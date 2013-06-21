Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Jun 21, 2013 | 2:15pm BST

NBA Finals

<p>Miami Heat's LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh sit with the Larry O'Brien Trophy after they defeated the San Antonio Spurs in Game 7 in Miami, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

Miami Heat's LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh sit with the Larry O'Brien Trophy after they defeated the San Antonio Spurs in Game 7 in Miami, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Friday, June 21, 2013

Miami Heat's LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh sit with the Larry O'Brien Trophy after they defeated the San Antonio Spurs in Game 7 in Miami, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Close
1 / 41
<p>Miami Heat's LeBron James holds the Bill Russell MVP Trophy as Dwyane Wade holds the Larry O'Brien Trophy while Chris Bosh celebrates after they won Game 7 of the NBA Finals in Miami, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Miami Heat's LeBron James holds the Bill Russell MVP Trophy as Dwyane Wade holds the Larry O'Brien Trophy while Chris Bosh celebrates after they won Game 7 of the NBA Finals in Miami, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, June 21, 2013

Miami Heat's LeBron James holds the Bill Russell MVP Trophy as Dwyane Wade holds the Larry O'Brien Trophy while Chris Bosh celebrates after they won Game 7 of the NBA Finals in Miami, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
2 / 41
<p>Miami Heat's LeBron James holds the Bill Russell MVP Trophy as Dwyane Wade holds the Larry O'Brien Trophy while Chris Bosh and Norris Cole celebrate after they won Game 7 to win the NBA Finals in Miami, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

Miami Heat's LeBron James holds the Bill Russell MVP Trophy as Dwyane Wade holds the Larry O'Brien Trophy while Chris Bosh and Norris Cole celebrate after they won Game 7 to win the NBA Finals in Miami, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Friday, June 21, 2013

Miami Heat's LeBron James holds the Bill Russell MVP Trophy as Dwyane Wade holds the Larry O'Brien Trophy while Chris Bosh and Norris Cole celebrate after they won Game 7 to win the NBA Finals in Miami, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Close
3 / 41
<p>San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker reacts as he speaks to the media after Game 7 in Miami, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker reacts as he speaks to the media after Game 7 in Miami, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, June 21, 2013

San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker reacts as he speaks to the media after Game 7 in Miami, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
4 / 41
<p>Miami Heat's LeBron James holds the Bill Russell MVP Trophy and the Larry O'Brien Trophy with Dwyane Wade after they defeated the San Antonio Spurs in Game 7 in Miami, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Miami Heat's LeBron James holds the Bill Russell MVP Trophy and the Larry O'Brien Trophy with Dwyane Wade after they defeated the San Antonio Spurs in Game 7 in Miami, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, June 21, 2013

Miami Heat's LeBron James holds the Bill Russell MVP Trophy and the Larry O'Brien Trophy with Dwyane Wade after they defeated the San Antonio Spurs in Game 7 in Miami, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
5 / 41
<p>Miami Heat's Chris Bosh celebrates after the Heat defeated the San Antonio Spurs in Game 7 to win the NBA Finals in Miami, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

Miami Heat's Chris Bosh celebrates after the Heat defeated the San Antonio Spurs in Game 7 to win the NBA Finals in Miami, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Friday, June 21, 2013

Miami Heat's Chris Bosh celebrates after the Heat defeated the San Antonio Spurs in Game 7 to win the NBA Finals in Miami, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Close
6 / 41
<p>Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade hugs San Antonio Spurs power forward Tim Duncan as the Heat's LeBron James and the Spurs' Tony Parker looks on after Miami won Game 7 of the NBA Finals in Miami, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade hugs San Antonio Spurs power forward Tim Duncan as the Heat's LeBron James and the Spurs' Tony Parker looks on after Miami won Game 7 of the NBA Finals in Miami, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, June 21, 2013

Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade hugs San Antonio Spurs power forward Tim Duncan as the Heat's LeBron James and the Spurs' Tony Parker looks on after Miami won Game 7 of the NBA Finals in Miami, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
7 / 41
<p>Miami Heat point guard Mario Chalmers scores on a play past San Antonio Spurs power forward Tim Duncan during Game 7 of the NBA Finals in Miami, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Mitchell/Pool</p>

Miami Heat point guard Mario Chalmers scores on a play past San Antonio Spurs power forward Tim Duncan during Game 7 of the NBA Finals in Miami, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Mitchell/Pool

Friday, June 21, 2013

Miami Heat point guard Mario Chalmers scores on a play past San Antonio Spurs power forward Tim Duncan during Game 7 of the NBA Finals in Miami, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Mitchell/Pool

Close
8 / 41
<p>San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard shoots for a basket and gets fouled by Miami Heat's Chris Bosh during the third quarter in Game 7in Miami, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard shoots for a basket and gets fouled by Miami Heat's Chris Bosh during the third quarter in Game 7in Miami, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, June 21, 2013

San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard shoots for a basket and gets fouled by Miami Heat's Chris Bosh during the third quarter in Game 7in Miami, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
9 / 41
<p>Miami Heat's LeBron James reacts after a basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the third quarter in Game 7 in Miami, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Miami Heat's LeBron James reacts after a basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the third quarter in Game 7 in Miami, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, June 21, 2013

Miami Heat's LeBron James reacts after a basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the third quarter in Game 7 in Miami, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
10 / 41
<p>Miami Heat's LeBron James blocks San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker as Heat's Chris Andersen watches for the rebound during the second quarter in Game 7 in Miami, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

Miami Heat's LeBron James blocks San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker as Heat's Chris Andersen watches for the rebound during the second quarter in Game 7 in Miami, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Friday, June 21, 2013

Miami Heat's LeBron James blocks San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker as Heat's Chris Andersen watches for the rebound during the second quarter in Game 7 in Miami, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Close
11 / 41
<p>Miami Heat's LeBron James passes off under pressure from San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan during the sceond quarter in Game 7 in Miami, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Miami Heat's LeBron James passes off under pressure from San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan during the sceond quarter in Game 7 in Miami, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, June 21, 2013

Miami Heat's LeBron James passes off under pressure from San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan during the sceond quarter in Game 7 in Miami, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
12 / 41
<p>Miami Heat's LeBron James is surrounded by San Antonio Spurs' Gary Neal, Manu Ginobili, Kawhi Leonard and Tiago Splitter during the first quarter in Game 7 in Miami, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

Miami Heat's LeBron James is surrounded by San Antonio Spurs' Gary Neal, Manu Ginobili, Kawhi Leonard and Tiago Splitter during the first quarter in Game 7 in Miami, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Friday, June 21, 2013

Miami Heat's LeBron James is surrounded by San Antonio Spurs' Gary Neal, Manu Ginobili, Kawhi Leonard and Tiago Splitter during the first quarter in Game 7 in Miami, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Close
13 / 41
<p>Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade and San Antonio Spurs' Boris Diaw battle for the ball during the third quarter in Game 6 in Miami, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade and San Antonio Spurs' Boris Diaw battle for the ball during the third quarter in Game 6 in Miami, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, June 21, 2013

Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade and San Antonio Spurs' Boris Diaw battle for the ball during the third quarter in Game 6 in Miami, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
14 / 41
<p>San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker shoots a three point basket over Miami Heat's LeBron James to tie the game during the fourth quarter in Game 6 in Miami, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker shoots a three point basket over Miami Heat's LeBron James to tie the game during the fourth quarter in Game 6 in Miami, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, June 21, 2013

San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker shoots a three point basket over Miami Heat's LeBron James to tie the game during the fourth quarter in Game 6 in Miami, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
15 / 41
<p>San Antonio Spurs power forward Tim Duncan shoots over Miami Heat center Chris Bosh during Game 6 in Miami, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin C. Cox/Pool</p>

San Antonio Spurs power forward Tim Duncan shoots over Miami Heat center Chris Bosh during Game 6 in Miami, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin C. Cox/Pool

Friday, June 21, 2013

San Antonio Spurs power forward Tim Duncan shoots over Miami Heat center Chris Bosh during Game 6 in Miami, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin C. Cox/Pool

Close
16 / 41
<p>San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan congratulates teammate Tony Parker after a basket against the Miami Heat during the third quarter in Game 6 in Miami, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan congratulates teammate Tony Parker after a basket against the Miami Heat during the third quarter in Game 6 in Miami, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, June 21, 2013

San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan congratulates teammate Tony Parker after a basket against the Miami Heat during the third quarter in Game 6 in Miami, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
17 / 41
<p>San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan loses the ball while being guarded by Miami Heat's Mario Chalmers and Mike Miller during the second quarter in Game 6 in Miami, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan loses the ball while being guarded by Miami Heat's Mario Chalmers and Mike Miller during the second quarter in Game 6 in Miami, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Friday, June 21, 2013

San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan loses the ball while being guarded by Miami Heat's Mario Chalmers and Mike Miller during the second quarter in Game 6 in Miami, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Close
18 / 41
<p>Miami Heat power forward Chris Andersen goes to the basket past San Antonio Spurs power forward Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs small forward Kawhi Leonard during Game 6 in Miami, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin C. Cox/Pool</p>

Miami Heat power forward Chris Andersen goes to the basket past San Antonio Spurs power forward Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs small forward Kawhi Leonard during Game 6 in Miami, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin C. Cox/Pool

Friday, June 21, 2013

Miami Heat power forward Chris Andersen goes to the basket past San Antonio Spurs power forward Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs small forward Kawhi Leonard during Game 6 in Miami, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin C. Cox/Pool

Close
19 / 41
<p>San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker shoots over Miami Heat's Chris Bosh during the third quarter in Game 6 in Miami, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker shoots over Miami Heat's Chris Bosh during the third quarter in Game 6 in Miami, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, June 21, 2013

San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker shoots over Miami Heat's Chris Bosh during the third quarter in Game 6 in Miami, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
20 / 41
<p>Miami Heat's Chris Bosh and San Antonio Spurs' Tiago Splitter fall while going for the ball during Game 5 in San Antonio, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Miami Heat's Chris Bosh and San Antonio Spurs' Tiago Splitter fall while going for the ball during Game 5 in San Antonio, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, June 21, 2013

Miami Heat's Chris Bosh and San Antonio Spurs' Tiago Splitter fall while going for the ball during Game 5 in San Antonio, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
21 / 41
<p>Miami Heat's LeBron James loses the ball while driving to the net on San Antonio Spurs' Tiago Splitter during Game 5 in San Antonio, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Miami Heat's LeBron James loses the ball while driving to the net on San Antonio Spurs' Tiago Splitter during Game 5 in San Antonio, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, June 21, 2013

Miami Heat's LeBron James loses the ball while driving to the net on San Antonio Spurs' Tiago Splitter during Game 5 in San Antonio, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
22 / 41
<p>Miami Heat's LeBron James scores on San Antonio Spurs Kawhi Leonard during Game 4 in San Antonio, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Larry W. Smith/Pool</p>

Miami Heat's LeBron James scores on San Antonio Spurs Kawhi Leonard during Game 4 in San Antonio, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Larry W. Smith/Pool

Friday, June 21, 2013

Miami Heat's LeBron James scores on San Antonio Spurs Kawhi Leonard during Game 4 in San Antonio, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Larry W. Smith/Pool

Close
23 / 41
<p>San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker falls into the Spurs bench as Tim Duncan looks on during the second quarter in Game 4 in San Antonio, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker falls into the Spurs bench as Tim Duncan looks on during the second quarter in Game 4 in San Antonio, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, June 21, 2013

San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker falls into the Spurs bench as Tim Duncan looks on during the second quarter in Game 4 in San Antonio, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
24 / 41
<p>Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade dunks against the San Antonio Spurs during the fourth quarter in Game 4 in San Antonio, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade dunks against the San Antonio Spurs during the fourth quarter in Game 4 in San Antonio, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, June 21, 2013

Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade dunks against the San Antonio Spurs during the fourth quarter in Game 4 in San Antonio, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
25 / 41
<p>San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Kawhi Leonard stand during a break in play against the Miami Heat in San Antonio, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Kawhi Leonard stand during a break in play against the Miami Heat in San Antonio, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, June 21, 2013

San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Kawhi Leonard stand during a break in play against the Miami Heat in San Antonio, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
26 / 41
<p>Miami Heat's Chris Bosh loses control of the ball while going to the net between San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green during the third quarter in Game 4 in San Antonio, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Miami Heat's Chris Bosh loses control of the ball while going to the net between San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green during the third quarter in Game 4 in San Antonio, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, June 21, 2013

Miami Heat's Chris Bosh loses control of the ball while going to the net between San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green during the third quarter in Game 4 in San Antonio, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
27 / 41
<p>Miami Heat LeBron James looks at a rebound against the San Antonio Spurs during Game 4 in San Antonio, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Larry W. Smith/POOL</p>

Miami Heat LeBron James looks at a rebound against the San Antonio Spurs during Game 4 in San Antonio, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Larry W. Smith/POOL

Friday, June 21, 2013

Miami Heat LeBron James looks at a rebound against the San Antonio Spurs during Game 4 in San Antonio, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Larry W. Smith/POOL

Close
28 / 41
<p>Miami Heat's LeBron James rebounds against San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard during the third quarter in Game 4 in San Antonio, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Miami Heat's LeBron James rebounds against San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard during the third quarter in Game 4 in San Antonio, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, June 21, 2013

Miami Heat's LeBron James rebounds against San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard during the third quarter in Game 4 in San Antonio, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
29 / 41
<p>San Antonio Spurs' Gary Neal falls to the court after attempting a basket against the Miami Heat during Game 3 in San Antonio, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone</p>

San Antonio Spurs' Gary Neal falls to the court after attempting a basket against the Miami Heat during Game 3 in San Antonio, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Friday, June 21, 2013

San Antonio Spurs' Gary Neal falls to the court after attempting a basket against the Miami Heat during Game 3 in San Antonio, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Close
30 / 41
<p>San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker drives to the net between Miami Heat's Chris Bosh (L) and Mario Chalmers during Game 3 in San Antonio, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker drives to the net between Miami Heat's Chris Bosh (L) and Mario Chalmers during Game 3 in San Antonio, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, June 21, 2013

San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker drives to the net between Miami Heat's Chris Bosh (L) and Mario Chalmers during Game 3 in San Antonio, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
31 / 41
<p>San Antonio Spurs' Patty Mills celebrates during play against the Miami Heat during Game 3 in San Antonio, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

San Antonio Spurs' Patty Mills celebrates during play against the Miami Heat during Game 3 in San Antonio, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, June 21, 2013

San Antonio Spurs' Patty Mills celebrates during play against the Miami Heat during Game 3 in San Antonio, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
32 / 41
<p>Miami Heat's LeBron James, Chris Andersen, and Norris Cole stand during a break in play during Game 3 in San Antonio, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Miami Heat's LeBron James, Chris Andersen, and Norris Cole stand during a break in play during Game 3 in San Antonio, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, June 21, 2013

Miami Heat's LeBron James, Chris Andersen, and Norris Cole stand during a break in play during Game 3 in San Antonio, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
33 / 41
<p>Miami Heat Chris Bosh pulls down a rebound against San Antonio Spurs Tiago Splitter during Game 3 in San Antonio, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Mabanglo/Pool</p>

Miami Heat Chris Bosh pulls down a rebound against San Antonio Spurs Tiago Splitter during Game 3 in San Antonio, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Mabanglo/Pool

Friday, June 21, 2013

Miami Heat Chris Bosh pulls down a rebound against San Antonio Spurs Tiago Splitter during Game 3 in San Antonio, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Mabanglo/Pool

Close
34 / 41
<p>Miami Heat Dwyane Wade looks for a rebound against the San Antonio Spurs during Game 3 in San Antonio, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Soobum Im/Pool</p>

Miami Heat Dwyane Wade looks for a rebound against the San Antonio Spurs during Game 3 in San Antonio, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Soobum Im/Pool

Friday, June 21, 2013

Miami Heat Dwyane Wade looks for a rebound against the San Antonio Spurs during Game 3 in San Antonio, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Soobum Im/Pool

Close
35 / 41
<p>Miami Heat's LeBron James passes off while being guarded by San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan during the first quarter in Game 2 in Miami, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Miami Heat's LeBron James passes off while being guarded by San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan during the first quarter in Game 2 in Miami, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, June 21, 2013

Miami Heat's LeBron James passes off while being guarded by San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan during the first quarter in Game 2 in Miami, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
36 / 41
<p>San Antonio Spurs' Manu Ginobili falls to the court after losing the ball to Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade during the first quarter in Game 2 in Miami, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

San Antonio Spurs' Manu Ginobili falls to the court after losing the ball to Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade during the first quarter in Game 2 in Miami, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, June 21, 2013

San Antonio Spurs' Manu Ginobili falls to the court after losing the ball to Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade during the first quarter in Game 2 in Miami, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
37 / 41
<p>Miami Heat's LeBron James and San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker follow the play during the fourth quarter in Game 2 in Miami, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Miami Heat's LeBron James and San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker follow the play during the fourth quarter in Game 2 in Miami, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, June 21, 2013

Miami Heat's LeBron James and San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker follow the play during the fourth quarter in Game 2 in Miami, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
38 / 41
<p>Miami Heat's LeBron James passes the ball through the legs of San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard during the first quarter of Game 1 in Miami, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Miami Heat's LeBron James passes the ball through the legs of San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard during the first quarter of Game 1 in Miami, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, June 21, 2013

Miami Heat's LeBron James passes the ball through the legs of San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard during the first quarter of Game 1 in Miami, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
39 / 41
<p>Miami Heat's Chris Bosh battles for the ball against San Antonio Spurs' Boris Diaw during the third quarter of Game 1 in Miami, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Miami Heat's Chris Bosh battles for the ball against San Antonio Spurs' Boris Diaw during the third quarter of Game 1 in Miami, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, June 21, 2013

Miami Heat's Chris Bosh battles for the ball against San Antonio Spurs' Boris Diaw during the third quarter of Game 1 in Miami, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
40 / 41
<p>San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker drives to the net on Miami Heat's Joel Anthony as Mario Chalmers comes from behind during the second quarter of Game 1 in Miami, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker drives to the net on Miami Heat's Joel Anthony as Mario Chalmers comes from behind during the second quarter of Game 1 in Miami, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, June 21, 2013

San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker drives to the net on Miami Heat's Joel Anthony as Mario Chalmers comes from behind during the second quarter of Game 1 in Miami, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
41 / 41
View Again
View Next
Tropical Storm Barry

Tropical Storm Barry

Next Slideshows

Tropical Storm Barry

Tropical Storm Barry

The Mexican state of Veracruz was hit by torrential rains after Tropical Storm Barry made landfall.

20 Jun 2013
Haze blankets Singapore

Haze blankets Singapore

Singapore's haze deteriorated to "hazardous" levels as smoke from land clearing in Indonesia enveloped the city-state.

20 Jun 2013
Paris Air Show

Paris Air Show

The latest from the 50th annual Paris Air Show.

21 Jun 2013
Flooding in India

Flooding in India

Heavy monsoon rains have swollen several rivers.

20 Jun 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Rise of Europe's far right

Rise of Europe's far right

Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

Snow piled up rapidly in parts of the northeastern United States as a blizzard began blowing in, with residents being advised to stay at home, airlines grounding flights and schools canceling classes.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

U.S. aircraft carrier joins South Korea drills

U.S. aircraft carrier joins South Korea drills

North Korea warns the United States of "merciless" attacks if the carrier infringes on its sovereignty or dignity during U.S.-South Korean drills.

Inside the Islamic State tunnel network

Inside the Islamic State tunnel network

Exploring the tunnel system used by Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures