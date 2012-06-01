Edition:
Pictures | Fri Jun 1, 2012 | 3:40pm BST

National Spelling Bee

<p>Snigdha Nandipati, 14, of San Diego, California, holds her trophy after winning the Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Snigdha Nandipati, 14, of San Diego, California, holds her trophy after winning the Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Snigdha Nandipati, 14, of San Diego, California, spells a word during her victory in the Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Snigdha Nandipati, 14, of San Diego, California, spells a word during her victory in the Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Simola Nayak of Tucker, Georgia struggles with her word during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals at National Harbor, Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

Simola Nayak of Tucker, Georgia struggles with her word during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals at National Harbor, Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>Emma Ciereszynski, 14, from Dover, New Hampshire, reacts as she incorrectly spells a word in the final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Emma Ciereszynski, 14, from Dover, New Hampshire, reacts as she incorrectly spells a word in the final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Lena Greenberg, 14, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, reacts after incorrectly spelling a word in the final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Lena Greenberg, 14, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, reacts after incorrectly spelling a word in the final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Nicholas Rushlow, 14, of Pickerington, Ohio, salutes goodbye after incorrectly spelling a word in the final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Nicholas Rushlow, 14, of Pickerington, Ohio, salutes goodbye after incorrectly spelling a word in the final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Frank Cahill, 14, of Parker, Colorado, incorrectly spells a word in the final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Frank Cahill, 14, of Parker, Colorado, incorrectly spells a word in the final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Pranav Sivakumar of Grayslake, Illinois struggles with his word during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals at National Harbor, Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

Pranav Sivakumar of Grayslake, Illinois struggles with his word during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals at National Harbor, Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>Abigail Violet Spitzer of El Paso, Texas hides behind her name tag while struggling with her word, and being eliminated, during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

Abigail Violet Spitzer of El Paso, Texas hides behind her name tag while struggling with her word, and being eliminated, during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>Sunny Levine of Akron, Ohio smiles after correctly spelling her word during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals May 31, 2012 at National Harbor, Maryland. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

Sunny Levine of Akron, Ohio smiles after correctly spelling her word during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals May 31, 2012 at National Harbor, Maryland. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>Max Lee of Youngstown, Ohio struggles with his word, and is eliminated during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finalsat National Harbor, Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

Max Lee of Youngstown, Ohio struggles with his word, and is eliminated during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finalsat National Harbor, Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>Gina Solomito of Indianapolis, Indiana struggles with her word during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals at National Harbor, Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

Gina Solomito of Indianapolis, Indiana struggles with her word during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals at National Harbor, Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>Vismaya Jui Kharkar of Salt Lake, Utah struggles with her word during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

Vismaya Jui Kharkar of Salt Lake, Utah struggles with her word during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>Marlene Santora of Chicago, Illinois struggles with her word during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals at National Harbor, Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

Marlene Santora of Chicago, Illinois struggles with her word during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals at National Harbor, Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>Lena Greenberg of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania celebrates spelling her word correctly during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals at National Harbor, Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

Lena Greenberg of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania celebrates spelling her word correctly during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals at National Harbor, Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>Nicholas Rushlow of Lancaster, Ohio celebrates his advancement to the finals during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

Nicholas Rushlow of Lancaster, Ohio celebrates his advancement to the finals during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>Abigail Violet Spitzer of El Paso, Texas celebrates after spelling her word correctly during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

Abigail Violet Spitzer of El Paso, Texas celebrates after spelling her word correctly during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>Mignon Tsai, of Abbortsford, British Columbia, Canada, struggles with her word, and is eliminated during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals at National Harbor, Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

Mignon Tsai, of Abbortsford, British Columbia, Canada, struggles with her word, and is eliminated during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals at National Harbor, Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>Jae Canetti of Reston, Virginia is eliminated during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

Jae Canetti of Reston, Virginia is eliminated during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>Lena Greenberg of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania struggles with her word during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals at National Harbor, Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

Lena Greenberg of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania struggles with her word during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals at National Harbor, Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>Ty Korsmo of Bismarck, North Dakota struggles with his word during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals May 31, 2012 at National Harbor, Maryland. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

Ty Korsmo of Bismarck, North Dakota struggles with his word during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals May 31, 2012 at National Harbor, Maryland. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>Lena Greenberg of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania celebrates spelling her word correctly, and advancing to the final round, during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals May 31, 2012 at National Harbor, Maryland. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

Lena Greenberg of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania celebrates spelling her word correctly, and advancing to the final round, during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals May 31, 2012 at National Harbor, Maryland. REUTERS/Gary Cameron more

<p>Mignon Tsai, of Abbortsford, British Columbia, Canada, struggles with her word during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals at National Harbor, Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

Mignon Tsai, of Abbortsford, British Columbia, Canada, struggles with her word during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals at National Harbor, Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>Six-year-old Lori Anne Madison ponders upon a question during a news conference at the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals at National Harbor, Maryland, May 31, 2012. Madison, who was eliminated in Wednesday's round, is the youngest speller in the Spelling Bee's history. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

Six-year-old Lori Anne Madison ponders upon a question during a news conference at the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals at National Harbor, Maryland, May 31, 2012. Madison, who was eliminated in Wednesday's round, is the youngest speller in...more

<p>Snigdha Nandipati, 14, of San Diego, California, celebrates with her mother after winning the Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Snigdha Nandipati, 14, of San Diego, California, celebrates with her mother after winning the Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Editor's Pick