo on his chest bathes at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

A HIV-positive patient with a devil tattoo on his chest bathes at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Ma Jam, a 42 year-old AIDS patient hold hands with 2 year-old HIV positive Kanama at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Ma Jam, a 42 year-old AIDS patient hold hands with 2 year-old HIV positive Kanama at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>HIV-positive Ma Mon comforts her non-positive daughter Myat Noe Thu as her HIV-positive son Ei Ei Phyu sleeps in a hammock at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

HIV-positive Ma Mon comforts her non-positive daughter Myat Noe Thu as her HIV-positive son Ei Ei Phyu sleeps in a hammock at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26,...more

<p>A HIV-positive patient sits in her hut at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

A HIV-positive patient sits in her hut at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>HIV-positive Ma Jam sleeps at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

HIV-positive Ma Jam sleeps at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>27 year-old HIV-positive Zinmar Nwe, whose husband died of AIDS, looks from inside her hut at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

27 year-old HIV-positive Zinmar Nwe, whose husband died of AIDS, looks from inside her hut at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>HIV-positive patients pass the time at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

HIV-positive patients pass the time at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A HIV-positive patient looks in a mirror as others sleep at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

A HIV-positive patient looks in a mirror as others sleep at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A volunteer measures the blood pressure of HIV-positive patients at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

A volunteer measures the blood pressure of HIV-positive patients at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

