NBA boots Donald Sterling
A supporter holds a photo cutout of Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling while standing in line for the NBA Playoff game 5 between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California April 29, 2014. The...more
A supporter holds a photo cutout of Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling while standing in line for the NBA Playoff game 5 between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California April 29, 2014. The National Basketball Association banned Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling from the game for life and fined him $2.5 million for racist comments that drew a storm of outrage from players, fans, commercial sponsors and even President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Dewayne Williams holds a sign and two U.S. flags before the NBA playoff game 5 between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Dewayne Williams holds a sign and two U.S. flags before the NBA playoff game 5 between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People hold signs before the NBA playoff game 5 between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People hold signs before the NBA playoff game 5 between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Police officers on bicycles are pictured before the NBA playoff game 5 between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Police officers on bicycles are pictured before the NBA playoff game 5 between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Protesters hold signs in front of the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California April 29, 2014, before the start of the NBA basketball playoff game 5 between Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Protesters hold signs in front of the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California April 29, 2014, before the start of the NBA basketball playoff game 5 between Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Protesters hold signs in front of the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California April 29, 2014, before the start of the NBA basketball playoff game 5 between Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Protesters hold signs in front of the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California April 29, 2014, before the start of the NBA basketball playoff game 5 between Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Alex Nogales holds a sign before the NBA playoff game 5 between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Alex Nogales holds a sign before the NBA playoff game 5 between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People take pictures of a protester holding a sign in front of the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California April 29, 2014, before the start of the NBA basketball playoff game 5 between Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors. REUTERS/Kevork...more
People take pictures of a protester holding a sign in front of the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California April 29, 2014, before the start of the NBA basketball playoff game 5 between Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Supporter Devon Sandville holds a sign before the NBA playoff game 5 between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Supporter Devon Sandville holds a sign before the NBA playoff game 5 between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Clyde Davis holds a sign before the NBA playoff game 5 between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Clyde Davis holds a sign before the NBA playoff game 5 between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A protester holds a sign in front of the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California April 29, 2014, before the start of the NBA basketball playoff game 5 between Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
A protester holds a sign in front of the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California April 29, 2014, before the start of the NBA basketball playoff game 5 between Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Retired basketball star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar speaks as Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (L) stands by at a news conference outside City Hall, after National Basketball Association Commissioner Adam Silver made an announcement regarding Los Angeles...more
Retired basketball star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar speaks as Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (L) stands by at a news conference outside City Hall, after National Basketball Association Commissioner Adam Silver made an announcement regarding Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling, in Los Angeles, California, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson, working on behalf of the National Basketball Players Association, speaks as retired basketball star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti stand by at a news conference outside City Hall in Los...more
Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson, working on behalf of the National Basketball Players Association, speaks as retired basketball star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti stand by at a news conference outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks at a news conference in New York April 29, 2014. Silver announced that Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling was banned for life and heavily fined by the NBA over racist comments he made. REUTERS/Mike...more
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks at a news conference in New York April 29, 2014. Silver announced that Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling was banned for life and heavily fined by the NBA over racist comments he made. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Film maker Spike Lee sits at a news conference in New York April 29, 2014 where NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced that Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling was banned for life and heavily fined by the NBA over racist comments he made....more
Film maker Spike Lee sits at a news conference in New York April 29, 2014 where NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced that Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling was banned for life and heavily fined by the NBA over racist comments he made. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Model who uses the name V. Stiviano walks outside her home in Los Angeles, California April 28, 2014. Los Angeles Clippers players staged a protest at a playoff game against racist comments allegedly made by team owner Donald Sterling, turning their...more
Model who uses the name V. Stiviano walks outside her home in Los Angeles, California April 28, 2014. Los Angeles Clippers players staged a protest at a playoff game against racist comments allegedly made by team owner Donald Sterling, turning their warm-up jerseys inside-out to hide the team name before a loss to the Golden State Warriors. The silent demonstration came as Sterling faced a firestorm of criticism over a 10-minute recording obtained by celebrity news website TMZ in which a man reported to be the NBA owner tells Stiviano not to post photographs of herself with black people online and not to bring African-Americans to Clippers games. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Next Slideshows
Inside a KGB headquarters
Once a prominent symbol of totalitarian power, the KGB headquarters in Latvia will be opened to the public with exhibitions and guided tours.
Weird Wagens
Unique and unusual Volkswagen Beetles from around the world.
Hungry in Caracas
The Mother Teresa of Calcutta eating center, located on a back-street of Caracas, is frequented by people who are unemployed and homeless, as well as those who...
Israel's colorful bomb shelters
Graffiti brightens up the many bomb shelters in Sderot, a town that faces imminent threat of rocket attacks.
MORE IN PICTURES
Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket
Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Grand National style
Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Russian forces in Syria
Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.