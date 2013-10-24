Mystery of the Roma girl
A four-year-old girl, found living with a Roma couple in central Greece, is seen in a handout photo distributed by the Greek police and obtained by Reuters October 18, 2013. Greek police are investigating the identity of the girl on suspicion that...more
A four-year-old girl, found living with a Roma couple in central Greece, is seen in a handout photo distributed by the Greek police and obtained by Reuters October 18, 2013. Greek police are investigating the identity of the girl on suspicion that the child may have been abducted from her parents. The girl was found at a Roma settlement near Farsala in central Greece during a police sweep of the settlement for suspected drug trafficking. REUTERS/Greek Police/Handout
Forty year-old Roma woman by the name Selini Sali or Eleftheria Dimolpoulou, 39 year-old Roma man by the name Christos Salis (R) and a girl found living with them in central Greece, are seen in a handout photo distributed by the Greek police and...more
Forty year-old Roma woman by the name Selini Sali or Eleftheria Dimolpoulou, 39 year-old Roma man by the name Christos Salis (R) and a girl found living with them in central Greece, are seen in a handout photo distributed by the Greek police and obtained by Reuters October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Greek Police/Handout
A poster of a girl, found living with a Roma couple in central Greece, is seen in the office of the "Smile of the Child" charity which is taking care of the child as police search for her biological parents, in an Athens suburb October 21, 2013. A...more
A poster of a girl, found living with a Roma couple in central Greece, is seen in the office of the "Smile of the Child" charity which is taking care of the child as police search for her biological parents, in an Athens suburb October 21, 2013. A Roma couple accused of abducting a mystery four-year-old girl known as Maria and dubbed the "blonde angel" by Greek media told a court on Monday that her biological mother willingly gave her to them as a baby because she could not look after her. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Members of the media wait outside a courthouse in the town of Larisa, some 350 km (217 miles) north of Athens, October 21, 2013. A Roma couple, arrested on suspicion of abducting a young blonde girl, appeared before a prosecutor in Larissa. DNA...more
Members of the media wait outside a courthouse in the town of Larisa, some 350 km (217 miles) north of Athens, October 21, 2013. A Roma couple, arrested on suspicion of abducting a young blonde girl, appeared before a prosecutor in Larissa. DNA samples show that the young blonde, green-eyed girl known as Maria is not related to the couple. REUTERS/Leonidas Tsekas/ICON
Photographs of young missing girls, including the poster of the girl found living with a Roma couple in central Greece, are seen in the offices of the "Smile of the Child" charity which is taking care of a child found living with a Roma couple in...more
Photographs of young missing girls, including the poster of the girl found living with a Roma couple in central Greece, are seen in the offices of the "Smile of the Child" charity which is taking care of a child found living with a Roma couple in central Greece, as police search for her biological parents, in an Athens suburb October 21, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
The children of Roma woman Sasha Ruseva, 38, (not pictured) rest inside their home in Nikolaevo, southern Bulgaria October 24, 2013. Ruseva, believed to have given birth in a hospital in central Greece in January 2009 to the blonde girl named Maria,...more
The children of Roma woman Sasha Ruseva, 38, (not pictured) rest inside their home in Nikolaevo, southern Bulgaria October 24, 2013. Ruseva, believed to have given birth in a hospital in central Greece in January 2009 to the blonde girl named Maria, found during a police sweep in a Roma settlement in central Greece on October 16, was questioned by Bulgarian police, state television said on Thursday. "I do not know whether she is mine or not. We had a child. We left it in Greece as I had nothing to feed her," Ruseva told reporters. "I did not take any money. My daughter left with a man, so there was no one to look after the other children." REUTERS/Stringer
Bulgarian Roma Sashka Ruseva (C), 38, holds her son Atanas, 2, as she speaks to media outside her house in the town of Nikolaevo, some 280km (173miles) east of Sofia October 24, 2013. Bulgarian police have identified a couple they suspect are the...more
Bulgarian Roma Sashka Ruseva (C), 38, holds her son Atanas, 2, as she speaks to media outside her house in the town of Nikolaevo, some 280km (173miles) east of Sofia October 24, 2013. Bulgarian police have identified a couple they suspect are the natural parents of a blonde girl found in a Roma camp in Greece, and prosecutors are investigating the woman for selling her child, officials said on Thursday. Last week's discovery of four-year-old Maria sparked a global search for her real parents after DNA tests showed the Roma couple she was with were not her blood relatives. Bulgarian police questioned Ruseva and her husband, Atanas Rusev, 36, on Thursday in the southern town of Nikolaevo. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Bulgarian Roma Sashka Ruseva (L), 38, holds her son Atanas, 2, as she speaks to media outside her house in the town of Nikolaevo, some 280km (173miles) east of Sofia October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Bulgarian Roma Sashka Ruseva (L), 38, holds her son Atanas, 2, as she speaks to media outside her house in the town of Nikolaevo, some 280km (173miles) east of Sofia October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Next Slideshows
Saudi women
As debate rages over Saudi Arabia's ban on women driving, here's a look at the kingdom's women.
Wildfires in Australia
A state of emergency has been declared as around 60 bushfires continue to burn west of Sydney with weather conditions expected to worsen over the coming days.
Merkel on the phone
Germany has information that Chancellor Angela Merkel's mobile phone may have been monitored by the U.S.
Hurricane Raymond approaches
Raymond weakens to a tropical storm and turns to the west, moving away from Mexico's Pacific coastline.
MORE IN PICTURES
London's last greyhound track
The race is almost over for the dogs as Wimbledon Stadium, which is set to be demolished to make way for a stadium for AFC Wimbledon and residences.
Exodus from Mosul
Iraqi forces resume their cautious advance on the al-Nuri Mosque in Mosul's Old City as thousands of people flee in rain and fog to reach the safety of government lines.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Fearful of President Trump's immigration crackdown, hundreds of people, mainly from Africa and the Middle East, have walked across the U.S.-Canada border in recent months, seeking asylum.
Demolition day
Bringing down structures in a controlled fashion.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
North Korea's secretive missile program
Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Chuck Berry: 1926-2017
Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.