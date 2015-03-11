Edition:
Wed Mar 11, 2015

NASA's deep space launch test

The SLS five-segment Solid Rocket Motor undergoes a static test fire at the Orbital ATK facility in Promontory, Utah, March 11, 2015. The beefed-up space shuttle solid rocket motor passed a two-minute test firing on Wednesday, a key milestone toward the debut flight of NASA's deep-space launcher in 2018. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
The SLS five-segment Solid Rocket Motor undergoes a static test fire at the Orbital ATK facility in Promontory, Utah, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Orbital ATK/NASA

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Members of the media gather around the SLS five-segment Solid Rocket Motor before it undergoes a static test fire at the Orbital ATK facility in Promontory, Utah, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
The SLS five-segment Solid Rocket Motor undergoes a static test fire at the Orbital ATK facility in Promontory, Utah, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
People take pictures as the SLS five-segment Solid Rocket Motor undergoes a static test fire at the Orbital ATK facility in Promontory, Utah, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Engineers ready the SLS five-segment Solid Rocket Motor for a static test fire at the Orbital ATK facility in Promontory, Utah, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
People take pictures as the SLS five-segment Solid Rocket Motor undergoes a static test fire at the Orbital ATK facility in Promontory, Utah March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Members of the media gather around the SLS five-segment Solid Rocket Motor before it undergoes a static test fire at the Orbital ATK facility in Promontory, Utah, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
People take pictures as the SLS five-segment Solid Rocket Motor undergoes a static test fire at the Orbital ATK facility in Promontory, Utah, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
