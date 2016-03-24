New York auto show
The 2017 Genesis New York Concept is seen during the media preview of the 2016 New York International Auto Show in Manhattan, New York March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The 2017 Genesis New York Concept. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The Jaguar 2017 F-TYPE SVR coop (L) and convertible (R) are displayed. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Nissan 2017 Titan Crew Cab. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The interior of the Nissan 2017 Titan Crew Cab. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Lincoln Navigator concept vehicle. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The Lincoln Navigator concept vehicle. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The Audi 2017 R8 Spyder. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The interior of the Audi 2017 R8 Spyder. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The 2017 Nissan GT-R. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Model Coco Rocha takes a selfie in front of the Toyota Prius Prime. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Toyota Prius Prime. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Porsche 718 Boxster S. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The Porsche 718 Boxster S. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The Maserati Levante SUV. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The 2017 Acura NSX GT3. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The 2017 Hyundai Ioniq electric car. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The 2017 Toyota 86. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The 2017 Toyota Highlander Hybrid. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A Lincoln Navigator concept vehicle. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman takes a photo of the Honda Civic Hatchback Prototype vehicle. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The 2017 Volvo S 90 Hybrid T8. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The interior of the 2017 Volvo XC90 T6. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Mercedes Benz AMG GLC 43 Coupe. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The interior of the Mercedes Benz GLC Coupe. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A law enforcement officer walks with a K-9 dog. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
