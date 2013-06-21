NBA Finals
Miami Heat's LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh sit with the Larry O'Brien Trophy after they defeated the San Antonio Spurs in Game 7 in Miami, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Miami Heat's LeBron James holds the Bill Russell MVP Trophy as Dwyane Wade holds the Larry O'Brien Trophy while Chris Bosh celebrates after they won Game 7 of the NBA Finals in Miami, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Miami Heat's LeBron James holds the Bill Russell MVP Trophy as Dwyane Wade holds the Larry O'Brien Trophy while Chris Bosh and Norris Cole celebrate after they won Game 7 to win the NBA Finals in Miami, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker reacts as he speaks to the media after Game 7 in Miami, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Miami Heat's LeBron James holds the Bill Russell MVP Trophy and the Larry O'Brien Trophy with Dwyane Wade after they defeated the San Antonio Spurs in Game 7 in Miami, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Miami Heat's Chris Bosh celebrates after the Heat defeated the San Antonio Spurs in Game 7 to win the NBA Finals in Miami, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade hugs San Antonio Spurs power forward Tim Duncan as the Heat's LeBron James and the Spurs' Tony Parker looks on after Miami won Game 7 of the NBA Finals in Miami, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Miami Heat point guard Mario Chalmers scores on a play past San Antonio Spurs power forward Tim Duncan during Game 7 of the NBA Finals in Miami, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Mitchell/Pool
San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard shoots for a basket and gets fouled by Miami Heat's Chris Bosh during the third quarter in Game 7in Miami, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Miami Heat's LeBron James reacts after a basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the third quarter in Game 7 in Miami, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Miami Heat's LeBron James blocks San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker as Heat's Chris Andersen watches for the rebound during the second quarter in Game 7 in Miami, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Miami Heat's LeBron James passes off under pressure from San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan during the sceond quarter in Game 7 in Miami, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Miami Heat's LeBron James is surrounded by San Antonio Spurs' Gary Neal, Manu Ginobili, Kawhi Leonard and Tiago Splitter during the first quarter in Game 7 in Miami, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade and San Antonio Spurs' Boris Diaw battle for the ball during the third quarter in Game 6 in Miami, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker shoots a three point basket over Miami Heat's LeBron James to tie the game during the fourth quarter in Game 6 in Miami, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
San Antonio Spurs power forward Tim Duncan shoots over Miami Heat center Chris Bosh during Game 6 in Miami, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin C. Cox/Pool
San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan congratulates teammate Tony Parker after a basket against the Miami Heat during the third quarter in Game 6 in Miami, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan loses the ball while being guarded by Miami Heat's Mario Chalmers and Mike Miller during the second quarter in Game 6 in Miami, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Miami Heat power forward Chris Andersen goes to the basket past San Antonio Spurs power forward Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs small forward Kawhi Leonard during Game 6 in Miami, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin C. Cox/Pool
San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker shoots over Miami Heat's Chris Bosh during the third quarter in Game 6 in Miami, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Miami Heat's Chris Bosh and San Antonio Spurs' Tiago Splitter fall while going for the ball during Game 5 in San Antonio, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Miami Heat's LeBron James loses the ball while driving to the net on San Antonio Spurs' Tiago Splitter during Game 5 in San Antonio, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Miami Heat's LeBron James scores on San Antonio Spurs Kawhi Leonard during Game 4 in San Antonio, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Larry W. Smith/Pool
San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker falls into the Spurs bench as Tim Duncan looks on during the second quarter in Game 4 in San Antonio, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade dunks against the San Antonio Spurs during the fourth quarter in Game 4 in San Antonio, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Kawhi Leonard stand during a break in play against the Miami Heat in San Antonio, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Miami Heat's Chris Bosh loses control of the ball while going to the net between San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green during the third quarter in Game 4 in San Antonio, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Miami Heat LeBron James looks at a rebound against the San Antonio Spurs during Game 4 in San Antonio, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Larry W. Smith/POOL
Miami Heat's LeBron James rebounds against San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard during the third quarter in Game 4 in San Antonio, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
San Antonio Spurs' Gary Neal falls to the court after attempting a basket against the Miami Heat during Game 3 in San Antonio, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone
San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker drives to the net between Miami Heat's Chris Bosh (L) and Mario Chalmers during Game 3 in San Antonio, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
San Antonio Spurs' Patty Mills celebrates during play against the Miami Heat during Game 3 in San Antonio, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Miami Heat's LeBron James, Chris Andersen, and Norris Cole stand during a break in play during Game 3 in San Antonio, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Miami Heat Chris Bosh pulls down a rebound against San Antonio Spurs Tiago Splitter during Game 3 in San Antonio, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Mabanglo/Pool
Miami Heat Dwyane Wade looks for a rebound against the San Antonio Spurs during Game 3 in San Antonio, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Soobum Im/Pool
Miami Heat's LeBron James passes off while being guarded by San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan during the first quarter in Game 2 in Miami, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
San Antonio Spurs' Manu Ginobili falls to the court after losing the ball to Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade during the first quarter in Game 2 in Miami, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Miami Heat's LeBron James and San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker follow the play during the fourth quarter in Game 2 in Miami, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Miami Heat's LeBron James passes the ball through the legs of San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard during the first quarter of Game 1 in Miami, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Miami Heat's Chris Bosh battles for the ball against San Antonio Spurs' Boris Diaw during the third quarter of Game 1 in Miami, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker drives to the net on Miami Heat's Joel Anthony as Mario Chalmers comes from behind during the second quarter of Game 1 in Miami, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
