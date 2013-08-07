Edition:
Nairobi airport fire

Members of the public stand in front of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, as it goes up in flames, in Kenya's capital Nairobi, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of the public stand in front of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, as it goes up in flames, in Kenya's capital Nairobi, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Smoke rises from a distance after a fire broke out at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Smoke rises from a distance after a fire broke out at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

The Jomo Kenyatta International Airport goes up in flames, in Kenya's capital Nairobi, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

The Jomo Kenyatta International Airport goes up in flames, in Kenya's capital Nairobi, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Fire fighters struggle to put out a fire at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Fire fighters struggle to put out a fire at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Fire fighters struggle to put out a fire at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Fire fighters struggle to put out a fire at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

A uniformed police officer keeps guard after a huge fire left all flights suspended at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. cause. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

A uniformed police officer keeps guard after a huge fire left all flights suspended at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. cause. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Fire fighters inspect damages from a fire at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Fire fighters inspect damages from a fire at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Stranded passengers and onlookers gather after a fire disrupted all operations at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Stranded passengers and onlookers gather after a fire disrupted all operations at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Planes are grounded as smoke rises from the burning Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Planes are grounded as smoke rises from the burning Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Workers salvage items after a fire razed the entire arrival area at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Workers salvage items after a fire razed the entire arrival area at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Fire fighters struggle to put out a fire at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Fire fighters struggle to put out a fire at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Stranded passengers rest after fire disrupted all operations at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Stranded passengers rest after fire disrupted all operations at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Kenya Airways aircrafts stay grounded after a huge fire left all flights suspended at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, as soldiers patrols the grounds, in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Kenya Airways aircrafts stay grounded after a huge fire left all flights suspended at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, as soldiers patrols the grounds, in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Passengers are stranded with their luggage as Jomo Kenyatta International Airport is engulfed in flames, in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Passengers are stranded with their luggage as Jomo Kenyatta International Airport is engulfed in flames, in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Fire fighters walk amid debris from a fire at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Fire fighters walk amid debris from a fire at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Stranded passengers and onlookers gather after a fire disrupted all operations at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Stranded passengers and onlookers gather after a fire disrupted all operations at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Kenya Airways and government officials address a joint news conference after a huge fire left all flights suspended at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Kenya Airways and government officials address a joint news conference after a huge fire left all flights suspended at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

