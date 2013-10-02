New protests in Tahrir Square
A general view shows Cairo's Tahrir Square, during a rally by supporters of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi, October 1, 2013. Mursi supporters protested in Cairo's Tahrir Square on Tuesday for the first time since the army forced him from...more
A general view shows Cairo's Tahrir Square, during a rally by supporters of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi, October 1, 2013. Mursi supporters protested in Cairo's Tahrir Square on Tuesday for the first time since the army forced him from office in July, a Reuters witness said. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A riot police vehicle arrives at Cairo's Tahrir Square, during a protest by supporters of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A riot police vehicle arrives at Cairo's Tahrir Square, during a protest by supporters of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Riot policemen clash with protesters during a rally in support of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo's Tahrir Square October 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Riot policemen clash with protesters during a rally in support of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo's Tahrir Square October 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Riot police arrive at Cairo's Tahrir Square, during a protest by supporters of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Riot police arrive at Cairo's Tahrir Square, during a protest by supporters of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Riot policemen clash with protesters during a rally in support of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo's Tahrir Square October 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Riot policemen clash with protesters during a rally in support of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo's Tahrir Square October 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Supporters of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi gesture with the R4BIA symbol during a rally in Cairo's Tahrir Square October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Supporters of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi gesture with the R4BIA symbol during a rally in Cairo's Tahrir Square October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Riot policemen clash with protesters during a rally in support of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo's Tahrir Square October 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Riot policemen clash with protesters during a rally in support of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo's Tahrir Square October 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Supporters of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi gesture with the R4BIA symbol during a rally in Cairo's Tahrir Square October 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Supporters of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi gesture with the R4BIA symbol during a rally in Cairo's Tahrir Square October 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Riot policemen detain a protester during a rally in support of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo's Tahrir Square October 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Riot policemen detain a protester during a rally in support of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo's Tahrir Square October 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Riot policemen detain a protester during a rally in support of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo's Tahrir Square October 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Riot policemen detain a protester during a rally in support of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo's Tahrir Square October 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Next Slideshows
The elderly boom
A United Nations report says the world may not be ready to support its growing elderly population. By 2050, estimates say seniors over 60 will outnumber...
Paris Fashion Week
Catwalk creations and designs at Paris fashion week.
Crackdown on Golden Dawn
The Greek government said it would present a bill targeting racist hate speech, part of a crackdown on the far-right Golden Dawn party after the killing of an...
What will be shut down?
A look at the government branches and services that would be affected by a shutdown.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Damage to the Great Barrier Reef
Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes under renewed threat from a recent spike in sea temperatures.
Exodus from Mosul
Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic mosque from where the group's leader declared a caliphate nearly three years ago.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Dutch PM fends off far right challenge
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Americans fight Islamic State from the air
U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.