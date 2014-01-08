Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Jan 8, 2014 | 6:20pm GMT

National Board of Review Awards

<p>Actor Leonardo DiCaprio (R) and director Martin Scorsese arrive for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio (R) and director Martin Scorsese arrive for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, January 08, 2014

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio (R) and director Martin Scorsese arrive for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
1 / 19
<p>Actress Berenice Bejo arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actress Berenice Bejo arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, January 08, 2014

Actress Berenice Bejo arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
2 / 19
<p>Actor Oscar Isaac arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actor Oscar Isaac arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, January 08, 2014

Actor Oscar Isaac arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
3 / 19
<p>Actress Meryl Streep arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actress Meryl Streep arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, January 08, 2014

Actress Meryl Streep arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
4 / 19
<p>Actor Rob Reiner arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actor Rob Reiner arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, January 08, 2014

Actor Rob Reiner arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
5 / 19
<p>Actor Will Forte arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actor Will Forte arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, January 08, 2014

Actor Will Forte arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
6 / 19
<p>Actress Adele Exarchopoulos arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actress Adele Exarchopoulos arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, January 08, 2014

Actress Adele Exarchopoulos arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
7 / 19
<p>Actress Berenice Bejo arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actress Berenice Bejo arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, January 08, 2014

Actress Berenice Bejo arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
8 / 19
<p>Actor Bruce Dern arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actor Bruce Dern arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, January 08, 2014

Actor Bruce Dern arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
9 / 19
<p>Actress Octavia Spencer arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actress Octavia Spencer arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, January 08, 2014

Actress Octavia Spencer arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
10 / 19
<p>Actor Jonah Hill arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actor Jonah Hill arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, January 08, 2014

Actor Jonah Hill arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
11 / 19
<p>Actor Steve Buscemi arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actor Steve Buscemi arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, January 08, 2014

Actor Steve Buscemi arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
12 / 19
<p>Actress Edie Falco arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actress Edie Falco arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, January 08, 2014

Actress Edie Falco arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
13 / 19
<p>Actor Jon Favreau arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actor Jon Favreau arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, January 08, 2014

Actor Jon Favreau arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
14 / 19
<p>Actor Mike Myers arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014.REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actor Mike Myers arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014.REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, January 08, 2014

Actor Mike Myers arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014.REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
15 / 19
<p>Actress Maria Bello arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actress Maria Bello arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, January 08, 2014

Actress Maria Bello arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
16 / 19
<p>Producer Lee Daniels arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Producer Lee Daniels arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, January 08, 2014

Producer Lee Daniels arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
17 / 19
<p>Actress Jessica Chastain arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actress Jessica Chastain arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, January 08, 2014

Actress Jessica Chastain arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
18 / 19
<p>Actress Emma Thompson arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actress Emma Thompson arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, January 08, 2014

Actress Emma Thompson arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
The girls of Girls

The girls of Girls

Next Slideshows

The girls of Girls

The girls of Girls

The cast of the HBO show at the premiere of the third season.

08 Jan 2014
Menswear, London-style

Menswear, London-style

Backstage and collection highlights from London Collections: Men.

07 Jan 2014
Acrobatic feats

Acrobatic feats

Mesmerizing scenes from Quidam, a show by Cirque du Soleil in London.

06 Jan 2014
Beyonce on top

Beyonce on top

As Beyonce claims the top spot on the Billboard 200 album chart for the third week running, a look back at her career from Destiny's Child to Mrs. Carter.

04 Jan 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Republicans pull healthcare bill

Republicans pull healthcare bill

President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures