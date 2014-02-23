Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sun Feb 23, 2014 | 7:50pm GMT

NAACP Image Awards

<p>Show host Anthony Anderson assists actor Kevin Hart up onto a box during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Show host Anthony Anderson assists actor Kevin Hart up onto a box during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Show host Anthony Anderson assists actor Kevin Hart up onto a box during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
1 / 24
<p>Actress Lupita Nyong'o and Naomi Harris present the award for outstanding actor in a motion picture during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Lupita Nyong'o and Naomi Harris present the award for outstanding actor in a motion picture during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Actress Lupita Nyong'o and Naomi Harris present the award for outstanding actor in a motion picture during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
2 / 24
<p>Oprah Winfrey speaks on stage during a tribute to Nelson Mandela at the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Oprah Winfrey speaks on stage during a tribute to Nelson Mandela at the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Oprah Winfrey speaks on stage during a tribute to Nelson Mandela at the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
3 / 24
<p>Television personalities Sherri Shepherd and Arsenio Hall present the award for outstanding comedy series during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Television personalities Sherri Shepherd and Arsenio Hall present the award for outstanding comedy series during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Television personalities Sherri Shepherd and Arsenio Hall present the award for outstanding comedy series during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
4 / 24
<p>Actors Terry Crews and Archie Panjabi present the award for outstanding drama series during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actors Terry Crews and Archie Panjabi present the award for outstanding drama series during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Actors Terry Crews and Archie Panjabi present the award for outstanding drama series during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
5 / 24
<p>Comedian Rickey Smiley and actor Gary Owen present the award for outstanding talk series during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Comedian Rickey Smiley and actor Gary Owen present the award for outstanding talk series during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Comedian Rickey Smiley and actor Gary Owen present the award for outstanding talk series during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
6 / 24
<p>Actor Forest Whitaker accepts the outstanding actor in a motion picture award for "The Butler" during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actor Forest Whitaker accepts the outstanding actor in a motion picture award for "The Butler" during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Actor Forest Whitaker accepts the outstanding actor in a motion picture award for "The Butler" during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
7 / 24
<p>Stevie Wonder plays a medley in tribute to Nelson Mandela during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Stevie Wonder plays a medley in tribute to Nelson Mandela during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Stevie Wonder plays a medley in tribute to Nelson Mandela during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
8 / 24
<p>Actors Tyrese and Tika Sumpter present the award for outstanding actress in a motion picture during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actors Tyrese and Tika Sumpter present the award for outstanding actress in a motion picture during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Actors Tyrese and Tika Sumpter present the award for outstanding actress in a motion picture during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
9 / 24
<p>Actor Vin Diesel presents the outstanding supporting actress in a motion picture during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actor Vin Diesel presents the outstanding supporting actress in a motion picture during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Actor Vin Diesel presents the outstanding supporting actress in a motion picture during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
10 / 24
<p>Actors Michael Ealy and Tony Goldwyn present the award for outstanding actress in a drama series during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actors Michael Ealy and Tony Goldwyn present the award for outstanding actress in a drama series during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Actors Michael Ealy and Tony Goldwyn present the award for outstanding actress in a drama series during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
11 / 24
<p>Kevin Hart accepts the Entertainer of the Year Award during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Kevin Hart accepts the Entertainer of the Year Award during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Kevin Hart accepts the Entertainer of the Year Award during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
12 / 24
<p>Oprah Winfrey waves as she finds her seat before the start of the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Oprah Winfrey waves as she finds her seat before the start of the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Oprah Winfrey waves as she finds her seat before the start of the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
13 / 24
<p>Kerry Washington accepts the award for outstanding actress in a drama series for "Scandal" during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Kerry Washington accepts the award for outstanding actress in a drama series for "Scandal" during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Kerry Washington accepts the award for outstanding actress in a drama series for "Scandal" during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
14 / 24
<p>President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Cheryl Boone Isaacs accepts the Hall of Fame award during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Cheryl Boone Isaacs accepts the Hall of Fame award during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sunday, February 23, 2014

President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Cheryl Boone Isaacs accepts the Hall of Fame award during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
15 / 24
<p>Actor David Oyelowo accepts the award for outstanding supporting actor in a motion picture for Lee Daniels' "The Butler" during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actor David Oyelowo accepts the award for outstanding supporting actor in a motion picture for Lee Daniels' "The Butler" during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Actor David Oyelowo accepts the award for outstanding supporting actor in a motion picture for Lee Daniels' "The Butler" during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
16 / 24
<p>Stevie Wonder plays a medley in tribute to Nelson Mandela during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Stevie Wonder plays a medley in tribute to Nelson Mandela during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Stevie Wonder plays a medley in tribute to Nelson Mandela during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
17 / 24
<p>Actor Kevin Hart stands on his tip toes while accepting the Entertainer of the Year Award during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actor Kevin Hart stands on his tip toes while accepting the Entertainer of the Year Award during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Actor Kevin Hart stands on his tip toes while accepting the Entertainer of the Year Award during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
18 / 24
<p>President of the Directors Guild of America Paris Barclay accepts the Hall of Fame award during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

President of the Directors Guild of America Paris Barclay accepts the Hall of Fame award during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sunday, February 23, 2014

President of the Directors Guild of America Paris Barclay accepts the Hall of Fame award during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
19 / 24
<p>Actress Kerry Washington and the cast and crew of "Scandal" accept the award for outstanding drama series during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Kerry Washington and the cast and crew of "Scandal" accept the award for outstanding drama series during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Actress Kerry Washington and the cast and crew of "Scandal" accept the award for outstanding drama series during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
20 / 24
<p>Producer Dede Gardner and actress Lupita Nyong'o embrace on stage after "12 Years a Slave" won the outstanding motion picture award during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Producer Dede Gardner and actress Lupita Nyong'o embrace on stage after "12 Years a Slave" won the outstanding motion picture award during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Producer Dede Gardner and actress Lupita Nyong'o embrace on stage after "12 Years a Slave" won the outstanding motion picture award during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
21 / 24
<p>Show host Anthony Anderson presents the entertainer of the year award to actor Kevin Hart during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Show host Anthony Anderson presents the entertainer of the year award to actor Kevin Hart during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Show host Anthony Anderson presents the entertainer of the year award to actor Kevin Hart during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
22 / 24
<p>Actors Louis Gossett, Jr., Ed Asner and Ben Vereen speak on stage during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actors Louis Gossett, Jr., Ed Asner and Ben Vereen speak on stage during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Actors Louis Gossett, Jr., Ed Asner and Ben Vereen speak on stage during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
23 / 24
<p>Actress Lupita Nyong'o accepts the outstanding supporting actress in a motion picture award for the film "12 Years a Slave" during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Lupita Nyong'o accepts the outstanding supporting actress in a motion picture award for the film "12 Years a Slave" during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Actress Lupita Nyong'o accepts the outstanding supporting actress in a motion picture award for the film "12 Years a Slave" during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Past Oscar hosts

Past Oscar hosts

Next Slideshows

Past Oscar hosts

Past Oscar hosts

The hosts of the Academy Awards all the way back to 1995.

23 Feb 2014
BRIT Awards

BRIT Awards

Highlights from the BRIT Music Awards in London.

19 Feb 2014
BRIT awards red carpet

BRIT awards red carpet

Style from the BRIT awards in London.

19 Feb 2014
Celebrity portraits

Celebrity portraits

Up close and personal with famous faces.

19 Feb 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

South Africans protest against President Zuma

South Africans protest against President Zuma

Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.

Editors Choice Photos

Editors Choice Photos

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures