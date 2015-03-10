Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Mar 10, 2015 | 1:00pm GMT

Myanmar police clash with protesters

Student protesters fight with police while trying to break a police line in Letpadan March 10, 2015. The students were protesting an education bill they say stifles academic independence. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Student protesters fight with police while trying to break a police line in Letpadan March 10, 2015. The students were protesting an education bill they say stifles academic independence. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Student protesters fight with police while trying to break a police line in Letpadan March 10, 2015. The students were protesting an education bill they say stifles academic independence. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
1 / 19
Police smash a student protesters' vehicle during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Police smash a student protesters' vehicle during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Police smash a student protesters' vehicle during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
2 / 19
Police hit a student protester during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Police hit a student protester during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Police hit a student protester during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
3 / 19
Police hit a student protester during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Police hit a student protester during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Police hit a student protester during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
4 / 19
A dog walks past in front of a police line after the violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A dog walks past in front of a police line after the violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
A dog walks past in front of a police line after the violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
5 / 19
Buddhist monks and student protesters push as they try to break a police line in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Buddhist monks and student protesters push as they try to break a police line in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Buddhist monks and student protesters push as they try to break a police line in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
6 / 19
Detained student protesters are seen in a prison vehicle after the violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Detained student protesters are seen in a prison vehicle after the violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Detained student protesters are seen in a prison vehicle after the violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
7 / 19
Police detain a student protester during the violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Police detain a student protester during the violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Police detain a student protester during the violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
8 / 19
Police clash with student protesters during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Police clash with student protesters during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Police clash with student protesters during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
9 / 19
A volunteer treats a student protester lying on a bench during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A volunteer treats a student protester lying on a bench during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
A volunteer treats a student protester lying on a bench during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
10 / 19
Local people fire slingshots towards a police line after the violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Local people fire slingshots towards a police line after the violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Local people fire slingshots towards a police line after the violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
11 / 19
Student protesters shout their slogan before they fight with police while trying to break a police line in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Student protesters shout their slogan before they fight with police while trying to break a police line in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Student protesters shout their slogan before they fight with police while trying to break a police line in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
12 / 19
Student protesters fight with police while trying to break a police line in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Student protesters fight with police while trying to break a police line in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Student protesters fight with police while trying to break a police line in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
13 / 19
Reporters run to a safe place during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reporters run to a safe place during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Reporters run to a safe place during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
14 / 19
Police smash a student protesters' vehicle during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Police smash a student protesters' vehicle during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Police smash a student protesters' vehicle during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
15 / 19
Police surround a Buddhist monk protester during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Police surround a Buddhist monk protester during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Police surround a Buddhist monk protester during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
16 / 19
Reporters run to a safe place during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reporters run to a safe place during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Reporters run to a safe place during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
17 / 19
Police destroy a students' protest vehicle during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Police destroy a students' protest vehicle during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Police destroy a students' protest vehicle during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
18 / 19
A student protester cries after a scuffle with police while trying to break a police line in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A student protester cries after a scuffle with police while trying to break a police line in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
A student protester cries after a scuffle with police while trying to break a police line in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Battle for Iraq

Battle for Iraq

Next Slideshows

Battle for Iraq

Battle for Iraq

Inside the Iraqi offensive to retake areas from Islamic State militants.

10 Mar 2015
Apple Watch event

Apple Watch event

Highlights from the Apple Watch launch.

09 Mar 2015
Australia from above

Australia from above

The Land Down Under as seen from the air.

09 Mar 2015
Venezuela's crackdown on dissent

Venezuela's crackdown on dissent

President Obama issued an executive order declaring Venezuela a national security threat and expressing concern about the Venezuelan government's treatment of...

09 Mar 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures