Nepal's month-long festival
A devotee is carried around town in a vessel as part of rituals during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival at Thecho in Lalitpur, Nepal, February 19, 2016.During the month long festival, devotees recite one chapter of a Hindu tale daily from the...more
Devotees holding water pots wait to fill water, which is considered by them to be holy, from the Triveni River during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Panauti near Kathmandu, Nepal, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A devotee covers herself with a shawl to keep warm after taking a holy bath on the Triveni River during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Panauti near Kathmandu, Nepal, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A devotee prepares to take part for the Swasthani Bratakatha festival at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devotees gather around the fire near the bank of Triveni River to keep them warm after taking a holy bath during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Panauti near Kathmandu, Nepal, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devotees take shelter inside the temporary shelter at Changu Narayan Temple during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A devotee stands on hay to keep her feet warm after taking a holy bath on the Triveni River during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Panauti near Kathmandu, Nepal, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devotees take a holy bath in the Triveni River during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Panauti near Kathmandu, Nepal, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A child holding a butter lamp takes part in the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Panauti near Kathmandu, Nepal, February 12, 2016. The devotees also go on pilgrimages to various temples, perform religious rituals, take a holy bath in the rivers and...more
An offering floats on the Bagmati River during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devotees gather to offer prayers during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in the woods of Changu Narayan in Bhaktapur, Nepal, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People gather around as devotees offer prayers by rolling near the riverbank of Hanumante River before submerging themselves in the river during a month-long Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh...more
A Hindu holy man holds the holy Swasthani Brata Katha as he recites verses from the book at the bank of River Saali in Sankhu during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 24, 2016. Picture rotated 180 degrees. ...more
Devotees return after taking a holy bath in the Triveni River during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Panauti near Kathmandu, Nepal, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A devotee carrying a child takes part in the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Panauti near Kathmandu, Nepal, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A devotee walks out from the temple after offering prayers during a month-long Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devotees offer prayers before taking a holy bath in the Triveni River during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Panauti near Kathmandu, Nepal, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A devotee crosses Triveni River during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Panauti near Kathmandu, Nepal, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devotees holding water pots wait to fill holy water at the bank of Bagmati River after taking a holy bath at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man recites verses from the holy Swasthani Brata Katha book at the bank of River Saali in Sankhu during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devotees return after taking a holy bath at Bagmati River in Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
The feet of a devotee is pictured as he offer prayer at the bank of Bagmati River after taking a holy bath at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devotees gather near the bank of the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple to offer prayers during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A devotee offers prayers by rolling on the street during a month-long Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A devotee wearing prayer beads returns after taking a holy bath at the Saali River during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival at Sankhu in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
