Nenets of the north

Monday, February 20, 2012

Monday, February 20, 2012

A Nenets man rides a reindeer sledge near a settlement in Tundra region, about 85 km (53 miles) southeast of the town of Naryan-Mar, in northern Russia February 19, 2012. The bloodline community, which consists of the Lednev family members, lives far from the civilization and specializes in the deer farming. The Nenets are the indigenous tribe people of Russia's Far North, who live in poorly populated and developed Tundra region, near the coast of the Arctic Ocean. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Members of the "Ilebts" (Life) amateur theatre speak before a rehearsal in the town of Naryan-Mar, in northern Russia, February 20, 2012. The theatre stages performances illustrating lifestyle, traditions and habits of the Nenets people. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Members of the "Ilebts" (Life) amateur theatre speak before a rehearsal in the town of Naryan-Mar, in northern Russia, February 20, 2012. The theatre stages performances illustrating lifestyle, traditions and habits of the Nenets people. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Reindeer look out from an enclosure in a settlement in Tundra region, 85 km (53 miles) southeast of the town of Naryan-Mar, in northern Russia February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Reindeer look out from an enclosure in a settlement in Tundra region, 85 km (53 miles) southeast of the town of Naryan-Mar, in northern Russia February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

A member of the "Ilebts" (Life) amateur theatre takes part in a rehearsal in the town of Naryan-Mar, in northern Russia, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

A member of the "Ilebts" (Life) amateur theatre takes part in a rehearsal in the town of Naryan-Mar, in northern Russia, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

A man rides his snowmobile, about 40 km (25 miles) southeast of the town of Naryan-Mar, in northern Russia February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

A man rides his snowmobile, about 40 km (25 miles) southeast of the town of Naryan-Mar, in northern Russia February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Nenets people Pyotr Lednev and his son Viktor spend time in a traditional tent called chum in a settlement, about 85 km (53 miles) southeast of the town of Naryan-Mar, in northern Russia February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Nenets people Pyotr Lednev and his son Viktor spend time in a traditional tent called chum in a settlement, about 85 km (53 miles) southeast of the town of Naryan-Mar, in northern Russia February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Nenets people Avgusta Ledneva, 60, and her grandson Alexei Lednev, 18, have a meal in a traditional tent called chum in a settlement, about 85 km (53 miles) southeast of the town of Naryan-Mar, in northern Russia February 19, 2012. The bloodline community, which consists of the Lednev family members, lives far from the civilization and specializes in the deer farming. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Nenets people Avgusta Ledneva, 60, and her grandson Alexei Lednev, 18, have a meal in a traditional tent called chum in a settlement, about 85 km (53 miles) southeast of the town of Naryan-Mar, in northern Russia February 19, 2012. The bloodline community, which consists of the Lednev family members, lives far from the civilization and specializes in the deer farming. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

A Nenets boy Viktor Lednev, 5, sits on the snow, near a carved reindeer at a settlement, about 85 km (53 miles) southeast of the town of Naryan-Mar, in northern Russia February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

A Nenets boy Viktor Lednev, 5, sits on the snow, near a carved reindeer at a settlement, about 85 km (53 miles) southeast of the town of Naryan-Mar, in northern Russia February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Nenets reindeer breeders Alexei Lednev (L), 18, and his relative carve a reindeer at a settlement, about 85 km (53 miles) southeast of the town of Naryan-Mar, in northern Russia February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Nenets reindeer breeders Alexei Lednev (L), 18, and his relative carve a reindeer at a settlement, about 85 km (53 miles) southeast of the town of Naryan-Mar, in northern Russia February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

A view shows a Nenets traditional settlement in Tundra region, about 85 km (53 miles) southeast of the town of Naryan-Mar, in northern Russia February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

A view shows a Nenets traditional settlement in Tundra region, about 85 km (53 miles) southeast of the town of Naryan-Mar, in northern Russia February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

A local resident Avgusta Ledneva, 60, stands near reindeer grazing in a settlement in Tundra region, about 85 km (53 miles) southeast of the town of Naryan-Mar, in northern Russia February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

A local resident Avgusta Ledneva, 60, stands near reindeer grazing in a settlement in Tundra region, about 85 km (53 miles) southeast of the town of Naryan-Mar, in northern Russia February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

A Nenets man dressed in a traditional wear, called malitsa, poses for a picture in a settlement in Tundra region, about 85 km (53 miles) southeast of the town of Naryan-Mar, in northern Russia February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

A Nenets man dressed in a traditional wear, called malitsa, poses for a picture in a settlement in Tundra region, about 85 km (53 miles) southeast of the town of Naryan-Mar, in northern Russia February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Nenets children rest in a Nenets' traditional tent on the Yamal peninsula, north of the polar circle, August 4, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Nenets children rest in a Nenets' traditional tent on the Yamal peninsula, north of the polar circle, August 4, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Nenets women pose for a picture on the Yamal peninsula, north of the polar circle, August 4, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Nenets women pose for a picture on the Yamal peninsula, north of the polar circle, August 4, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

A Nenets woman stands with reindeer on the Yamal peninsula, north of the polar circle, August 4, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

A Nenets woman stands with reindeer on the Yamal peninsula, north of the polar circle, August 4, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Nenets catch reindeer with a lasso on the Yamal peninsula, north of the polar circle, August 4, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Nenets catch reindeer with a lasso on the Yamal peninsula, north of the polar circle, August 4, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Nenets children rest in a Nenets' traditional tent on the Yamal peninsula, north of the polar circle, August 4, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Nenets children rest in a Nenets' traditional tent on the Yamal peninsula, north of the polar circle, August 4, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

A sunset is pictured in the tundra with sledges ready for the road on the Yamal peninsula, north of the polar circle, August 4, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

A sunset is pictured in the tundra with sledges ready for the road on the Yamal peninsula, north of the polar circle, August 4, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Nenets rest in a Nenets' traditional tent on the Yamal peninsula, north of the polar circle, August 4, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Nenets rest in a Nenets' traditional tent on the Yamal peninsula, north of the polar circle, August 4, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

A Nenets child holds a ball on her head on the Yamal peninsula, north of the polar circle, August 4, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

A Nenets child holds a ball on her head on the Yamal peninsula, north of the polar circle, August 4, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

A Nenets prepares fish for cooking on the Yamal peninsula, north of the polar circle, August 4, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

A Nenets prepares fish for cooking on the Yamal peninsula, north of the polar circle, August 4, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

A local resident gestures as she takes a picture on the Yamal peninsula, north of the polar circle, September 30, 2009. REUTERS/Amie Ferris-Rotman

A local resident gestures as she takes a picture on the Yamal peninsula, north of the polar circle, September 30, 2009. REUTERS/Amie Ferris-Rotman

A local resident and a child are seen in front of a Nenets' traditional tent on the Yamal peninsula, north of the polar circle, October 1, 2009. REUTERS/Amie Ferris-Rotman

A local resident and a child are seen in front of a Nenets' traditional tent on the Yamal peninsula, north of the polar circle, October 1, 2009. REUTERS/Amie Ferris-Rotman

Reindeers graze near a Nenets settlement near the remote village of Gornokniazevsk on the Yamal peninsula, above the polar circle some 2000km (1242 miles) northeast of Moscow, February 27, 2008. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reindeers graze near a Nenets settlement near the remote village of Gornokniazevsk on the Yamal peninsula, above the polar circle some 2000km (1242 miles) northeast of Moscow, February 27, 2008. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Nenets women stand at their settlement in the Tundra region near village of Yar-Sale, located in the Yamal peninsula above the polar circle, some 2,150 km (1336 miles) northeast of Moscow, February 25, 2008. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Nenets women stand at their settlement in the Tundra region near village of Yar-Sale, located in the Yamal peninsula above the polar circle, some 2,150 km (1336 miles) northeast of Moscow, February 25, 2008. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Nenets children walk near their settlement, where early voting in Russia's presidential election is being conducted, in the Tundra region near lake Juddein-To on the Yamal peninsular, north of the polar circle, some 2200 km (1367 miles) northeast of Moscow, February 23, 2008. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Nenets children walk near their settlement, where early voting in Russia's presidential election is being conducted, in the Tundra region near lake Juddein-To on the Yamal peninsular, north of the polar circle, some 2200 km (1367 miles) northeast of Moscow, February 23, 2008. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

