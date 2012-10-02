NBA player portraits
Miami Heat forward LeBron James poses during the team's media day in Miami, Florida, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Miami Heat forward LeBron James poses during the team's media day in Miami, Florida, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Metta World Peace poses for a photo during NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Metta World Peace poses for a photo during NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah gestures during media day for their upcoming NBA basketball season in Deerfield, Illinois, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah gestures during media day for their upcoming NBA basketball season in Deerfield, Illinois, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard jokes as he poses for photos during NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard jokes as he poses for photos during NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Chicago Bulls forward Vladimir Radmanovic of Serbia reads over a script for a video he was shooting during media day in Deerfield, Illinois, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Chicago Bulls forward Vladimir Radmanovic of Serbia reads over a script for a video he was shooting during media day in Deerfield, Illinois, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Lakers guard Kobe Bryant smiles during an interview at NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lakers guard Kobe Bryant smiles during an interview at NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade poses during the team's media day in Miami, Florida, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade poses during the team's media day in Miami, Florida, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Chicago Bulls point guard Derrick Rose wears an Irish golfing hat during the taping of an announcement to be played at upcoming home games during media day in Deerfield, Illinois, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Chicago Bulls point guard Derrick Rose wears an Irish golfing hat during the taping of an announcement to be played at upcoming home games during media day in Deerfield, Illinois, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Chicago Bulls point guard Nate Robinson sneaks behind Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah during a a photo session during media day in Deerfield, Illinois, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Chicago Bulls point guard Nate Robinson sneaks behind Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah during a a photo session during media day in Deerfield, Illinois, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Lakers Steve Nash of Canada smiles during an interview at NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lakers Steve Nash of Canada smiles during an interview at NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
LeBron James listens to a question during a media day interview at the Miami Heat's home arena in Miami, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
LeBron James listens to a question during a media day interview at the Miami Heat's home arena in Miami, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
New center Dwight Howard poses for photos during NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
New center Dwight Howard poses for photos during NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Chicago Bulls point guard Derrick Rose gestures during media day for their upcoming NBA basketball season in Deerfield, Illinois, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Chicago Bulls point guard Derrick Rose gestures during media day for their upcoming NBA basketball season in Deerfield, Illinois, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah gestures during media day for their upcoming NBA basketball season in Deerfield, Illinois, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah gestures during media day for their upcoming NBA basketball season in Deerfield, Illinois, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Chris Bosh poses for a portrait during media day at the Miami Heat's home arena in Miami, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Chris Bosh poses for a portrait during media day at the Miami Heat's home arena in Miami, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
LeBron James jokingly strikes a pose as teammate Ray Allen prepares to be the photographer's next subject during media day at the Miami Heat's home arena in Miami, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
LeBron James jokingly strikes a pose as teammate Ray Allen prepares to be the photographer's next subject during media day at the Miami Heat's home arena in Miami, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Miami Heat guard Ray Allen poses during the team's media day in Miami, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Miami Heat guard Ray Allen poses during the team's media day in Miami, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Los Angeles Lakers Dwight Howard poses for a photo during NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Los Angeles Lakers Dwight Howard poses for a photo during NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard poses for photos during NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard poses for photos during NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lakers new guard Steve Nash of Canada poses during NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lakers new guard Steve Nash of Canada poses during NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
Best of Ryder Cup
Europe takes on America in the Ryder Cup.
Controversial Packers loss
A contentious call by replacement referees awarded a controversial final-play touchdown to the Seattle Seahawks, who beat the Green Bay Packers 14-12.
Best of the U.S. Open
The world's top tennis players face off in New York.
London Paralympics
Highlights from the London 2012 Paralympic Games.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias tighten the chokehold on Islamic State's base in Raqqa after cutting the last main road out of the city.
Wild boars overrun deserted Fukushima town
Hundreds of wild boars, which have been known to attack people when enraged, now pose an unexpected nuisance for residents returning to towns evacuated after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis.
The sniper wars of Mosul
As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State mounts a fierce defence of their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons. At times they can pin down advancing Iraqi forces for days.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Escape from Islamic State
Residents flee areas held by Islamic State as Iraqi forces battle to retake the city of Mosul.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.