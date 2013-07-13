Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sat Jul 13, 2013 | 3:15am BST

Naked Cowboy exposed

<p>Entertainer Robert Burck is photographed in a car garage as he takes a break between performing on the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. Burck, better known as the original 'Naked Cowboy,' started performing in Time Square in 1998 and claims to make up to $150,000 a year in tips alone. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz</p>

Entertainer Robert Burck is photographed in a car garage as he takes a break between performing on the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. Burck, better known as the original 'Naked Cowboy,' started performing in Time Square in 1998 and claims to...more

Saturday, July 13, 2013

Entertainer Robert Burck is photographed in a car garage as he takes a break between performing on the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. Burck, better known as the original 'Naked Cowboy,' started performing in Time Square in 1998 and claims to make up to $150,000 a year in tips alone. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Close
1 / 18
<p>Robert Burck (R), standing next to fellow entertainers Patricia Cruz (L) and Alejandra Velandia, prepare in a car garage in-between performing on the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz</p>

Robert Burck (R), standing next to fellow entertainers Patricia Cruz (L) and Alejandra Velandia, prepare in a car garage in-between performing on the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Saturday, July 13, 2013

Robert Burck (R), standing next to fellow entertainers Patricia Cruz (L) and Alejandra Velandia, prepare in a car garage in-between performing on the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Close
2 / 18
<p>Entertainer Titus Gandy has a laugh while standing next to Robert Burck and Patricia Cruz in a car garage between performing on the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. Gandy performs alongside Burck, better known as the original 'Naked Cowboy.' REUTERS/Darren Ornitz</p>

Entertainer Titus Gandy has a laugh while standing next to Robert Burck and Patricia Cruz in a car garage between performing on the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. Gandy performs alongside Burck, better known as the original 'Naked...more

Saturday, July 13, 2013

Entertainer Titus Gandy has a laugh while standing next to Robert Burck and Patricia Cruz in a car garage between performing on the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. Gandy performs alongside Burck, better known as the original 'Naked Cowboy.' REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Close
3 / 18
<p>Robert Burck speaks to parking attendants between performing on the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz</p>

Robert Burck speaks to parking attendants between performing on the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Saturday, July 13, 2013

Robert Burck speaks to parking attendants between performing on the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Close
4 / 18
<p>Robert Burck and his wife Patricia Cruz use a bathroom in a car garage before taking to the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz</p>

Robert Burck and his wife Patricia Cruz use a bathroom in a car garage before taking to the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Saturday, July 13, 2013

Robert Burck and his wife Patricia Cruz use a bathroom in a car garage before taking to the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Close
5 / 18
<p>Robert Burck gets takes a knee while saying a prayer in the bathroom of a car garage before taking to the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz</p>

Robert Burck gets takes a knee while saying a prayer in the bathroom of a car garage before taking to the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Saturday, July 13, 2013

Robert Burck gets takes a knee while saying a prayer in the bathroom of a car garage before taking to the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Close
6 / 18
<p>Performer Patricia Cruz, wife of Robert Burck, waits in the lobby of a car garage before taking to the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz</p>

Performer Patricia Cruz, wife of Robert Burck, waits in the lobby of a car garage before taking to the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Saturday, July 13, 2013

Performer Patricia Cruz, wife of Robert Burck, waits in the lobby of a car garage before taking to the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Close
7 / 18
<p>Robert Burck leads fellow entertainers Patricia Cruz and Alejandra Velandia, to streets of Times Square from a car garage, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz</p>

Robert Burck leads fellow entertainers Patricia Cruz and Alejandra Velandia, to streets of Times Square from a car garage, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Saturday, July 13, 2013

Robert Burck leads fellow entertainers Patricia Cruz and Alejandra Velandia, to streets of Times Square from a car garage, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Close
8 / 18
<p>Robert Burck, leads fellow entertainers Titus Gandy, Patricia Cruz and Alejandra Velandia, to streets of Times Square from a car garage, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz</p>

Robert Burck, leads fellow entertainers Titus Gandy, Patricia Cruz and Alejandra Velandia, to streets of Times Square from a car garage, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Saturday, July 13, 2013

Robert Burck, leads fellow entertainers Titus Gandy, Patricia Cruz and Alejandra Velandia, to streets of Times Square from a car garage, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Close
9 / 18
<p>'Naked Cowgirl' Alejandra Velandia poses for pictures while performing on the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz</p>

'Naked Cowgirl' Alejandra Velandia poses for pictures while performing on the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Saturday, July 13, 2013

'Naked Cowgirl' Alejandra Velandia poses for pictures while performing on the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Close
10 / 18
<p>Titus Gandy, who plays the role of a 'Naked Cowboy,' performs in the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz</p>

Titus Gandy, who plays the role of a 'Naked Cowboy,' performs in the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Saturday, July 13, 2013

Titus Gandy, who plays the role of a 'Naked Cowboy,' performs in the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Close
11 / 18
<p>Alejandra Velandia, who plays the role of a 'Naked Cowgirl,' poses for cameras while performing on the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. VREUTERS/Darren Ornitz</p>

Alejandra Velandia, who plays the role of a 'Naked Cowgirl,' poses for cameras while performing on the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. VREUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Saturday, July 13, 2013

Alejandra Velandia, who plays the role of a 'Naked Cowgirl,' poses for cameras while performing on the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. VREUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Close
12 / 18
<p>Robert Burck poses for cameras while performing on the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. Burck has turned his success into a franchise and charges other street entertainers $500 a month to perform in his likeness. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz</p>

Robert Burck poses for cameras while performing on the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. Burck has turned his success into a franchise and charges other street entertainers $500 a month to perform in his likeness. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Saturday, July 13, 2013

Robert Burck poses for cameras while performing on the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. Burck has turned his success into a franchise and charges other street entertainers $500 a month to perform in his likeness. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Close
13 / 18
<p>Robert Burck and wife Patricia Cruz sit in the back of a taxi while on their way to a hired performance on a private boat cruise in New York, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz</p>

Robert Burck and wife Patricia Cruz sit in the back of a taxi while on their way to a hired performance on a private boat cruise in New York, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Saturday, July 13, 2013

Robert Burck and wife Patricia Cruz sit in the back of a taxi while on their way to a hired performance on a private boat cruise in New York, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Close
14 / 18
<p>Robert Burck watches a man pose with his wife Patricia Cruz as they perform on a party boat cruising past the Statue of Liberty in New York, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz</p>

Robert Burck watches a man pose with his wife Patricia Cruz as they perform on a party boat cruising past the Statue of Liberty in New York, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Saturday, July 13, 2013

Robert Burck watches a man pose with his wife Patricia Cruz as they perform on a party boat cruising past the Statue of Liberty in New York, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Close
15 / 18
<p>Robert Burck poses with women on a party boat cursing along the East River in New York, June 6, 2013. In 2010 Burck announced his run for the President of the United States, has appeared in ad campaigns, has his own record label and is one of the more popular attractions in Times Square. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz</p>

Robert Burck poses with women on a party boat cursing along the East River in New York, June 6, 2013. In 2010 Burck announced his run for the President of the United States, has appeared in ad campaigns, has his own record label and is one of the...more

Saturday, July 13, 2013

Robert Burck poses with women on a party boat cursing along the East River in New York, June 6, 2013. In 2010 Burck announced his run for the President of the United States, has appeared in ad campaigns, has his own record label and is one of the more popular attractions in Times Square. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Close
16 / 18
<p>Robert Burck stands next to his wife Patricia Cruz between performances on a party boat which was cruising past Lower Manhattan, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz</p>

Robert Burck stands next to his wife Patricia Cruz between performances on a party boat which was cruising past Lower Manhattan, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Saturday, July 13, 2013

Robert Burck stands next to his wife Patricia Cruz between performances on a party boat which was cruising past Lower Manhattan, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Close
17 / 18
<p>Robert Burck and his wife Patricia Cruz share a kiss between performances on a party boat which was cruising past Lower Manhattan, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz</p>

Robert Burck and his wife Patricia Cruz share a kiss between performances on a party boat which was cruising past Lower Manhattan, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Saturday, July 13, 2013

Robert Burck and his wife Patricia Cruz share a kiss between performances on a party boat which was cruising past Lower Manhattan, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
The story of Malala Yousafzai

The story of Malala Yousafzai

Next Slideshows

The story of Malala Yousafzai

The story of Malala Yousafzai

In her first speech since Pakistan’s Taliban tried to kill her, Malala Yousafzai celebrated her 16th birthday at the United Nations, appealing for compulsory...

12 Jul 2013
National Day of Strikes

National Day of Strikes

Tens of thousands of union demonstrators take to the streets of Brazil.

12 Jul 2013
Flooding in Sichuan

Flooding in Sichuan

Heavy rainstorms have flooded parts of southwest China.

12 Jul 2013
A veteran's debt

A veteran's debt

Army medic Shawn Aiken returned to the U.S. with multiple war injuries, and soon found himself struggling to feed his family as the Pentagon charged him for...

11 Jul 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Persian New Year

Persian New Year

Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year.

Drones in the sky

Drones in the sky

The varied roles of drones.

Welcoming spring

Welcoming spring

Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.

Banksy hotel opens to guests

Banksy hotel opens to guests

The first guests arrive at Banksy's Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

Mourning Martin McGuinness

Mourning Martin McGuinness

The coffin of the IRA peacemaker is carried through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures