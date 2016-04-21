New life for Pope's refugees
Pope Francis welcomes a group of Syrian refugees after landing at Ciampino airport in Rome following a visit at the Moria refugee camp in the Greek island of Lesbos, April 16, 2016. Pope Francis took three families of Syrian refugees back to Rome...more
Syrian couple Hassan Zaheda, 31, and Nour Essa (L), 30, and their son Riad, 2, talk during an interview with Reuters at the Sant'Egidio community in Rome, Italy, April 20, 2016. For Nour Essa, one of the Syrian refugees who flew out of Lesbos on Pope...more
Syrian refugee Suhila (R), 50, looks at Rashid, 18, and Riad, 2, as they play following an interview with Reuters at Sant'Egidio community in Rome. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Syrian refugee Suhila (L), 50, plays with Couds before an interview with Reuters at the Sant'Egidio community in Rome. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Syrian couple Rami, 51, and Suhila, 50, walk with their sons Abdel Majd (R), 15, and Rashid, 18, before an interview with Reuters at the Sant'Egidio community in Rome. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Syrian refugee Suhila (R), 50, looks at Rashid, 18, and Riad, 2, as they play following an interview with Reuters at the Sant'Egidio community in Rome. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A doll belonging to a young Syrian refugee is seen at Sant'Egidio community in Rome, Italy, April 20, 2016. Picture rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Max Rossi
"They asked me 'Are you ready to leave for Italy tomorrow? You will be on the same plane with the pope. You must give me your answer now'," Essa recalled as she sat on a schoolyard bench with her husband Hasan Zaheda and two-year-old son Riad. ...more
Syrian refugee Suhila (R), 50, looks at Rashid, 18, and Riad, 2, as they play following an interview with Reuters. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Syrian couple Hassan Zaheda, 31, and Nour Essa (R), 30, walk with their son Riad, 2. Essa, a microbiologist, and Zaheda, a garden designer, had lived about 35 km (22 miles) outside the Syrian capital Damascus. Their home was destroyed in fighting...more
Essa said they would miss family and friends and did not expect their new life to be easy. "It is difficult to live in a new country. You feel that your memories are stolen from you," she said as little Riad played with stones in the courtyard. ...more
Syrian couple Hassan Zaheda, 31, and Nour Essa (L), 30, talk during an interview with Reuters. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Syrian couple Hassan Zaheda, 31, and Nour Essa (L), 30, walk with their son Riad. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Syrian couple Hassan Zaheda (3rd R), 31, and Nour Essa (2nd R), 30, attend a lesson of Italian grammar. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Asked what she would like to tell the pope, Essa said: "Thank you for giving my son a nice future. You are a very kind man. You are better than our Arab leaders or our religious men. We love you." REUTERS/Max Rossi
