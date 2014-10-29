NASA rocket explodes
An unmanned Antares rocket is seen exploding seconds after lift off from a commercial launch pad in this still image from NASA video at Wallops Island, Virginia October 28, 2014. The 14-story rocket, built and launched by Orbital Sciences Corp,...more
An unmanned Antares rocket is seen exploding seconds after lift off from a commercial launch pad in this still image from NASA video at Wallops Island, Virginia October 28, 2014. REUTERS/NASA TV/Handout via Reuters
The Orb-3 mission's payload fairing (the casing around the spacecraft) is installed on Orbital Sciences Corp.'s Antares rocket on the evening of October 23, 2014, at the Horizontal Integration Facility at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia,...more
Orbital Sciences Corporation's Antares rocket and Cygnus cargo spacecraft are prepared for launch at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island, Virginia in this NASA handout picture released October 27, 2014. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via...more
The Orbital Sciences Corporation Antares rocket, with the Cygnus spacecraft on board, is seen on the launch pad at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia in this October 26, 2014 NASA handout photo. REUTERS/NASA/Joel Kowsky/Handout
The Orbital Sciences Corporation Antares rocket, with the Cygnus spacecraft onboard, is seen on launch Pad-0A at sunrise at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility, Virginia, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/NASA/Joel Kowsky/Handout
Orbital Sciences Corp. completes a final cargo load of the Cygnus cargo spacecraft in preparation for launch to the International Space Station on October 23, 2014, at the Horizontal Integration Facility at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia,...more
The Orbital Sciences Corporation Antares rocket, with the Cygnus spacecraft on board, arrives at launch Pad-0A at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, in this October 24, 2014 handout photo provided by NASA. REUTERS/Joel Kowsky/NASA/Handout
The Orb-3 mission's payload fairing (the casing around the spacecraft) is installed on Orbital Sciences Corp.'s Antares rocket on the evening of October 23, 2014, at the Horizontal Integration Facility at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia,...more
The Orbital Sciences Corporation Antares rocket, with the Cygnus spacecraft on board, rolls from the Horizontal Integration Facility (HIF) to launch Pad-0A at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, in this October 24, 2014 handout photo provided...more
