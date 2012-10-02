Edition:
NBA player portraits

<p>Miami Heat forward LeBron James poses during the team's media day in Miami, Florida, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper </p>

<p>Metta World Peace poses for a photo during NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah gestures during media day for their upcoming NBA basketball season in Deerfield, Illinois, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

<p>Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard jokes as he poses for photos during NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Chicago Bulls forward Vladimir Radmanovic of Serbia reads over a script for a video he was shooting during media day in Deerfield, Illinois, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

<p>Lakers guard Kobe Bryant smiles during an interview at NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade poses during the team's media day in Miami, Florida, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper </p>

<p>Chicago Bulls point guard Derrick Rose wears an Irish golfing hat during the taping of an announcement to be played at upcoming home games during media day in Deerfield, Illinois, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

<p>Chicago Bulls point guard Nate Robinson sneaks behind Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah during a a photo session during media day in Deerfield, Illinois, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

<p>Lakers Steve Nash of Canada smiles during an interview at NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>LeBron James listens to a question during a media day interview at the Miami Heat's home arena in Miami, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity </p>

<p>New center Dwight Howard poses for photos during NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Chicago Bulls point guard Derrick Rose gestures during media day for their upcoming NBA basketball season in Deerfield, Illinois, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

<p>Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah gestures during media day for their upcoming NBA basketball season in Deerfield, Illinois, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

<p>Chris Bosh poses for a portrait during media day at the Miami Heat's home arena in Miami, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity </p>

<p>LeBron James jokingly strikes a pose as teammate Ray Allen prepares to be the photographer's next subject during media day at the Miami Heat's home arena in Miami, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity </p>

<p>Miami Heat guard Ray Allen poses during the team's media day in Miami, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper </p>

<p>Los Angeles Lakers Dwight Howard poses for a photo during NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard poses for photos during NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Lakers new guard Steve Nash of Canada poses during NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

