Myanmar AIDS hospice
U Sam Hla, a terminally ill AIDS patient rests in his hut at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, Myanmar, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
U Sam Hla, a terminally ill AIDS patient rests in his hut at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, Myanmar, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
HIV-positive patients pass the time at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
HIV-positive patients pass the time at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
HIV-positive Ma Jam (R) and Eiphyu Khine, whose husband has already died of AIDS, rest at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
HIV-positive Ma Jam (R) and Eiphyu Khine, whose husband has already died of AIDS, rest at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
HIV-positive Ei Ei Phyu, who lives at the hospice with his HIV-positive mother, sleeps in a hammock at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj...more
HIV-positive Ei Ei Phyu, who lives at the hospice with his HIV-positive mother, sleeps in a hammock at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A child of a HIV-positive patient plays at the entrance of the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A child of a HIV-positive patient plays at the entrance of the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People wait for the results of their HIV tests outside the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People wait for the results of their HIV tests outside the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The hand of a HIV-positive patient rests on his bed at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The hand of a HIV-positive patient rests on his bed at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
27 year-old HIV-positive Zinmar Nwe, whose husband died of AIDS, bathes at the HIV/AIDS hospice, founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
27 year-old HIV-positive Zinmar Nwe, whose husband died of AIDS, bathes at the HIV/AIDS hospice, founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A HIV-positive patient with a devil tattoo on his chest bathes at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A HIV-positive patient with a devil tattoo on his chest bathes at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Ma Jam, a 42 year-old AIDS patient hold hands with 2 year-old HIV positive Kanama at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Ma Jam, a 42 year-old AIDS patient hold hands with 2 year-old HIV positive Kanama at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
HIV-positive Ma Mon comforts her non-positive daughter Myat Noe Thu as her HIV-positive son Ei Ei Phyu sleeps in a hammock at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26,...more
HIV-positive Ma Mon comforts her non-positive daughter Myat Noe Thu as her HIV-positive son Ei Ei Phyu sleeps in a hammock at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A HIV-positive patient sits in her hut at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A HIV-positive patient sits in her hut at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
HIV-positive Ma Jam sleeps at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
HIV-positive Ma Jam sleeps at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
27 year-old HIV-positive Zinmar Nwe, whose husband died of AIDS, looks from inside her hut at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
27 year-old HIV-positive Zinmar Nwe, whose husband died of AIDS, looks from inside her hut at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
HIV-positive patients pass the time at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
HIV-positive patients pass the time at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A HIV-positive patient looks in a mirror as others sleep at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A HIV-positive patient looks in a mirror as others sleep at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A volunteer measures the blood pressure of HIV-positive patients at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A volunteer measures the blood pressure of HIV-positive patients at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Next Slideshows
From China to Germany, with love
Chinese bridal couples travel to Neuschwanstein castle in Germany to repeat their promise of marriage at one of the most popular destinations in Europe.
Iceberg Alley
Icebergs break off glaciers in the Arctic and drift south to the coast of Newfoundland along a route known as Iceberg Alley.
The autistic mind
Scenes from a home with two autistic children.
Cowboy life
Scenes from the annual Falkland Stampede in British Columbia, Canada.