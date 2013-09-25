Edition:
Nairobi mall massacre

<p>Kenya Defence Forces soldiers comb the rooftop of the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

<p>A Kenyan soldier takes up position outside Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Kenya Defence Forces soldiers take their position at the Westgate shopping center, on the fourth day since militants stormed into the mall, in Nairobi September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

<p>Smoke rises from the Westgate shopping centre after explosions at the mall in Nairobi, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

<p>Police officers and members of the media take cover at a distance from the Westgate Shopping Centre after continuous gunfire was heard coming from the mall in Nairobi, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

<p>People take cover behind their vehicles along a road during heavy gunfire at Westgate shopping centre in Nairobi, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

<p>Kenya Defence Forces soldiers take a break near the Westgate shopping centre after an exchange of gunfire inside the mall in Nairobi, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

<p>A Kenyan soldier holding a dog by its leash enters the main gate of Westgate Shopping Centre in Nairobi, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>A helicopter flies as smoke rises over Westgate shopping centre after an explosion in Nairobi, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Karel Prinsloo</p>

<p>Kenyan police officers take position during the ongoing military operation at the Westgate Shopping Centre in the capital Nairobi, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>Onlookers stand along the road and look from a distance at Westgate Shopping Centre, where gunmen are holding hostages, in Nairobi, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

<p>People run for cover as the stand-off continues into the night at Westgate Shopping Centre in Nairobi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

<p>A Kenyan army soldier takes cover behind a wall at Westgate Shopping Centre in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

<p>Armed police search Westgate Shopping Centre in Nairobi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>People run for cover as the stand-off continues into the night at Westgate Shopping Centre in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

<p>Security officers secure an area inside Westgate Shopping Centre in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

<p>Civilians escape an area at the Westgate Shopping Centre in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

<p>A police officer tries to secure an area inside the Westgate Shopping Centre where gunmen went on a shooting spree in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

<p>A mother and her children hide from gunmen at Westgate Shopping Centre in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

<p>A girl is helped by police officers inside Westgate Shopping Centre in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

<p>Civilians escape an area at the Westgate Shopping Centre in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

<p>Police officers try to secure an area inside the Westgate Shopping Centre where gunmen went on a shooting spree, in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

<p>A man (C) is helped out of Westgate Shopping Centre where gunmen went on a shooting spree, in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

<p>An injured woman (C) is helped out of the Westgate Shopping Centre where gunmen went on a shooting spree, in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

<p>Soldiers and armed police hunt gunmen who went on a shooting spree in Westgate shopping centre in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>A soldier carries a child to safety as armed police hunt gunmen who went on a shooting spree at Westgate shopping centre in Nairobi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Armed police guide a woman carrying a child to safety as they hunt gunmen who went on a shooting spree at Westgate shopping centre in Nairobi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>People with children run for safety as armed police hunt gunmen who went on a shooting spree at Westgate shopping centre in Nairobi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>People scramble for safety as armed police hunt gunmen who went on a shooting spree at Westgate shopping centre in Nairobi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>A child runs to safety as armed police hunt gunmen who went on a shooting spree at Westgate shopping centre in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Women carrying children run for safety as armed police hunt gunmen who went on a shooting spree in Westgate shopping centre in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Police take cover outside Westgate shopping centre where gunmen went on a shooting spree in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>A police officer holds a gun to provide cover for customers running out as a shooting took place at Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

<p>Construction workers run following a shootout between unidentified armed men and the police at the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

<p> Dead bodies lay covered on the ground at a parking lot after gunmen stormed the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

<p>An injured policeman holds on to his wound as his compatriot searches through the Westgate shopping centre for gunmen in Nairobi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Armed police search through Westgate shopping centre for gunmen in Nairobi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Armed police search through Westgate shopping centre for gunmen in Nairobi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Armed police search customers taking cover inside a bathroom while combing through the Westgate shopping centre for gunmen in Nairobi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>An armed police searches through a shopping centre for gunmen in Nairobi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>A journalist rescues a woman injured in a shootout between armed men and the police at the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>Customers evacuate following a shootout between unidentified armed men and the police at the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>A customer cries as she is evacuated following a shootout between unidentified armed men and the police at the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>A policeman takes up position during a shootout with armed men at the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>Customers run following a shootout between unidentified armed men and the police at the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

