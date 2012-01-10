New Hampshire decides
A voter checks her ballot in the "Ballot Room" of the Balsams Hotel in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Voters enter Loudon Town Hall to cast their ballots in the presidential primary in Loudon, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Voters line up before the polls open to cast their ballots in the New Hampshire primary at the Ward 6 polling station at St. Pius Church in Manchester, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A girl (L) tiptoes to see a woman's ballot while voting in the primary election at Deerfield Town Hall in Deerfield, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Yvette Bilodeau carries the New Hampshire state flag into the Errol Town Hall where voters will cast their ballots in the presidential primary in Errol, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A supporter of Mitt Romney chants outside a polling station in Manchester, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
A voter enters a voting booth to partake in the presidential primary at the Stark Volunteer Fire Department in Stark, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Poll worker Ruth Anne Fuller waits for voters to arrive to cast their ballots in the New Hampshire primary election at Nottingham Town Hall in Nottingham, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A voter walks to vote in the New Hampshire presidential primary election before sunrise at the Broad Street Elementary School in Nashua, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Voters line up to cast their ballots in the first in the nation's presidential primary at the Tuck Gymnasium in Exeter, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Neal Hamberg
A voter enters the voting booth to partake in the presidential primary at the Stark Volunteer Fire Department in Stark, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Voters line up to cast their ballots in the New Hampshire primary at the Ward 6 polling station at St. Pius Church in Manchester, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jon Huntsman makes his way through the media as he leaves a polling station in Manchester, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
A New Hampshire Republican presidential primary election ballot is seen at the Broad Street Elementary School in Nashua, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Rebecca Stuart walks with her children after voting at Loudon Town Hall in Loudon, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Donna Kaye Erwin tallies the town's voting results in the "Ballot Room" of the Balsams Hotel in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A voter feeds his paper ballot into a voting machine for New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation presidential primary election at the St James United Methodist Church in Merrimack, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Cheryl Lord (L) and Yvette Bilodeau (R) hang up a sign to denote their polling place at Errol Town Hall, where voters can partake in the presidential primary, in Errol, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Election volunteers await voters just after the polls opened at a polling station in Nashua, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Poll workers are sworn in while waiting for voters arrive to cast their ballots in the New Hampshire primary election at Nottingham Town Hall in Nottingham, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Seven-year-old Daniel Sleeper keeps himself occupied while a voter delivers his ballot in the New Hampshire primary in the polling station at the Greenfield Meeting House in Greenfield, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Voters arrive before sunrise to cast their ballots in the New Hampshire presidential primary election at Broad Street Elementary School in Nashua, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Voters enter the voting booth in the "Ballot Room" of the Balsams Hotel in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
People register to vote at a polling station in Nashua, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman leaves the voting booth after casting her ballot in the New Hampshire primary at the Greenfield Meeting House in Greenfield, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
