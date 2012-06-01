National Spelling Bee
Snigdha Nandipati, 14, of San Diego, California, holds her trophy after winning the Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Snigdha Nandipati, 14, of San Diego, California, holds her trophy after winning the Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Snigdha Nandipati, 14, of San Diego, California, spells a word during her victory in the Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Snigdha Nandipati, 14, of San Diego, California, spells a word during her victory in the Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Simola Nayak of Tucker, Georgia struggles with her word during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals at National Harbor, Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Simola Nayak of Tucker, Georgia struggles with her word during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals at National Harbor, Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Emma Ciereszynski, 14, from Dover, New Hampshire, reacts as she incorrectly spells a word in the final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Emma Ciereszynski, 14, from Dover, New Hampshire, reacts as she incorrectly spells a word in the final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Lena Greenberg, 14, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, reacts after incorrectly spelling a word in the final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Lena Greenberg, 14, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, reacts after incorrectly spelling a word in the final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Nicholas Rushlow, 14, of Pickerington, Ohio, salutes goodbye after incorrectly spelling a word in the final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Nicholas Rushlow, 14, of Pickerington, Ohio, salutes goodbye after incorrectly spelling a word in the final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Frank Cahill, 14, of Parker, Colorado, incorrectly spells a word in the final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Frank Cahill, 14, of Parker, Colorado, incorrectly spells a word in the final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Pranav Sivakumar of Grayslake, Illinois struggles with his word during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals at National Harbor, Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Pranav Sivakumar of Grayslake, Illinois struggles with his word during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals at National Harbor, Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Abigail Violet Spitzer of El Paso, Texas hides behind her name tag while struggling with her word, and being eliminated, during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Abigail Violet Spitzer of El Paso, Texas hides behind her name tag while struggling with her word, and being eliminated, during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Sunny Levine of Akron, Ohio smiles after correctly spelling her word during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals May 31, 2012 at National Harbor, Maryland. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Sunny Levine of Akron, Ohio smiles after correctly spelling her word during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals May 31, 2012 at National Harbor, Maryland. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Max Lee of Youngstown, Ohio struggles with his word, and is eliminated during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finalsat National Harbor, Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Max Lee of Youngstown, Ohio struggles with his word, and is eliminated during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finalsat National Harbor, Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Gina Solomito of Indianapolis, Indiana struggles with her word during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals at National Harbor, Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Gina Solomito of Indianapolis, Indiana struggles with her word during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals at National Harbor, Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Vismaya Jui Kharkar of Salt Lake, Utah struggles with her word during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Vismaya Jui Kharkar of Salt Lake, Utah struggles with her word during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Marlene Santora of Chicago, Illinois struggles with her word during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals at National Harbor, Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Marlene Santora of Chicago, Illinois struggles with her word during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals at National Harbor, Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Lena Greenberg of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania celebrates spelling her word correctly during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals at National Harbor, Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Lena Greenberg of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania celebrates spelling her word correctly during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals at National Harbor, Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Nicholas Rushlow of Lancaster, Ohio celebrates his advancement to the finals during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Nicholas Rushlow of Lancaster, Ohio celebrates his advancement to the finals during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Abigail Violet Spitzer of El Paso, Texas celebrates after spelling her word correctly during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Abigail Violet Spitzer of El Paso, Texas celebrates after spelling her word correctly during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Mignon Tsai, of Abbortsford, British Columbia, Canada, struggles with her word, and is eliminated during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals at National Harbor, Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Mignon Tsai, of Abbortsford, British Columbia, Canada, struggles with her word, and is eliminated during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals at National Harbor, Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Jae Canetti of Reston, Virginia is eliminated during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Jae Canetti of Reston, Virginia is eliminated during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Lena Greenberg of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania struggles with her word during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals at National Harbor, Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Lena Greenberg of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania struggles with her word during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals at National Harbor, Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Ty Korsmo of Bismarck, North Dakota struggles with his word during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals May 31, 2012 at National Harbor, Maryland. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Ty Korsmo of Bismarck, North Dakota struggles with his word during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals May 31, 2012 at National Harbor, Maryland. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Lena Greenberg of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania celebrates spelling her word correctly, and advancing to the final round, during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals May 31, 2012 at National Harbor, Maryland. REUTERS/Gary Cameron more
Lena Greenberg of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania celebrates spelling her word correctly, and advancing to the final round, during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals May 31, 2012 at National Harbor, Maryland. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Mignon Tsai, of Abbortsford, British Columbia, Canada, struggles with her word during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals at National Harbor, Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Mignon Tsai, of Abbortsford, British Columbia, Canada, struggles with her word during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals at National Harbor, Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Six-year-old Lori Anne Madison ponders upon a question during a news conference at the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals at National Harbor, Maryland, May 31, 2012. Madison, who was eliminated in Wednesday's round, is the youngest speller in...more
Six-year-old Lori Anne Madison ponders upon a question during a news conference at the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals at National Harbor, Maryland, May 31, 2012. Madison, who was eliminated in Wednesday's round, is the youngest speller in the Spelling Bee's history. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Snigdha Nandipati, 14, of San Diego, California, celebrates with her mother after winning the Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Snigdha Nandipati, 14, of San Diego, California, celebrates with her mother after winning the Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Next Slideshows
Myanmar AIDS hospice
Sufferers of HIV/AIDS in Myanmar are often isolated in clinics, cut off from society.
From China to Germany, with love
Chinese bridal couples travel to Neuschwanstein castle in Germany to repeat their promise of marriage at one of the most popular destinations in Europe.
Iceberg Alley
Icebergs break off glaciers in the Arctic and drift south to the coast of Newfoundland along a route known as Iceberg Alley.
The autistic mind
Scenes from a home with two autistic children.