NATO in Libya

Monday, October 31, 2011

Smoke rises after coalition air strikes near Muammar Gaddafi's Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Smoke rises after coalition air strikes near Muammar Gaddafi's Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, October 31, 2011

A Libyan government tank destroyed by Western air strikes sits beside the coastal highway near Ajdabiyah in eastern Libya, March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A Libyan government tank destroyed by Western air strikes sits beside the coastal highway near Ajdabiyah in eastern Libya, March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Monday, October 31, 2011

A building Libyan officials described as a civil engineering office lies flattened after being bombed by NATO in Tripoli, August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A building Libyan officials described as a civil engineering office lies flattened after being bombed by NATO in Tripoli, August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Monday, October 31, 2011

Fire fighters put out a fire at a food storage warehouse that Libyan forces said was bombed by NATO forces in the town of Zlitan, east of Tripoli, July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Fire fighters put out a fire at a food storage warehouse that Libyan forces said was bombed by NATO forces in the town of Zlitan, east of Tripoli, July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Monday, October 31, 2011

A dusty boot lies in the rubble following a NATO airstrike on a military compound in the town of Bir al-Ghanam in western Libya, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

A dusty boot lies in the rubble following a NATO airstrike on a military compound in the town of Bir al-Ghanam in western Libya, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Monday, October 31, 2011

A tank belonging to forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi explodes after an air strike by coalition forces, along a road between Benghazi and Ajdabiyah, March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A tank belonging to forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi explodes after an air strike by coalition forces, along a road between Benghazi and Ajdabiyah, March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Monday, October 31, 2011

Libyans loyal to Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi show the damage inside a flat, gutted by what Libyan officials said was an explosion at an army ammunition depot in the town of Mizdah, south of Tripoli, March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Libyans loyal to Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi show the damage inside a flat, gutted by what Libyan officials said was an explosion at an army ammunition depot in the town of Mizdah, south of Tripoli, March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Monday, October 31, 2011

A supporter of Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi stands on a building, destroyed in what the government said was a western missile attack, inside Bab Al-Aziziyah, Gaddafi's heavily fortified Tripoli compound, March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A supporter of Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi stands on a building, destroyed in what the government said was a western missile attack, inside Bab Al-Aziziyah, Gaddafi's heavily fortified Tripoli compound, March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Monday, October 31, 2011

Ground crew walk past French Mirage 2000 fighter jets at the military air base of Solenzara, on the Mediterranean island of Corsica, which France is using to run its military operation in Libya, March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Ground crew walk past French Mirage 2000 fighter jets at the military air base of Solenzara, on the Mediterranean island of Corsica, which France is using to run its military operation in Libya, March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Monday, October 31, 2011

Vehicles belonging to forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi explode after an air strike by coalition forces, along a road between Benghazi and Ajdabiyah, March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Vehicles belonging to forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi explode after an air strike by coalition forces, along a road between Benghazi and Ajdabiyah, March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Monday, October 31, 2011

The ransacked lobby of a hotel is seen in Ras Lanuf after forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi fled westward following coalition air strikes in eastern Libya, March 27, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

The ransacked lobby of a hotel is seen in Ras Lanuf after forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi fled westward following coalition air strikes in eastern Libya, March 27, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Monday, October 31, 2011

A damaged car is pictured at Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's Bab al-Aziziyah compound in Tripoli, April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

A damaged car is pictured at Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's Bab al-Aziziyah compound in Tripoli, April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Monday, October 31, 2011

Smoke billows from a ship on fire at the sea port in Tripoli, May 20, 2011. Libyan government said the fire was caused by coalition air strikes. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Smoke billows from a ship on fire at the sea port in Tripoli, May 20, 2011. Libyan government said the fire was caused by coalition air strikes. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Monday, October 31, 2011

A damaged residential home is seen in Tripoli, March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A damaged residential home is seen in Tripoli, March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, October 31, 2011

Mechanics perform maintenance work on a Super Etendard in the aviation hangar aboard France's flagship Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Mechanics perform maintenance work on a Super Etendard in the aviation hangar aboard France's flagship Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Monday, October 31, 2011

Libyan army fire anti-aircraft rounds during air strikes by coalition forces in Tripoli, March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Libyan army fire anti-aircraft rounds during air strikes by coalition forces in Tripoli, March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Monday, October 31, 2011

Ali Hamed Gafez gestures in his house which Libyan government officials said was destroyed by NATO bombings, in Majar, south of Zlitan, east of Tripoli, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Ali Hamed Gafez gestures in his house which Libyan government officials said was destroyed by NATO bombings, in Majar, south of Zlitan, east of Tripoli, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Monday, October 31, 2011

A woman and her daughter walk among rubble in Zawiyah, west of Tripoli, May 9, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

A woman and her daughter walk among rubble in Zawiyah, west of Tripoli, May 9, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Monday, October 31, 2011

Smoke rises just after Libyan regime vehicles are destroyed by an air strike from a coalition patrol aircraft near Misrata, April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Crown Copyright, MOD 2006 via Reuters TV

Smoke rises just after Libyan regime vehicles are destroyed by an air strike from a coalition patrol aircraft near Misrata, April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Crown Copyright, MOD 2006 via Reuters TV

Monday, October 31, 2011

A missile which the Libyan government said was from a coalition air strike is seen in the house of Saif Al-Arab Gaddafi, son of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, in Tripoli, April 30, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

A missile which the Libyan government said was from a coalition air strike is seen in the house of Saif Al-Arab Gaddafi, son of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, in Tripoli, April 30, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Monday, October 31, 2011

A Libyan holds a poster of Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi at a naval military facility damaged by coalition air strikes last night in eastern Tripoli, March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A Libyan holds a poster of Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi at a naval military facility damaged by coalition air strikes last night in eastern Tripoli, March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Monday, October 31, 2011

The mutilated body of a Muammar Gaddafi loyalist soldier killed in what residents said was a French air strike early on Sunday morning, lie sunder a blanket on the southern outskirts of Benghazi in northeastern Libya, March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

The mutilated body of a Muammar Gaddafi loyalist soldier killed in what residents said was a French air strike early on Sunday morning, lie sunder a blanket on the southern outskirts of Benghazi in northeastern Libya, March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Monday, October 31, 2011

An anti-Gaddafi fighter looks into the cockpit of a damaged plane outside Khamis brigade's military base, which was destroyed during a NATO air strike, east of Bani Walid, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An anti-Gaddafi fighter looks into the cockpit of a damaged plane outside Khamis brigade's military base, which was destroyed during a NATO air strike, east of Bani Walid, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Monday, October 31, 2011

A rebel fighter shouts "Allahu Akbar!" (God is the greatest!) in front of a burning vehicle belonging to forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi after an air strike by coalition forces, along a road between Benghazi and Ajdabiyah, March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A rebel fighter shouts "Allahu Akbar!" (God is the greatest!) in front of a burning vehicle belonging to forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi after an air strike by coalition forces, along a road between Benghazi and Ajdabiyah, March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Monday, October 31, 2011

Seen through night-vision lenses aboard amphibious transport dock USS Ponce (LPD 15), guided missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) fires Tomahawk cruise missiles in support of Operation Odyssey Dawn in the Mediterranean Sea, March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Nathanael Miller/U.S. Navy photo

Seen through night-vision lenses aboard amphibious transport dock USS Ponce (LPD 15), guided missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) fires Tomahawk cruise missiles in support of Operation Odyssey Dawn in the Mediterranean Sea, March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Nathanael Miller/U.S. Navy photo

