Pictures | Thu Mar 24, 2016 | 5:06pm GMT

New York auto show

The 2017 Genesis New York Concept is seen during the media preview of the 2016 New York International Auto Show in Manhattan, New York March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
The 2017 Genesis New York Concept. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
The Jaguar 2017 F-TYPE SVR coop (L) and convertible (R) are displayed. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
The Nissan 2017 Titan Crew Cab. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
The interior of the Nissan 2017 Titan Crew Cab. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
The Lincoln Navigator concept vehicle. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
The Lincoln Navigator concept vehicle. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
The Audi 2017 R8 Spyder. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
The interior of the Audi 2017 R8 Spyder. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
The 2017 Nissan GT-R. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Model Coco Rocha takes a selfie in front of the Toyota Prius Prime. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
The Toyota Prius Prime. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
The Porsche 718 Boxster S. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
The Porsche 718 Boxster S. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
The Maserati Levante SUV. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
The 2017 Acura NSX GT3. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
The 2017 Hyundai Ioniq electric car. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
The 2017 Toyota 86. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
The 2017 Toyota Highlander Hybrid. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
A Lincoln Navigator concept vehicle. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
A woman takes a photo of the Honda Civic Hatchback Prototype vehicle. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
The 2017 Volvo S 90 Hybrid T8. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
The interior of the 2017 Volvo XC90 T6. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
The Mercedes Benz AMG GLC 43 Coupe. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
The interior of the Mercedes Benz GLC Coupe. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
A law enforcement officer walks with a K-9 dog. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
