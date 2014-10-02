Edition:
Neighbouring visions

A view of semi-detached homes in Kilmarnock, Scotland March 25, 2014. The "semi", as it is typically called, is a familiar feature of the British architectural landscape whereby a single mid-sized building is split down the middle by a dividing wall to form two adjoining homes.REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A view of semi-detached homes in Kilmarnock, Scotland March 25, 2014. The "semi", as it is typically called, is a familiar feature of the British architectural landscape whereby a single mid-sized building is split down the middle by a dividing wall to form two adjoining homes.REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A view of semi-detached homes in Bexleyheath, southeast London, May 12, 2014. In the hands of individual owners, what starts off as a pleasantly symmetrical building can soon morph into two very different and distinctive sides that have little in common beyond being joined at the hip.

A view of semi-detached homes in Bexleyheath, southeast London, May 12, 2014. In the hands of individual owners, what starts off as a pleasantly symmetrical building can soon morph into two very different and distinctive sides that have little in common beyond being joined at the hip.
A view of semi-detached homes in Bexleyheath, southeast London, May 12, 2014. The Bank of England gave a clean bill of health to Britain's controversial flagship mortgage guarantee scheme on Thursday, sparing the government from potential embarrassment in the run-up to a national election. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A view of semi-detached homes in Bexleyheath, southeast London, May 12, 2014. The Bank of England gave a clean bill of health to Britain's controversial flagship mortgage guarantee scheme on Thursday, sparing the government from potential embarrassment in the run-up to a national election. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A view of semi-detached homes in Colindale, north London, May 12, 2014. The central bank also formally asked to expand its arsenal of powers to curb mortgage lending for homes and buy-to-let properties, and said it was bringing forward the date when it would put a figure on the maximum leverage banks can have. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A view of semi-detached homes in Colindale, north London, May 12, 2014. The central bank also formally asked to expand its arsenal of powers to curb mortgage lending for homes and buy-to-let properties, and said it was bringing forward the date when it would put a figure on the maximum leverage banks can have. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A view of semi-detached homes in Tilbury, southeast England, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A view of semi-detached homes in Tilbury, southeast England, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A view of semi-detached homes in Neasden, northwest London, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A view of semi-detached homes in Neasden, northwest London, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A view of semi-detached homes in Tilbury, southeast England, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A view of semi-detached homes in Tilbury, southeast England, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A view of semi-detached homes in Tilbury, southeast England, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A view of semi-detached homes in Tilbury, southeast England, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A view of semi-detached homes in Tilbury, southeast England, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A view of semi-detached homes in Tilbury, southeast England, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A view of semi-detached homes in Neasden, northwest London, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A view of semi-detached homes in Neasden, northwest London, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A view of semi-detached homes in Bexleyheath, southeast London, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A view of semi-detached homes in Bexleyheath, southeast London, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A view of semi-detached homes in Tilbury, southeast England, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A view of semi-detached homes in Tilbury, southeast England, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Pedestrians walk past semi-detached homes where each side has a different street address in Kilmarnock, Scotland March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Pedestrians walk past semi-detached homes where each side has a different street address in Kilmarnock, Scotland March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A view of semi-detached homes in Bexleyheath, southeast London, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A view of semi-detached homes in Bexleyheath, southeast London, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A view of semi-detached homes in Tilbury, southeast England, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A view of semi-detached homes in Tilbury, southeast England, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A view of semi-detached homes in Wembley, northwest London, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A view of semi-detached homes in Wembley, northwest London, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A pothole is seen outside semi-detached homes in Brightlingsea, southeast England May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A pothole is seen outside semi-detached homes in Brightlingsea, southeast England May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A man walks a dog past semi-detached homes in Brightlingsea, southeast England May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A man walks a dog past semi-detached homes in Brightlingsea, southeast England May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A view of semi-detached homes in the Willesden neighbourhood of northwest London, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A view of semi-detached homes in the Willesden neighbourhood of northwest London, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A view of semi-detached homes in the Willesden neighbourhood of northwest London, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A view of semi-detached homes in the Willesden neighbourhood of northwest London, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A view of semi-detached homes in the Morningside neighbourhood of Edinburgh, Scotland, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A view of semi-detached homes in the Morningside neighbourhood of Edinburgh, Scotland, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
