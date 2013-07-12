National Day of Strikes
A demonstrator gestures during clashes with riot police during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown of Rio de Janeiro, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Riot police clash with demonstrators during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown of Rio de Janeiro, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A riot police officer fires rubber bullets as he clashes with demonstrators during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown of Rio de Janeiro, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A demonstrator runs from riot police during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown Rio de Janeiro July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Employees of a commercial building watch as riot police clash with demonstrators during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown Rio de Janeiro July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Landau
Riot police form up along a street during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown of Rio de Janeiro, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Paramedics help a demonstrator during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown of Rio de Janeiro, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Riot police clash with demonstrators during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown of Rio de Janeiro, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Riot police clash with demonstrators during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown of Rio de Janeiro, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Protesters clash with riot police during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown of Rio de Janeiro, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Riot police fire tear gas during clashes with demonstrators during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" near Rio de Janeiro's governmental Guanabara Palace July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Riot police detain demonstrators during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown Rio de Janeiro July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Landau
Riot police clash with demonstrators during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown of Rio de Janeiro, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A demonstrator with a Brazilian flag stands in front of the Municipal theater during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown Rio de Janeiro, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Riot police clash with demonstrators during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown Rio de Janeiro July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
