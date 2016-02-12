Nepal's month-long festival
Devotees holding water pots wait to fill water, which is considered by them to be holy, from the Triveni River during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Panauti near Kathmandu, Nepal, February 12, 2016. During the month long festival, devotees...more
A child holding a butter lamp takes part in the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Panauti near Kathmandu, Nepal, February 12, 2016. The devotees also go on pilgrimages to various temples, perform religious rituals, take a holy bath in the rivers and...more
Devotees gather around the fire near the bank of Triveni River to keep them warm after taking a holy bath during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Panauti near Kathmandu, Nepal, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An offering floats on the Bagmati River during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A devotee covers herself with a shawl to keep warm after taking a holy bath on the Triveni River during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Panauti near Kathmandu, Nepal, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A devotee prepares to take part for the Swasthani Bratakatha festival at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People gather around as devotees offer prayers by rolling near the riverbank of Hanumante River before submerging themselves in the river during a month-long Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh...more
A Hindu holy man holds the holy Swasthani Brata Katha as he recites verses from the book at the bank of River Saali in Sankhu during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 24, 2016. Picture rotated 180 degrees. ...more
Devotees return after taking a holy bath in the Triveni River during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Panauti near Kathmandu, Nepal, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A devotee carrying a child takes part in the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Panauti near Kathmandu, Nepal, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A devotee walks out from the temple after offering prayers during a month-long Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devotees offer prayers before taking a holy bath in the Triveni River during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Panauti near Kathmandu, Nepal, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A devotee crosses Triveni River during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Panauti near Kathmandu, Nepal, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devotees holding water pots wait to fill holy water at the bank of Bagmati River after taking a holy bath at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man recites verses from the holy Swasthani Brata Katha book at the bank of River Saali in Sankhu during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devotees return after taking a holy bath at Bagmati River in Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
The feet of a devotee is pictured as he offer prayer at the bank of Bagmati River after taking a holy bath at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devotees gather near the bank of the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple to offer prayers during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A devotee offers prayers by rolling on the street during a month-long Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A devotee wearing prayer beads returns after taking a holy bath at the Saali River during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival at Sankhu in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Next Slideshows
Starlings in the sky
The highly social bird in unusual flock formations.
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
DIY campaign signs
Homemade messages on the campaign trail.
Supermassive black holes
Known black holes in galaxies near and far.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament
Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker.
Battleground Mosul
Residents of Mosul await the final defeat of Islamic State as Iraqi forces surround militants in the northwestern part of the city.
The view from Trump Tower
Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.
From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north
Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Germany's April snow
Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.