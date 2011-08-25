Edition:
United Kingdom

New York from above

Thursday, August 25, 2011

An aerial view of lower Manhattan just before sunset in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, August 25, 2011

An aerial view of lower Manhattan just before sunset in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
1 / 20
Thursday, August 25, 2011

The under-construction One World Trade Center stands over the World Trade Center construction site and the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York's Lower Manhattan August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, August 25, 2011

The under-construction One World Trade Center stands over the World Trade Center construction site and the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York's Lower Manhattan August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
2 / 20
Thursday, August 25, 2011

The Empire State Building is seen in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, August 25, 2011

The Empire State Building is seen in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
3 / 20
Thursday, August 25, 2011

The under-construction One World Trade Center stands over the National September 11th Memorial and Museum in New York's Lower Manhattan on August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, August 25, 2011

The under-construction One World Trade Center stands over the National September 11th Memorial and Museum in New York's Lower Manhattan on August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
4 / 20
Thursday, August 25, 2011

Work continues on the World Trade Center construction site and the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York's Lower Manhattan August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, August 25, 2011

Work continues on the World Trade Center construction site and the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York's Lower Manhattan August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
5 / 20
Thursday, August 25, 2011

The under-construction One World Trade Center stands over the World Trade Center construction site and the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York's Lower Manhattan August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, August 25, 2011

The under-construction One World Trade Center stands over the World Trade Center construction site and the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York's Lower Manhattan August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
6 / 20
Thursday, August 25, 2011

Cars drive round a roundabout in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, August 25, 2011

Cars drive round a roundabout in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
7 / 20
Thursday, August 25, 2011

A Staten Island Ferry motors through New York Harbor August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, August 25, 2011

A Staten Island Ferry motors through New York Harbor August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
8 / 20
Thursday, August 25, 2011

The Statue of Liberty stands before lower Manhattan just before sunset in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, August 25, 2011

The Statue of Liberty stands before lower Manhattan just before sunset in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
9 / 20
Thursday, August 25, 2011

The Statue of Liberty stands in New York Harbor August 24, 2011. New York will mark the 10th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center with ceremonies on September 11. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, August 25, 2011

The Statue of Liberty stands in New York Harbor August 24, 2011. New York will mark the 10th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center with ceremonies on September 11. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
10 / 20
Thursday, August 25, 2011

Tourists take in the view from the Top of the Rock observation deck in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, August 25, 2011

Tourists take in the view from the Top of the Rock observation deck in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
11 / 20
Thursday, August 25, 2011

The sun sets over Central Park in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, August 25, 2011

The sun sets over Central Park in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
12 / 20
Thursday, August 25, 2011

Gravestones stand in a cemetery in Linden, New Jersey August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, August 25, 2011

Gravestones stand in a cemetery in Linden, New Jersey August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
13 / 20
Thursday, August 25, 2011

The setting sun hits the Chrysler Building in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, August 25, 2011

The setting sun hits the Chrysler Building in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
14 / 20
Thursday, August 25, 2011

Buildings surround Times Square in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, August 25, 2011

Buildings surround Times Square in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
15 / 20
Thursday, August 25, 2011

The Brooklyn Bridge (R) and Manhattan Bridge span the East River in Manhattan August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, August 25, 2011

The Brooklyn Bridge (R) and Manhattan Bridge span the East River in Manhattan August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
16 / 20
Thursday, August 25, 2011

The setting sun hits Peter Cooper Village, a residential development, in Manhattan August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, August 25, 2011

The setting sun hits Peter Cooper Village, a residential development, in Manhattan August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
17 / 20
Thursday, August 25, 2011

An aerial view of Bryant Park in Manhattan August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, August 25, 2011

An aerial view of Bryant Park in Manhattan August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
18 / 20
Thursday, August 25, 2011

A biplane (on green landing strip) sits parked on top of a building in Lower Manhattan August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, August 25, 2011

A biplane (on green landing strip) sits parked on top of a building in Lower Manhattan August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
19 / 20
Thursday, August 25, 2011

The under-construction One World Trade Center (C) is seen as the sun sets over New Jersey in New York's Lower Manhattan on August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, August 25, 2011

The under-construction One World Trade Center (C) is seen as the sun sets over New Jersey in New York's Lower Manhattan on August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
20 / 20

New York from above

New York from above Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Protests erupt across India

Protests erupt across India
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

From Mosul to Michigan

All Collections

From Mosul to Michigan

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 11, 2017

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

All Collections

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

Friday, February 10, 2017

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

All Collections

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

Friday, February 10, 2017

Aleppo after the siege

All Collections

Aleppo after the siege

Friday, February 10, 2017

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

All Collections

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

Friday, February 10, 2017

View More Slideshows »