Nepal's young street performers
Drumpal Choudhary, 11, a street performer, does a hand stand in front of his hut in the slum on the bank of Manahara River before leaving to perform on the streets of Kathmandu August 15, 2012. Drumpal and his siblings, Shivani and Gchan, who came to Kathmandu from India 5 years ago, earn their living by performing tricks on the streets of Kathmandu. According to Drumpal, Shivani's older brother, they earn around $10 a day by...more
Drumpal Choudhary, 11, a street performer, does a hand stand in front of his hut in the slum on the bank of Manahara River before leaving to perform on the streets of Kathmandu August 15, 2012. Drumpal and his siblings, Shivani and Gchan, who came to Kathmandu from India 5 years ago, earn their living by performing tricks on the streets of Kathmandu. According to Drumpal, Shivani's older brother, they earn around $10 a day by performing tricks, which is not enough to feed their 10-member family living together in a small hut without a proper toilet or any basic needs. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Shivani Choudhary, 7, a street performer, stands in front of her hut in a slum on the bank of Manahara River before leaving to perform on the streets of Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Shivani Choudhary, 7, a street performer, stands in front of her hut in a slum on the bank of Manahara River before leaving to perform on the streets of Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Shivani Choudhary, 7, a street performer drinks tea outside her hut at a slum on the bank of Manahara River before leaving to perform on the streets of Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Shivani Choudhary, 7, a street performer drinks tea outside her hut at a slum on the bank of Manahara River before leaving to perform on the streets of Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Drumpal Choudhary, 11, (C) a street performer, stands with wooden stilts outside his hut in a slum on the bank of Manahara River before leaving to perform on the streets of Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Drumpal Choudhary, 11, (C) a street performer, stands with wooden stilts outside his hut in a slum on the bank of Manahara River before leaving to perform on the streets of Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Drumpal Choudhary, 11, a street performer, walks on a street of Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Drumpal Choudhary, 11, a street performer, walks on a street of Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Drumpal Choudhary, 11, a street performer ties his legs with a wooden pole as he gets ready to perform a trick at a street in Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Drumpal Choudhary, 11, a street performer ties his legs with a wooden pole as he gets ready to perform a trick at a street in Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Nepalese people watch as Shivani Choudhary, 7, and her brother Drumpal, 11, perform tricks on a street in Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Nepalese people watch as Shivani Choudhary, 7, and her brother Drumpal, 11, perform tricks on a street in Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Gchan Choudhary, 17, (L) helps his younger brother Drumpal, 11, to stand on wooden stilts while performing tricks on the street of Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Gchan Choudhary, 17, (L) helps his younger brother Drumpal, 11, to stand on wooden stilts while performing tricks on the street of Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Gchan Choudhary, 17, (R) plays a drum as his siblings Drumpal, 11, and Shivani, 7, perform on a street in Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Gchan Choudhary, 17, (R) plays a drum as his siblings Drumpal, 11, and Shivani, 7, perform on a street in Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People watch as Shivani Choudhary, 7, and her brother Drumpal, 11, perform tricks on a street in Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People watch as Shivani Choudhary, 7, and her brother Drumpal, 11, perform tricks on a street in Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Shivani Choudhary, 7, a street performer rests on a ferris wheel near her hut at the slum on the bank of Manahara River after a whole day of street performance in Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Shivani Choudhary, 7, a street performer rests on a ferris wheel near her hut at the slum on the bank of Manahara River after a whole day of street performance in Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A drum belonging to Gchan Choudhary, 17, a street performer, lies outside his hut in the slum on the bank of Manahara River before he leaves to perform on the streets of Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A drum belonging to Gchan Choudhary, 17, a street performer, lies outside his hut in the slum on the bank of Manahara River before he leaves to perform on the streets of Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People watch as Drumpal Choudhary, 11, a street performer, performs his tricks on a street in Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People watch as Drumpal Choudhary, 11, a street performer, performs his tricks on a street in Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People watch as Drumpal Choudhary, 11, a street performer, performs his tricks on a street in Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People watch as Drumpal Choudhary, 11, a street performer, performs his tricks on a street in Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Feet of Drumpal Choudhary, 11, tied with a wooden pole are pictured as he performs his trick at the streets of Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Feet of Drumpal Choudhary, 11, tied with a wooden pole are pictured as he performs his trick at the streets of Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Drumpal Choudhary, 11, a street performer counts the money that he received for taking part in a street performance in Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Drumpal Choudhary, 11, a street performer counts the money that he received for taking part in a street performance in Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Gchan Choudhary, 17, plays a drum as his younger brother Drumpal Choudhary, 11, performs trick at the streets of Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Gchan Choudhary, 17, plays a drum as his younger brother Drumpal Choudhary, 11, performs trick at the streets of Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Children follow Shivani Choudhary, 7, a street performer while she returns after finishing her street performance in Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Children follow Shivani Choudhary, 7, a street performer while she returns after finishing her street performance in Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Shivani Choudhary, 7, a street performer, smiles through a torn curtain, used to cover her hut, in a slum on the bank of Manahara River before leaving to perform on the streets of Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Shivani Choudhary, 7, a street performer, smiles through a torn curtain, used to cover her hut, in a slum on the bank of Manahara River before leaving to perform on the streets of Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Shivani Choudhary, 7, a street performer sleeps on her hut at the slum on the bank of Manahara River after a whole day of street performance in Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Shivani Choudhary, 7, a street performer sleeps on her hut at the slum on the bank of Manahara River after a whole day of street performance in Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar