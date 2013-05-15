Myanmar's Muslim Rohingyas

Wadulae, a 16-year-old Rohingya Muslim boy with severe symptoms of rabies, is comforted by family members at a local clinic at a camp for people displaced by violence near Sittwe, Myanmar, April 29, 2013. Wadulae was bitten on the leg by a dog on April 6, and clinic officials say he has a slim chance of surviving. The boy failed to receive early treatment as none was available at the hospital. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj