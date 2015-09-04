New Hampshire politics
Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush (L) reacts as Rob Webber sings a political song for him at a campaign town hall meeting in Laconia, New Hampshire September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate and Texas Senator Ted Cruz waves as he greets restaurant patrons at a lobster shop in Seabrook, New Hampshire, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton greets supporters at a campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker talks to voters during a campaign stop at Morse Sporting Goods in Hillsborough, New Hampshire August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump hugs a U.S. flag as he takes the stage for a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) poses for a selfie with an audience member after speaking at the First in the Nation Republican Leadership Conference in Nashua, New Hampshire April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate and Senator Lindsey Graham plays pool during a campaign stop at Milly's Tavern in Manchester, New Hampshire, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) uses a bullhorn to speak to supporters gathered outside a town-hall campaign stop at New England College in Concord, New Hampshire May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush answers a question from the audience during a campaign town hall meeting in Laconia, New Hampshire September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker holds up a one dollar bill while talking to voters at a campaign stop at One Mile West restaurant in Sunapee, New Hampshire August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Rand Paul speaks during a campaign stop at the Airport Diner in Manchester, New Hampshire September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie answers a question from the audience during a campaign town hall meeting at Sayde's Neighborhood Bar and Grill in Salem, New Hampshire August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Campaign workers put up letters spelling "Jeb!" outside the site of a campaign town hall meeting with Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush at the VFW post in Laconia, New Hampshire September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Supporters buy a "Feel the Bern 2016" t-shirt following a campaign town hall meeting with Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Bernie Sanders in Conway, New Hampshire August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A woman holds a sign outside a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Hampton, New Hampshire August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives for a campaign town hall meeting in Claremont, New Hampshire August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
"Brownie" wears stickers for Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush before a campaign stop at the Original Lahout's Country Clothing and Ski Shop in Littleton, New Hampshire July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Democratic presidential candidate and former Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley plays a guitar with Jeff Murdock (L) and Paul Delnero (R) outside the Celtic Crossing shop during Market Square Day in Portsmouth, New Hampshire June 13, 2015....more
Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Marco Rubio listens to a question from the audience during a campaign town hall meeting in Londonderry, New Hampshire August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Audience members listen as former Florida Governor and Republican candidate for president Jeb Bush speaks at a VFW town hall event in Merrimack, New Hampshire, August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker (L) talks to Chris Ryan (R) and his three year-old son Brennan during a campaign stop at One Mile West restaurant in Sunapee, New Hampshire August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures and declares "You're fired!" at a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton looks around a post to greet audience members at a campaign launch party at Carter Hill Orchard in Concord, New Hampshire June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate and former New York Governor George Pataki greets supporters after formally announcing his candidacy for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination in Exeter, New Hampshire, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Republican presidential candidate Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) (R) is greeted by an audience member after speaking at the First in the Nation Republican Leadership Conference in Nashua, New Hampshire April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
