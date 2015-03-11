NASA's deep space launch test
The SLS five-segment Solid Rocket Motor undergoes a static test fire at the Orbital ATK facility in Promontory, Utah, March 11, 2015. The beefed-up space shuttle solid rocket motor passed a two-minute test firing on Wednesday, a key milestone toward...more
The SLS five-segment Solid Rocket Motor undergoes a static test fire at the Orbital ATK facility in Promontory, Utah, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Orbital ATK/NASA
The SLS five-segment Solid Rocket Motor undergoes a static test fire at the Orbital ATK facility in Promontory, Utah, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Engineers ready the SLS five-segment Solid Rocket Motor for a static test fire at the Orbital ATK facility in Promontory, Utah, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
