Edition:
United Kingdom

Myanmar's democratic spring

Saturday, March 31, 2012

A supporter holds a picture of pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi during National League for Democracy party candidate Phyu Phyu Thin's campaign rally in Yangon March 30, 2012. Myanmar holds by-elections on Sunday and Suu Kyi is standing for one of 45 parliamentary seats to be filled. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Saturday, March 31, 2012

A supporter holds a picture of pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi during National League for Democracy party candidate Phyu Phyu Thin's campaign rally in Yangon March 30, 2012. Myanmar holds by-elections on Sunday and Suu Kyi is standing for one of 45 parliamentary seats to be filled. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
1 / 32
Saturday, March 31, 2012

A boy sits on his mother's shoulders as they gather to sing and dance during Aung San Suu Kyi's party National League for Democracy party (NLD) campaign rally in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Saturday, March 31, 2012

A boy sits on his mother's shoulders as they gather to sing and dance during Aung San Suu Kyi's party National League for Democracy party (NLD) campaign rally in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
2 / 32
Saturday, March 31, 2012

Mothers carrying their children share a laugh as supporters of Aung San Suu Kyi and her party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), gather for a campaign rally in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Saturday, March 31, 2012

Mothers carrying their children share a laugh as supporters of Aung San Suu Kyi and her party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), gather for a campaign rally in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
3 / 32
Saturday, March 31, 2012

A man wearing a T-shirt bearing the image of Aung San Suu Kyi, shows his skills during a campaign rally attended by supporters of her and her National League for Democracy (NLD), in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Saturday, March 31, 2012

A man wearing a T-shirt bearing the image of Aung San Suu Kyi, shows his skills during a campaign rally attended by supporters of her and her National League for Democracy (NLD), in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
4 / 32
Saturday, March 31, 2012

Supporters of Aung San Suu Kyi and her party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), sing and dance during a campaign rally in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Saturday, March 31, 2012

Supporters of Aung San Suu Kyi and her party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), sing and dance during a campaign rally in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
5 / 32
Saturday, March 31, 2012

Farmers work on a field during an early morning at Dala in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

Saturday, March 31, 2012

Farmers work on a field during an early morning at Dala in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

Close
6 / 32
Saturday, March 31, 2012

A portrait of Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi is seen on a tree outside the house of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party supporters at Kawhmu Township March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

Saturday, March 31, 2012

A portrait of Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi is seen on a tree outside the house of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party supporters at Kawhmu Township March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

Close
7 / 32
Saturday, March 31, 2012

A novice monk sits on a small boat at Kawhmu Township March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

Saturday, March 31, 2012

A novice monk sits on a small boat at Kawhmu Township March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

Close
8 / 32
Saturday, March 31, 2012

A boy with the National League for Democracy (NLD) party flag tied around his head is pictured in front of the NLD party office in Kawhmu Township March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

Saturday, March 31, 2012

A boy with the National League for Democracy (NLD) party flag tied around his head is pictured in front of the NLD party office in Kawhmu Township March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

Close
9 / 32
Saturday, March 31, 2012

Children watch as supporters of the Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) arrive for their election campaign at Kawhmu Township March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

Saturday, March 31, 2012

Children watch as supporters of the Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) arrive for their election campaign at Kawhmu Township March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

Close
10 / 32
Saturday, March 31, 2012

Supporters of Aung San Suu Kyi and her party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), gather for a campaign rally in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Saturday, March 31, 2012

Supporters of Aung San Suu Kyi and her party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), gather for a campaign rally in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
11 / 32
Saturday, March 31, 2012

Supporters of the Union Solidarity and Development (USDP) Party sing party songs as they arrive for their election campaign at Kawhmu Township March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

Saturday, March 31, 2012

Supporters of the Union Solidarity and Development (USDP) Party sing party songs as they arrive for their election campaign at Kawhmu Township March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

Close
12 / 32
Saturday, March 31, 2012

A girl walks past portraits of Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi at Kawhmu Township in Myanmar March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

Saturday, March 31, 2012

A girl walks past portraits of Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi at Kawhmu Township in Myanmar March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

Close
13 / 32
Saturday, March 31, 2012

Ballot boxes are seen in a ballot station in Yangon March 30, 2012. The signs on the blue screens read "closed voting" and the boxes in the foreground read "Ballot box for lower house candidate". REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Saturday, March 31, 2012

Ballot boxes are seen in a ballot station in Yangon March 30, 2012. The signs on the blue screens read "closed voting" and the boxes in the foreground read "Ballot box for lower house candidate". REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
14 / 32
Saturday, March 31, 2012

A supporter of the National League for Democracy (NLD) wears a t-shirt with an image of Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi, as supporters of the Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) (rear) pass by during their election campaign in Kawhmu Township March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

Saturday, March 31, 2012

A supporter of the National League for Democracy (NLD) wears a t-shirt with an image of Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi, as supporters of the Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) (rear) pass by during their election campaign in Kawhmu Township March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

Close
15 / 32
Saturday, March 31, 2012

Delegates from the National League for Democracy party (NLD) sit near an advance ballot box as they wait at a ballot station in Mayangone township in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Saturday, March 31, 2012

Delegates from the National League for Democracy party (NLD) sit near an advance ballot box as they wait at a ballot station in Mayangone township in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
16 / 32
Saturday, March 31, 2012

Supporters of Aung San Suu Kyi and her party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), sing and dance during a campaign rally in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Saturday, March 31, 2012

Supporters of Aung San Suu Kyi and her party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), sing and dance during a campaign rally in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
17 / 32
Saturday, March 31, 2012

A boy sits behind the voters list at the election commission's office at Wah Thin Kha village in Kawhmu Township in Myanmar March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

Saturday, March 31, 2012

A boy sits behind the voters list at the election commission's office at Wah Thin Kha village in Kawhmu Township in Myanmar March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

Close
18 / 32
Saturday, March 31, 2012

Supporters of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party set up a room for Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi, as a a portrait of her father and Myanmar's independence hero General Aung San is seen (L), ahead of by-elections in Kawhmu Township March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

Saturday, March 31, 2012

Supporters of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party set up a room for Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi, as a a portrait of her father and Myanmar's independence hero General Aung San is seen (L), ahead of by-elections in Kawhmu Township March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

Close
19 / 32
Saturday, March 31, 2012

Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi talks to a large group of foreign and local reporters at her home in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Saturday, March 31, 2012

Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi talks to a large group of foreign and local reporters at her home in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
20 / 32
Saturday, March 31, 2012

Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi (C) is accompanied by members of her National League for Democracy party as she addresses a large group of foreign and local reporters at her home in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Saturday, March 31, 2012

Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi (C) is accompanied by members of her National League for Democracy party as she addresses a large group of foreign and local reporters at her home in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
21 / 32
Saturday, March 31, 2012

A man reads a weekly journal by the street in Yangon March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

Saturday, March 31, 2012

A man reads a weekly journal by the street in Yangon March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

Close
22 / 32
Saturday, March 31, 2012

A woman makes flags and t-shirts for Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy in Yangon March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Saturday, March 31, 2012

A woman makes flags and t-shirts for Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy in Yangon March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
23 / 32
Saturday, March 31, 2012

Activists hold a meeting at the office of the National League for Democracy (NLD), decorated with pictures of pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her father General Aung San, in Yangon March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Saturday, March 31, 2012

Activists hold a meeting at the office of the National League for Democracy (NLD), decorated with pictures of pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her father General Aung San, in Yangon March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
24 / 32
Saturday, March 31, 2012

A woman sits in a shop as she sells National League for Democracy party shirts in Yangon March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Saturday, March 31, 2012

A woman sits in a shop as she sells National League for Democracy party shirts in Yangon March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
25 / 32
Saturday, March 31, 2012

A boy, with a sticker of party flag of National League for Democracy (NLD) on his nose, looks on during the election campaign for the NLD party in Yangon March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

Saturday, March 31, 2012

A boy, with a sticker of party flag of National League for Democracy (NLD) on his nose, looks on during the election campaign for the NLD party in Yangon March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

Close
26 / 32
Saturday, March 31, 2012

A supporter holds up a portrait of Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi during an election campaign of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party in Yangon March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

Saturday, March 31, 2012

A supporter holds up a portrait of Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi during an election campaign of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party in Yangon March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

Close
27 / 32
Saturday, March 31, 2012

People sit on the edge of a fountain at a roundabout in Myanmar's new capital Naypyitaw March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Saturday, March 31, 2012

People sit on the edge of a fountain at a roundabout in Myanmar's new capital Naypyitaw March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
28 / 32
Saturday, March 31, 2012

Supporters hold the party flag of National League for Democracy (NLD) during the NLD election campaign at Yangon March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

Saturday, March 31, 2012

Supporters hold the party flag of National League for Democracy (NLD) during the NLD election campaign at Yangon March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

Close
29 / 32
Saturday, March 31, 2012

A child with stickers of party flag of National League for Democracy (NLD) on his face rests on his mother's shoulder during the election campaign of NLD party at Yangon March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

Saturday, March 31, 2012

A child with stickers of party flag of National League for Democracy (NLD) on his face rests on his mother's shoulder during the election campaign of NLD party at Yangon March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

Close
30 / 32
Saturday, March 31, 2012

Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi (C) arrives at Yangon domestic airport from Myeik township, in Yangon March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Saturday, March 31, 2012

Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi (C) arrives at Yangon domestic airport from Myeik township, in Yangon March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
31 / 32
Saturday, March 31, 2012

A child looks out from the window of a cargo ship on the Yangon River March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

Saturday, March 31, 2012

A child looks out from the window of a cargo ship on the Yangon River March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

Close
32 / 32

Myanmar's democratic spring

Myanmar's democratic spring Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Who wants to be a mega millionaire?

Who wants to be a mega millionaire?
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Major best picture mix up at Oscars

All Collections

Major best picture mix up at Oscars

6:00am GMT

Oscars red carpet

All Collections

Oscars red carpet

4:55am GMT

The White Helmets of Syria

All Collections

The White Helmets of Syria

4:25am GMT

South African mobs attack immigrants

All Collections

South African mobs attack immigrants

Sunday, February 26, 2017

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Saturday, February 25, 2017

Carnival around the world

All Collections

Carnival around the world

Saturday, February 25, 2017

Milan Fashion Week

All Collections

Milan Fashion Week

Friday, February 24, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Friday, February 24, 2017

View More Slideshows »