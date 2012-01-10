" /> " />
New Hampshire decides

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

A voter checks her ballot in the "Ballot Room" of the Balsams Hotel in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

A voter checks her ballot in the "Ballot Room" of the Balsams Hotel in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Voters enter Loudon Town Hall to cast their ballots in the presidential primary in Loudon, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Voters enter Loudon Town Hall to cast their ballots in the presidential primary in Loudon, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Voters line up before the polls open to cast their ballots in the New Hampshire primary at the Ward 6 polling station at St. Pius Church in Manchester, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Voters line up before the polls open to cast their ballots in the New Hampshire primary at the Ward 6 polling station at St. Pius Church in Manchester, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

A girl (L) tiptoes to see a woman's ballot while voting in the primary election at Deerfield Town Hall in Deerfield, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A girl (L) tiptoes to see a woman's ballot while voting in the primary election at Deerfield Town Hall in Deerfield, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Yvette Bilodeau carries the New Hampshire state flag into the Errol Town Hall where voters will cast their ballots in the presidential primary in Errol, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Yvette Bilodeau carries the New Hampshire state flag into the Errol Town Hall where voters will cast their ballots in the presidential primary in Errol, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

A supporter of Mitt Romney chants outside a polling station in Manchester, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

A supporter of Mitt Romney chants outside a polling station in Manchester, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

A voter enters a voting booth to partake in the presidential primary at the Stark Volunteer Fire Department in Stark, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

A voter enters a voting booth to partake in the presidential primary at the Stark Volunteer Fire Department in Stark, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Poll worker Ruth Anne Fuller waits for voters to arrive to cast their ballots in the New Hampshire primary election at Nottingham Town Hall in Nottingham, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Poll worker Ruth Anne Fuller waits for voters to arrive to cast their ballots in the New Hampshire primary election at Nottingham Town Hall in Nottingham, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

A voter walks to vote in the New Hampshire presidential primary election before sunrise at the Broad Street Elementary School in Nashua, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A voter walks to vote in the New Hampshire presidential primary election before sunrise at the Broad Street Elementary School in Nashua, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Voters line up to cast their ballots in the first in the nation's presidential primary at the Tuck Gymnasium in Exeter, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Neal Hamberg

Voters line up to cast their ballots in the first in the nation's presidential primary at the Tuck Gymnasium in Exeter, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Neal Hamberg

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

A voter enters the voting booth to partake in the presidential primary at the Stark Volunteer Fire Department in Stark, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

A voter enters the voting booth to partake in the presidential primary at the Stark Volunteer Fire Department in Stark, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Voters line up to cast their ballots in the New Hampshire primary at the Ward 6 polling station at St. Pius Church in Manchester, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Voters line up to cast their ballots in the New Hampshire primary at the Ward 6 polling station at St. Pius Church in Manchester, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Jon Huntsman makes his way through the media as he leaves a polling station in Manchester, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Jon Huntsman makes his way through the media as he leaves a polling station in Manchester, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

A New Hampshire Republican presidential primary election ballot is seen at the Broad Street Elementary School in Nashua, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A New Hampshire Republican presidential primary election ballot is seen at the Broad Street Elementary School in Nashua, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Rebecca Stuart walks with her children after voting at Loudon Town Hall in Loudon, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Rebecca Stuart walks with her children after voting at Loudon Town Hall in Loudon, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Donna Kaye Erwin tallies the town's voting results in the "Ballot Room" of the Balsams Hotel in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Donna Kaye Erwin tallies the town's voting results in the "Ballot Room" of the Balsams Hotel in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

A voter feeds his paper ballot into a voting machine for New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation presidential primary election at the St James United Methodist Church in Merrimack, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

A voter feeds his paper ballot into a voting machine for New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation presidential primary election at the St James United Methodist Church in Merrimack, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Cheryl Lord (L) and Yvette Bilodeau (R) hang up a sign to denote their polling place at Errol Town Hall, where voters can partake in the presidential primary, in Errol, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Cheryl Lord (L) and Yvette Bilodeau (R) hang up a sign to denote their polling place at Errol Town Hall, where voters can partake in the presidential primary, in Errol, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Election volunteers await voters just after the polls opened at a polling station in Nashua, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Election volunteers await voters just after the polls opened at a polling station in Nashua, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Poll workers are sworn in while waiting for voters arrive to cast their ballots in the New Hampshire primary election at Nottingham Town Hall in Nottingham, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Poll workers are sworn in while waiting for voters arrive to cast their ballots in the New Hampshire primary election at Nottingham Town Hall in Nottingham, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Seven-year-old Daniel Sleeper keeps himself occupied while a voter delivers his ballot in the New Hampshire primary in the polling station at the Greenfield Meeting House in Greenfield, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Seven-year-old Daniel Sleeper keeps himself occupied while a voter delivers his ballot in the New Hampshire primary in the polling station at the Greenfield Meeting House in Greenfield, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Voters arrive before sunrise to cast their ballots in the New Hampshire presidential primary election at Broad Street Elementary School in Nashua, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Voters arrive before sunrise to cast their ballots in the New Hampshire presidential primary election at Broad Street Elementary School in Nashua, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Voters enter the voting booth in the "Ballot Room" of the Balsams Hotel in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Voters enter the voting booth in the "Ballot Room" of the Balsams Hotel in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

People register to vote at a polling station in Nashua, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

People register to vote at a polling station in Nashua, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

A woman leaves the voting booth after casting her ballot in the New Hampshire primary at the Greenfield Meeting House in Greenfield, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A woman leaves the voting booth after casting her ballot in the New Hampshire primary at the Greenfield Meeting House in Greenfield, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

