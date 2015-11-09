Edition:
United Kingdom
Myanmar's historic vote

Supporters of Myanmar's pro-democracy figurehead Aung San Suu Kyi gather outside National League for Democracy headquarters (NLD) in Yangon, Myanmar, November 9, 2015. Myanmar's ruling party conceded defeat in the country's general election on Monday, as the opposition led by democracy figurehead Aung San Suu Kyi appeared on course for a landslide victory that would ensure it can form the next government. "We lost," Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) acting chairman Htay Oo told Reuters in an interview a day after the Southeast Asian country's first free nationwide election in a quarter of a century. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Myanmar's National League for Democracy party leader Aung San Suu Kyi talks to supporters after general elections in Yangon, Myanmar November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
A boy watches official results from the Union Election Commission on an LED screen in front of the National League for Democracy Party (NLD) head office in Yangon, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Supporters look at an LED screen as they wait for official results from the Union Election Commission in front of the National League for Democracy Party (NLD) head office at Yangon, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
A supporter of National League for Democracy (NLD) leader Aung San Suu Kyi poses for a photograph in front of a board showing partial election at the NLD office in Mandalay, Myanmar, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
A Buddhist monk reads a newspaper on a street in Yangon November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Supporters sing a song for Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi as they wait for official results from the Union Election Commission during heavy rainfall in front of National League for Democracy Party (NLD) head office at Yangon, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi waves at supporters as she visits polling stations at her constituency Kawhmu township November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
Supporters celebrate as they watch official results from the Union Election Commission on an LED screen in front of the National League for Democracy Party (NLD) head office in Yangon, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Supporters of Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi celebrate as partial results are shown on a television the outside National League for Democracy (NLD) party headquarters in Yangon November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
A Muslim voter lines up to vote in a Buddhist prayer hall during the general election in Mandalay, Myanmar, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
A woman shows her inked finger after casting her ballot during general elections in Yangon November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
Supporters of National League for Democracy (NLD) leader Aung San Suu Kyi watch election results come in outside NLD offices in Mandalay, Myanmar, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
Myanmar's National League for Democracy (NLD) party leader Aung San Suu Kyi arrives to cast her ballot during the general election in Yangon November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
Relatives carry 95-year-old Myint Myint to a polling station in a mixed Muslim, Buddhist and Hindu neighborhood during the general election in Mandalay, Myanmar, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
Candidate Naing Nan Lynn, who was attacked last week while campaigning, waves his hand during National League for Democracy (NLD) party campaign rally in Yangon November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
A Kayan woman, from one of Myanamr's ethnic minority groups, shows her inked finger after casting her vote outside a polling station in Loikaw, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
Supporters of National League for Democracy (NLD) leader Aung San Suu Kyi cheer as they watch partial election results on a TV monitor outside NLD offices in Mandalay, Myanmar, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
A boy carries a bust depecting Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi while gathering to see partial results shown on a TV outside NLD party headquarters in Yangon, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
Myanmar's National League for Democracy (NLD) party leader Aung San Suu Kyi reacts as some cameramen fell to the floor before casting her ballot during the general election in Yangon November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
A monk walks past a Buddhist prayer hall where people queue to vote during the general election in Mandalay, Myanmar, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
A Rohingya Muslim woman who has a citizen card shows her inked finger after voting at a polling station in a refugee camp outside Sittwe November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Sai Aung Min

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
Volunteers count votes at a polling station during Myanmar general elections in central Yangon, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
People line up outside a Buddhist prayer hall to vote during the general election in Mandalay, Myanmar, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
Volunteers work in a polling station for Rohingya Muslims minority who have citizen cards near a refugee camp outside Sitttwe, Rakhine state November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Sai Aung Min

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2015
