Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Feb 15, 2013 | 8:16pm GMT

New York Fashion Week

<p>Models present creations from the Marc Jacobs Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford )</p>

Models present creations from the Marc Jacobs Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford )

Friday, February 15, 2013

Models present creations from the Marc Jacobs Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford )

Close
1 / 95
<p>A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
2 / 95
<p>A model presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
3 / 95
<p>Models present creations from the Anna Sui Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Models present creations from the Anna Sui Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Friday, February 15, 2013

Models present creations from the Anna Sui Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
4 / 95
<p>Models present a creations from the Clover Canyon Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Models present a creations from the Clover Canyon Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Friday, February 15, 2013

Models present a creations from the Clover Canyon Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
5 / 95
<p>Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour attends the Michael Kors Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour attends the Michael Kors Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Friday, February 15, 2013

Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour attends the Michael Kors Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
6 / 95
<p>A model presents a creation at the J. Mendel Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A model presents a creation at the J. Mendel Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model presents a creation at the J. Mendel Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
7 / 95
<p>Designers Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig (L) acknowledge the audience after a presentation of the Marchesa Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Designers Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig (L) acknowledge the audience after a presentation of the Marchesa Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, February 15, 2013

Designers Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig (L) acknowledge the audience after a presentation of the Marchesa Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
8 / 95
<p>A model presents a creation from the Douglas Hannant Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A model presents a creation from the Douglas Hannant Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Douglas Hannant Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
9 / 95
<p>A model presents a creation from the Oscar De La Renta Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model presents a creation from the Oscar De La Renta Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Oscar De La Renta Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
10 / 95
<p>A model presents a creation from the Anna Sui Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A model presents a creation from the Anna Sui Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Anna Sui Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
11 / 95
<p>A model presents a creation from the Douglas Hannant Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A model presents a creation from the Douglas Hannant Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Douglas Hannant Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
12 / 95
<p>A model presents a creation from the threeASFOUR Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model presents a creation from the threeASFOUR Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model presents a creation from the threeASFOUR Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
13 / 95
<p>A models presents a creation at the Michael Kors Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A models presents a creation at the Michael Kors Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Friday, February 15, 2013

A models presents a creation at the Michael Kors Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
14 / 95
<p>Models stand during a rehearsal prior to a presentation of the Rodarte Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Models stand during a rehearsal prior to a presentation of the Rodarte Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, February 15, 2013

Models stand during a rehearsal prior to a presentation of the Rodarte Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
15 / 95
<p>A model presents a creation from the Vera Wang Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

A model presents a creation from the Vera Wang Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Vera Wang Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
16 / 95
<p>Models present creations from the Donna Karan Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. Photo taken using multiple exposures. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Models present creations from the Donna Karan Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. Photo taken using multiple exposures. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, February 15, 2013

Models present creations from the Donna Karan Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. Photo taken using multiple exposures. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
17 / 95
<p>Models present creations from the Betsey Johnson Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Models present creations from the Betsey Johnson Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, February 15, 2013

Models present creations from the Betsey Johnson Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
18 / 95
<p>A model is made up before the KaufmanFranco Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A model is made up before the KaufmanFranco Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model is made up before the KaufmanFranco Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
19 / 95
<p>A model presents a creation from the Theyskens' Theory Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A model presents a creation from the Theyskens' Theory Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Theyskens' Theory Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
20 / 95
<p>Models joke around on the runway before the start of the 3.1 Phillip Lim Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Models joke around on the runway before the start of the 3.1 Phillip Lim Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, February 15, 2013

Models joke around on the runway before the start of the 3.1 Phillip Lim Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
21 / 95
<p>A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
22 / 95
<p>A model presents a creation from the KaufmanFranco Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A model presents a creation from the KaufmanFranco Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model presents a creation from the KaufmanFranco Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
23 / 95
<p>A model presents a creation from the Badgley Mischka Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

A model presents a creation from the Badgley Mischka Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Badgley Mischka Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
24 / 95
<p>A model presents a creation from the Zero + Maria Cornejo Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A model presents a creation from the Zero + Maria Cornejo Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Zero + Maria Cornejo Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
25 / 95
<p>A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
26 / 95
<p>A woman in a fur jacket goes through her handbag by the Lincoln Center's Revson Fountain during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A woman in a fur jacket goes through her handbag by the Lincoln Center's Revson Fountain during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Friday, February 15, 2013

A woman in a fur jacket goes through her handbag by the Lincoln Center's Revson Fountain during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
27 / 95
<p>Models present creations from the J. Crew Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Models present creations from the J. Crew Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Friday, February 15, 2013

Models present creations from the J. Crew Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
28 / 95
<p>A model eats a piece of chicken as her hair is styled backstage before the Herve Leger By Max Azria Autumn/Winter 2013 collection runway show during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A model eats a piece of chicken as her hair is styled backstage before the Herve Leger By Max Azria Autumn/Winter 2013 collection runway show during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model eats a piece of chicken as her hair is styled backstage before the Herve Leger By Max Azria Autumn/Winter 2013 collection runway show during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
29 / 95
<p>Designer Betsey Johnson takes the runway during the presentation of her Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Designer Betsey Johnson takes the runway during the presentation of her Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, February 15, 2013

Designer Betsey Johnson takes the runway during the presentation of her Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
30 / 95
<p>A model is seen backstage before the Betsey Johnson Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A model is seen backstage before the Betsey Johnson Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model is seen backstage before the Betsey Johnson Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
31 / 95
<p>A model presents a creation from the J. Crew Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A model presents a creation from the J. Crew Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model presents a creation from the J. Crew Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
32 / 95
<p>Men in blue suits arrive at the Lincoln Center for New York Fashion Week February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Men in blue suits arrive at the Lincoln Center for New York Fashion Week February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Friday, February 15, 2013

Men in blue suits arrive at the Lincoln Center for New York Fashion Week February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
33 / 95
<p>A model is made up before the Carolina Herrera Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A model is made up before the Carolina Herrera Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model is made up before the Carolina Herrera Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
34 / 95
<p>Models present creations from the 3.1 Phillip Lim Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Models present creations from the 3.1 Phillip Lim Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, February 15, 2013

Models present creations from the 3.1 Phillip Lim Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
35 / 95
<p>Models present creations from the Derek Lam Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Models present creations from the Derek Lam Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Friday, February 15, 2013

Models present creations from the Derek Lam Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
36 / 95
<p>A model presents a creation from the Jason Wu Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model presents a creation from the Jason Wu Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Jason Wu Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
37 / 95
<p>A model takes a photo with a smart phone as she presents a creation from the Kenneth Cole Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A model takes a photo with a smart phone as she presents a creation from the Kenneth Cole Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model takes a photo with a smart phone as she presents a creation from the Kenneth Cole Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
38 / 95
<p>Models present creations from the Degen Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Models present creations from the Degen Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, February 15, 2013

Models present creations from the Degen Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
39 / 95
<p>A model presents a creation from the Alexandre Herchcovitch Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A model presents a creation from the Alexandre Herchcovitch Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Alexandre Herchcovitch Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
40 / 95
<p>A model presents a creation from the Zac Posen Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A model presents a creation from the Zac Posen Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Zac Posen Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
41 / 95
<p>A model presents a creation from the Lacoste Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A model presents a creation from the Lacoste Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Lacoste Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
42 / 95
<p>A model presents a creation from the Derek Lam Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A model presents a creation from the Derek Lam Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Derek Lam Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
43 / 95
<p>A model presents a creation from the threeASFOUR Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model presents a creation from the threeASFOUR Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model presents a creation from the threeASFOUR Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
44 / 95
<p>A model presents a creation from the Tommy Hilfiger Women's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model presents a creation from the Tommy Hilfiger Women's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Tommy Hilfiger Women's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
45 / 95
<p>Anna Wintour attends the Derek Lam Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Anna Wintour attends the Derek Lam Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Friday, February 15, 2013

Anna Wintour attends the Derek Lam Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
46 / 95
<p>A model is pictured as she practises her walk before presenting the Houghton Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model is pictured as she practises her walk before presenting the Houghton Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model is pictured as she practises her walk before presenting the Houghton Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
47 / 95
<p>Musician Kim Gordon performs as models present creations from the Chloe Sevigny for Opening Ceremony Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Musician Kim Gordon performs as models present creations from the Chloe Sevigny for Opening Ceremony Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Friday, February 15, 2013

Musician Kim Gordon performs as models present creations from the Chloe Sevigny for Opening Ceremony Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
48 / 95
<p>A model gets her hair done backstage while preparing to present in the Tommy Hilfiger Women's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model gets her hair done backstage while preparing to present in the Tommy Hilfiger Women's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model gets her hair done backstage while preparing to present in the Tommy Hilfiger Women's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
49 / 95
<p>A model presents a creation from the Diane von Furstenberg Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A model presents a creation from the Diane von Furstenberg Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Diane von Furstenberg Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
50 / 95
<p>A model has trouble and adjusts her shoe as she presents a creation during the Project Runway show at New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A model has trouble and adjusts her shoe as she presents a creation during the Project Runway show at New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model has trouble and adjusts her shoe as she presents a creation during the Project Runway show at New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
51 / 95
<p>A model presents a creation from the Houghton Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model presents a creation from the Houghton Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Houghton Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
52 / 95
<p>A model presents a creation from the Derek Lam Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A model presents a creation from the Derek Lam Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Derek Lam Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
53 / 95
<p>Street photographers take pictures of a model covering herself with a fur coat after the Jason Wu Autumn/Winter 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Street photographers take pictures of a model covering herself with a fur coat after the Jason Wu Autumn/Winter 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, February 15, 2013

Street photographers take pictures of a model covering herself with a fur coat after the Jason Wu Autumn/Winter 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
54 / 95
<p>Make-up artists apply finishing touches to a model before a presentation of creations from the La Perla Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Make-up artists apply finishing touches to a model before a presentation of creations from the La Perla Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, February 15, 2013

Make-up artists apply finishing touches to a model before a presentation of creations from the La Perla Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
55 / 95
<p>A model practises her walk before presenting the Houghton Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model practises her walk before presenting the Houghton Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model practises her walk before presenting the Houghton Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
56 / 95
<p>A model rehearses before the Zac Posen Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A model rehearses before the Zac Posen Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model rehearses before the Zac Posen Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
57 / 95
<p>A model presents a creation from the Tommy Hilfiger Women's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model presents a creation from the Tommy Hilfiger Women's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Tommy Hilfiger Women's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
58 / 95
<p>A model presents a creation from the Rag &amp; Bone Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model presents a creation from the Rag & Bone Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Rag & Bone Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
59 / 95
<p>A model presents a creation from the Monique Lhuillier Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

A model presents a creation from the Monique Lhuillier Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Monique Lhuillier Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
60 / 95
<p>A model has her hair done prior to the presentation of the Concept Korea Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

A model has her hair done prior to the presentation of the Concept Korea Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model has her hair done prior to the presentation of the Concept Korea Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
61 / 95
<p>A model presents a creation from the Richard Chai Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A model presents a creation from the Richard Chai Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Richard Chai Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
62 / 95
<p>A protester walks with flyers during the Adidas NEO Autumn/Winter 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A protester walks with flyers during the Adidas NEO Autumn/Winter 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, February 15, 2013

A protester walks with flyers during the Adidas NEO Autumn/Winter 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
63 / 95
<p>Models present creations from the La Perla Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Models present creations from the La Perla Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, February 15, 2013

Models present creations from the La Perla Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
64 / 95
<p>A model presents a creation during the Project Runway show at New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A model presents a creation during the Project Runway show at New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model presents a creation during the Project Runway show at New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
65 / 95
<p>Designer Diane von Furstenberg greets the crowd following her Autumn/Winter 2013 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Designer Diane von Furstenberg greets the crowd following her Autumn/Winter 2013 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Friday, February 15, 2013

Designer Diane von Furstenberg greets the crowd following her Autumn/Winter 2013 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
66 / 95
<p>A model presents a creation from the Kenneth Cole Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A model presents a creation from the Kenneth Cole Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Kenneth Cole Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
67 / 95
<p>A model presents a creation from the BCBG Max Azria Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A model presents a creation from the BCBG Max Azria Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model presents a creation from the BCBG Max Azria Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
68 / 95
<p>A woman poses during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A woman poses during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Friday, February 15, 2013

A woman poses during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
69 / 95
<p>A model presents a creation from the Jason Wu Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model presents a creation from the Jason Wu Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Jason Wu Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
70 / 95
<p>Models present creations from the Houghton Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Models present creations from the Houghton Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, February 15, 2013

Models present creations from the Houghton Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
71 / 95
<p>A model poses in a creation from the Degen Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A model poses in a creation from the Degen Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model poses in a creation from the Degen Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
72 / 95
<p>A model gets help putting on her shoes backstage while preparing to present Tommy Hilfiger Women's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model gets help putting on her shoes backstage while preparing to present Tommy Hilfiger Women's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model gets help putting on her shoes backstage while preparing to present Tommy Hilfiger Women's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
73 / 95
<p>Models have their hair made up prior to presenting creations from the Chloe Sevigny for Opening Ceremony Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Models have their hair made up prior to presenting creations from the Chloe Sevigny for Opening Ceremony Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Friday, February 15, 2013

Models have their hair made up prior to presenting creations from the Chloe Sevigny for Opening Ceremony Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
74 / 95
<p>Designer Kenneth Cole reacts backstage before the Kenneth Cole Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Designer Kenneth Cole reacts backstage before the Kenneth Cole Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, February 15, 2013

Designer Kenneth Cole reacts backstage before the Kenneth Cole Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
75 / 95
<p>A model presents a creation from the Houghton Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model presents a creation from the Houghton Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Houghton Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
76 / 95
<p>A model presents a creation from the Concept Korea designer Lie Sang Bong's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

A model presents a creation from the Concept Korea designer Lie Sang Bong's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Concept Korea designer Lie Sang Bong's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
77 / 95
<p>A model presents a creation from the Creatures of The Wind Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model presents a creation from the Creatures of The Wind Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Creatures of The Wind Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
78 / 95
<p>A model presents a creation from the Jason Wu Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model presents a creation from the Jason Wu Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Jason Wu Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
79 / 95
<p>A model presents a creation from the Richard Chai Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A model presents a creation from the Richard Chai Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Richard Chai Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
80 / 95
<p>A model presents a creation from the Rag &amp; Bone Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model presents a creation from the Rag & Bone Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Rag & Bone Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
81 / 95
<p>A model poses in a creation from the Degen Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A model poses in a creation from the Degen Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model poses in a creation from the Degen Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
82 / 95
<p>Attendees file out after a presentation of the Tommy Hilfiger Women's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Attendees file out after a presentation of the Tommy Hilfiger Women's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, February 15, 2013

Attendees file out after a presentation of the Tommy Hilfiger Women's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
83 / 95
<p>A model presents a creation from the Duckie Brown Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A model presents a creation from the Duckie Brown Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Duckie Brown Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
84 / 95
<p>A model is seen backstage before the Wildfox Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A model is seen backstage before the Wildfox Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model is seen backstage before the Wildfox Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
85 / 95
<p>A model has her make-up applied before the Richard Chai Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A model has her make-up applied before the Richard Chai Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model has her make-up applied before the Richard Chai Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
86 / 95
<p>A model presents a creation at the Zac Posen Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A model presents a creation at the Zac Posen Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model presents a creation at the Zac Posen Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
87 / 95
<p>A model gets her photo taken backstage before the Kenneth Cole Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A model gets her photo taken backstage before the Kenneth Cole Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model gets her photo taken backstage before the Kenneth Cole Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
88 / 95
<p>A model presents a creation from the Timo Weiland Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A model presents a creation from the Timo Weiland Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Timo Weiland Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
89 / 95
<p>A model poses in a creation from the Adidas NEO Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A model poses in a creation from the Adidas NEO Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model poses in a creation from the Adidas NEO Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
90 / 95
<p>A model presents a creation from the Kenneth Cole Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A model presents a creation from the Kenneth Cole Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Kenneth Cole Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
91 / 95
<p>A model presents a creation from the Derek Lam Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A model presents a creation from the Derek Lam Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Derek Lam Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
92 / 95
<p>A model presents a creation at the Zac Posen Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A model presents a creation at the Zac Posen Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model presents a creation at the Zac Posen Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
93 / 95
<p>A model types on his phone before the Degen Autumn/Winter 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A model types on his phone before the Degen Autumn/Winter 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model types on his phone before the Degen Autumn/Winter 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
94 / 95
<p>A model prepares backstage before presenting creations from the La Perla Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model prepares backstage before presenting creations from the La Perla Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model prepares backstage before presenting creations from the La Perla Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
95 / 95
View Again
View Next
Who's at NYFW?

Who's at NYFW?

Next Slideshows

Who's at NYFW?

Who's at NYFW?

Celebrities in the front row at NY Fashion Week.

14 Feb 2013
Front row: Anna Wintour

Front row: Anna Wintour

Renowned fashion icon and Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour watches fashion weeks from the front row.

13 Feb 2013
Berlinale best

Berlinale best

Red carpet fashion and highlights from the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin.

12 Feb 2013
Grammy Award highlights

Grammy Award highlights

Memorable moments from the show and backstage.

11 Feb 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Persian New Year

Persian New Year

Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year.

Drones in the sky

Drones in the sky

The varied roles of drones.

Welcoming spring

Welcoming spring

Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.

Banksy hotel opens to guests

Banksy hotel opens to guests

The first guests arrive at Banksy's Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

Mourning Martin McGuinness

Mourning Martin McGuinness

The coffin of the IRA peacemaker is carried through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures